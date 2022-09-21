Greenville Technical College (GTC) has received the 2022 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. As a six-time recipient of the annual HEED Award — a national honor recognizing U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion — GTC is one of 103 institutions, one of only six community colleges, the only two-year college in South Carolina, and the only technical college in the country to be recognized.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO