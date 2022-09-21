Read full article on original website
gsabizwire.com
Stratatomic Wins 2022 Interactive Media Award for Carolina Moves Real Estate Website – CarolinaMoves.com
GREENVILLE, SC - Stratatomic was recently honored with a 2022 Interactive Media Award for the Carolina Moves Real Estate website, available at CarolinaMoves.com. The Interactive Media Awards is a prestigious international competition recognizing the highest standards of excellence in website design and development and honor individuals and organizations for their outstanding achievement. To learn more, please visit the IMA website at interactivemediaawards.com.
gsabizwire.com
AnMed earns redesignation of Magnet® recognition
Anderson, S.C. – AnMed recently re-attained Magnet recognition, a testament to its continued dedication to high-quality nursing practice. Magnet recognition is determined by the American Nurses Credentialing Center’s (ANCC) Magnet Recognition Program®, which ensures that rigorous standards for nursing excellence are met. This credential is the highest national honor for professional nursing practice.
gsabizwire.com
Greenville-based Modjoul Names Industry Veteran Jeff Smagacz Chief Growth Officer
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Modjoul, a leading provider of data-driven workforce safety solutions, has named Jeff Smagacz Chief Growth Officer. In this newly created position, Smagacz will lead the organization’s strategic growth initiatives, identifying and developing emerging workplace solution opportunities to drive business growth around the organization’s IOT platform and industry-leading data analysis.
gsabizwire.com
Spencer/Hines Properties is pleased to announce the Sale of +/- 53.45 acres on S. Batesville Road, Greer
GREER, S.C. – Spencer/Hines Properties is pleased to announce the Sale of +/- 53.45 acres on S. Batesville Road, Greer, SC. The land features visibility from I85 and is in close proximity to GSP International Airport, Michelin’s North American Headquarters, & much more!. Cameron Smith and Zach Hines...
gsabizwire.com
VisionGreenwood Announces Digital Economy Ecosystem Program Designed to Foster Economic Growth in Rural Areas of Greenwood County
VisionGreenwood, an established community partner dedicated to making Greenwood the best place in which to live, work and raise a family, is partnering with the South Carolina Office of Rural Health (SCORH) and the South Carolina Rural Innovation Network (SCRIN) to bring a government grant-funded Digital Economy Ecosystem (DEE) program to Greenwood County. VisionGreenwood will serve as the local organization assisting the SCRIN with the coordination of the DEE certification program that will help position Greenwood for future digital economic development opportunities.
gsabizwire.com
Greenville Technical College receives Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award for a Sixth Time
Greenville Technical College (GTC) has received the 2022 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award from INSIGHT Into Diversity magazine, the oldest and largest diversity-focused publication in higher education. As a six-time recipient of the annual HEED Award — a national honor recognizing U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion — GTC is one of 103 institutions, one of only six community colleges, the only two-year college in South Carolina, and the only technical college in the country to be recognized.
