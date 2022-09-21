ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Denver

Refs walk off field, ending game early after high school football fight

Referees at a high school football game walked off the field after players engaged in a fight, effectively ending the game before the first half even ended.The fight happened with about a minute left of the Pueblo South Colts versus the Pueblo East Eagles game.East High School was leading 23-0 at the time of the fight and was considered the winner after South was disqualified over the fight.Referees in the game walked off the field, apparently frustrated over the incident.The fight starts around the 26:20 mark of this video:The fight did not appear as serious as the recent brawl at a high school football game in Aurora but was reminiscent of that fight, which spurred an investigation into allegations that even coaches threw fists.RELATED: Football field fight spurs Aurora Public Schools investigation
PUEBLO, CO
TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Ime Udoka's shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making "unwanted comments" toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka's fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
BOSTON, MA
RadarOnline

Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Affair Discovered Through Home Doorbell Camera

Ime Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught in their affair by nothing more than an average home security feature. "Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer's affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera," sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday, September 24.The Celtics coach was suspended for a year from the high profile job after breaking several NBA rules by cheating on his current partner, Nia Long, with a woman on the team's staff.Long, who had recently moved to Boston to go on a...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: 49ers, Commanders Had Trade in Place Before QB Had Surgery

The Washington Commanders were close to acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo from the San Francisco 49ers before the quarterback's offseason surgery, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The two sides "had the parameters of a trade agreement in place" involving multiple draft picks, per Schefter. Washington instead pivoted toward a trade for Carson...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Dalvin Cook Out for Vikings vs. Lions After Suffering Shoulder Injury

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook suffered a shoulder injury in the second half of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions and did not return. Cook appeared to suffer the injury when he ran into Ezra Cleveland and fumbled before a number of Lions players tackled him in pursuit of the loose football. He had 17 carries for 97 yards and one touchdown before exiting.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Players on Injury List

The NFL season is only two weeks old. So, many players are still in good health and teams haven't had to test their depth too much quite yet. However, there are some notable players on the injury report entering the weekend. Among the most notable fantasy standouts who are questionable...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Report: Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett Hires Jerry Rosburg to Help with Game Management

Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has hired Jerry Rosburg as a senior assistant to help with game management, according to Mike Klis of 9News. "Rosburg had been with the Broncos all week, observing practices and talking with personnel while his specific role and contract were being finalized. The hiring was finalized late Friday afternoon in time for Rosburg to assist Hackett for the game Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers at Empower Field at Mile High."
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Rihanna to Perform NFL Super Bowl 57 Halftime Show After Taylor Swift Rumors

Rihanna confirmed she will play the Super Bowl halftime show with an Instagram post Sunday holding an NFL football. Rihanna just posted this on IG 👀 <a href="https://t.co/gl23HseY23">pic.twitter.com/gl23HseY23</a>. TMZ Sports first reported the singer was in talks to headline the show in February 2023. Taylor Swift was rumored to...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Packers' Sammy Watkins Placed on IR with Hamstring Injury

The Green Bay Packers announced they've placed wide receiver Sammy Watkins on injured reserve ahead of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Watkins was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice because of a hamstring injury before getting held out of the Thursday and Friday sessions. He'll miss at least four games after Saturday's placement on IR.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Ranking the Toughest NFL Divisions in the Past Decade

Talent, scheme and preparation are critical components of success in the NFL. Even when all three seemingly come together, though, a tough division can ruin it all. Naturally, the league has featured incredibly tight division races throughout its history. We're highlighting the most difficult of the bunch since 2012. The...
NFL
Bleacher Report

NFL Free Agents Still on the Market Who Can Help Turn Teams Around

Two games rarely expose new problems, but even in a small sample, NFL teams may realize one of their weaknesses can no longer be ignored. For example, the Las Vegas Raiders just swapped late-round picks with the New England Patriots to add offensive tackle Justin Herron. Other teams, meanwhile, are starting to check out free agents once again.
NFL

