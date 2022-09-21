Read full article on original website
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Chicago Receives 74 Migrants From Texas - A Total of 801 Migrants Have ArrivedTom HandyChicago, IL
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Refs walk off field, ending game early after high school football fight
Referees at a high school football game walked off the field after players engaged in a fight, effectively ending the game before the first half even ended.The fight happened with about a minute left of the Pueblo South Colts versus the Pueblo East Eagles game.East High School was leading 23-0 at the time of the fight and was considered the winner after South was disqualified over the fight.Referees in the game walked off the field, apparently frustrated over the incident.The fight starts around the 26:20 mark of this video:The fight did not appear as serious as the recent brawl at a high school football game in Aurora but was reminiscent of that fight, which spurred an investigation into allegations that even coaches threw fists.RELATED: Football field fight spurs Aurora Public Schools investigation
NFLPA wants probe of Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check
The NFL Players Association plans to initiate a review of whether the Miami Dolphins followed the league’s concussion protocol when
Los Angeles Chargers star Joey Bosa ruled out with groin injury
Joey Bosa is one of the single-most important defensive players in the game. The Los Angeles Chargers star has earned
Bleacher Report
Ron Rivera Denies 'Bullcrap' Report Commanders, 49ers Had Garoppolo Trade in Place
Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera doesn't want you to believe everything you read. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that the Commanders "had the parameters of a trade agreement in place that would" have landed them Jimmy Garoppolo at the NFL Scouting Combine. However, "the deal fell apart" after...
TMZ.com
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Richard Jefferson strongly suggests Ime Udoka’s relationship with Celtics staff member was anything but consensual
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
thecomeback.com
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Affair Discovered Through Home Doorbell Camera
Ime Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught in their affair by nothing more than an average home security feature. "Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera," sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday, September 24.The Celtics coach was suspended for a year from the high profile job after breaking several NBA rules by cheating on his current partner, Nia Long, with a woman on the team's staff.Long, who had recently moved to Boston to go on a...
Bleacher Report
Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: 49ers, Commanders Had Trade in Place Before QB Had Surgery
The Washington Commanders were close to acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo from the San Francisco 49ers before the quarterback's offseason surgery, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The two sides "had the parameters of a trade agreement in place" involving multiple draft picks, per Schefter. Washington instead pivoted toward a trade for Carson...
Bleacher Report
Dalvin Cook Out for Vikings vs. Lions After Suffering Shoulder Injury
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook suffered a shoulder injury in the second half of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions and did not return. Cook appeared to suffer the injury when he ran into Ezra Cleveland and fumbled before a number of Lions players tackled him in pursuit of the loose football. He had 17 carries for 97 yards and one touchdown before exiting.
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Football Week 3 Rankings: Waiver-Wire Targets for Players on Injury List
The NFL season is only two weeks old. So, many players are still in good health and teams haven't had to test their depth too much quite yet. However, there are some notable players on the injury report entering the weekend. Among the most notable fantasy standouts who are questionable...
Bleacher Report
Green Bay Police Apologize to Packers' AJ Dillon over Incident at July Soccer Game
Green Bay Police Chief Chris Davis apologized to AJ Dillon on Friday following an investigation into an interaction the Green Bay Packers running back had with with an officer during a soccer game at Lambeau Field in July. Davis said in a statement, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky:. "I have sustained...
Bleacher Report
Report: Broncos' Nathaniel Hackett Hires Jerry Rosburg to Help with Game Management
Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett has hired Jerry Rosburg as a senior assistant to help with game management, according to Mike Klis of 9News. "Rosburg had been with the Broncos all week, observing practices and talking with personnel while his specific role and contract were being finalized. The hiring was finalized late Friday afternoon in time for Rosburg to assist Hackett for the game Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers at Empower Field at Mile High."
Bleacher Report
Fantasy Alert: Ravens' J.K. Dobbins Likely to Debut Week 3 After Knee Injury Recovery
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is expected to make his 2022 season debut on Sunday against the New England Patriots, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Dobbins missed the first two weeks of the season while nursing a knee injury. The news comes after Ravens head coach John Harbaugh...
Bleacher Report
Mitchell Trubisky Isn't Steelers' Only Problem as Loss to Browns Sheds Light on Flaws
Panic isn't a word that is generally associated with the Pittsburgh Steelers. They are quite possibly the most stable franchise in sports. The Steelers have had three head coaches in over half a century of existence. Pittsburgh has won six Super Bowls. And the team's current head coach has never experienced a losing season.
Bleacher Report
Rihanna to Perform NFL Super Bowl 57 Halftime Show After Taylor Swift Rumors
Rihanna confirmed she will play the Super Bowl halftime show with an Instagram post Sunday holding an NFL football. Rihanna just posted this on IG 👀 <a href="https://t.co/gl23HseY23">pic.twitter.com/gl23HseY23</a>. TMZ Sports first reported the singer was in talks to headline the show in February 2023. Taylor Swift was rumored to...
Bleacher Report
Packers' Sammy Watkins Placed on IR with Hamstring Injury
The Green Bay Packers announced they've placed wide receiver Sammy Watkins on injured reserve ahead of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Watkins was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice because of a hamstring injury before getting held out of the Thursday and Friday sessions. He'll miss at least four games after Saturday's placement on IR.
Bleacher Report
Ranking the Toughest NFL Divisions in the Past Decade
Talent, scheme and preparation are critical components of success in the NFL. Even when all three seemingly come together, though, a tough division can ruin it all. Naturally, the league has featured incredibly tight division races throughout its history. We're highlighting the most difficult of the bunch since 2012. The...
Bleacher Report
NFL Free Agents Still on the Market Who Can Help Turn Teams Around
Two games rarely expose new problems, but even in a small sample, NFL teams may realize one of their weaknesses can no longer be ignored. For example, the Las Vegas Raiders just swapped late-round picks with the New England Patriots to add offensive tackle Justin Herron. Other teams, meanwhile, are starting to check out free agents once again.
Bleacher Report
Reggie Bush Says NCAA's 'Sloppy Investigation' Resulted in Heisman Trophy Forfeiture
Former USC and NFL running back Reggie Bush said on the latest episode of I AM ATHLETE that the NCAA launched a "sloppy" investigation into him and his family en route to the Heisman Trust forcing him to give up his 2005 Heisman Trophy. Bush dominated the gridiron for USC...
