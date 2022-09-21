Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Warner Music Reveals Incoming CEO Robert Kyncl’s Compensation
Days after top YouTube exec Robert Kyncl was named as the next CEO of Warner Music Group, the company revealed in an SEC filing that he will earn approximately $15 million in his first year on the job, depending on performance targets. When Kyncl’s name was first mentioned as a...
SFGate
Jon Batiste Funks Up Carnegie Hall With Debut of His Grand ‘American Symphony’: Concert Review
What does one do for an encore after winning five honors at the 64th Grammys (including album of the year for “We Are“), an Oscar for best original score (for co-composing Disney-Pixar’s “Soul”) and leaving the bandleader gig at a top-rated talk show (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”)? If you’re protean pianist and megawatt personality Jon Batiste, you write a symphony — an ”American Symphony” no less, its title raising the stakes on the grandeur of the piece that premiered at Carnegie Hall Thursday night.
SFGate
Pharoah Sanders, influential jazz saxophonist, dies at 81
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pharoah Sanders, the influential tenor saxophonist revered in the jazz world for the spirituality of his work, has died, his record label announced. He was 81. Sanders, who launched his career playing alongside John Coltrane in the 1960s, died in Los Angeles early Saturday, said...
Rihanna Will Headline the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show
It’s official: Rihanna will be the headlining performer for the Super Bowl LVII (57) halftime show in February 2023. Though fans have been speculating online for months as to who the 2023 event’s performer will be, the Savage X Fenty founder confirmed it herself through a nonchalant Instagram post on Sunday afternoon. Prominently featuring her signature tattooed hand vertically holding an NFL-branded football, the Grammy Award-winning mogul’s post — gaining over 3 million likes within hours of going live — was simply captioned with a single period. View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) News of Rihanna’s headlining performance...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fantasia Gives Us Glam In A Black And White Ensemble
Fantasia stepped out for a recent appearance donning a black and white suit look that we love.
SFGate
‘Avatar’ Re-Release Wows With $30 Million at Global Box Office
Despite 13 years passing since “Avatar” first hit theaters, moviegoers are still dazzled by the striking world of Pandora. In anticipation of the sequel “The Way of Water,” which opens in December, Disney re-released James Cameron’s original science-fiction epic to promising results. The film generated $10 million in North America and $20.5 million internationally over the weekend — a huge turnout for movie that opened more than a decade ago, even if that movie happens to be the highest-grossing global release in history. With this weekend’s returns, “Avatar” widens its lead as the biggest movie of all time with $2.85 billion worldwide.
10 Times Celebs Were Awkward, Controversial, Or Both This Week
Greyson Chance went off on Ellen...WOW.
San Francisco's Portola Festival announces last-minute headliner
The late addition to the lineup comes after M.I.A. dropped out of the festival.
Comments / 0