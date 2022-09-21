Read full article on original website
Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too
The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
Richard Jefferson strongly suggests Ime Udoka’s relationship with Celtics staff member was anything but consensual
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Richard Jefferson commented in a series of tweets on the likely suspension of Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka for a relationship with a female team staffer. Jefferson’s confusion on the suspension is because the expected length will be a full year when the final decision...
Bucks' Middleton likely to miss beginning of the season
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton probably won’t be available for the beginning of the season after undergoing surgery on his left wrist this summer. “Hopefully soon after that.” the three-time All-Star said Sunday at the Bucks’ Media Day event. Middleton said he played through the wrist injury late last season before undergoing surgery. He was wearing a cast for much of the offseason before having it removed two weeks ago. “Sometime around after the All-Star break, I just felt it during one game and it kind of just never went away,” Middleton said. “It wasn’t too painful, just something that was going to have to be fixed at some point.”
NBA Rumors: Magic's Markelle Fultz Won't Need Surgery For Toe Injury
Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz fractured his left big toe during a preseason workout, but he won't require surgery, according to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel (h/t Hoops Hype). Fultz will miss the team's training camp, which begins Tuesday. The 24-year-old is currently in a walking boot, and his...
3 Instant Reactions to Andre Iguodala Re-Signing with Warriors for Final NBA Season
Andre Iguodala announced Friday he's re-signing with the Golden State Warriors to play the final season of his NBA career. Iguodala, who's won four championships across two stints with the dynastic Dubs, confirmed the decision on his Point Forward podcast (via ESPN's Kendra Andrews). The 2015 NBA Finals MVP noted...
Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed
Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
Agent Predicts Ime Udoka Is 'Done' in NBA After Being Suspended by Celtics
Ime Udoka's status as head coach of the Boston Celtics beyond the 2022-23 season is uncertain, but an NBA agent believes his career in the league as a whole is "done," per NBA insider Ethan Strauss. The Celtics suspended Udoka for the entire 2022-23 season after a lengthy investigation by...
Wizards' Kristaps Porzingis Has 'a Chip on My Shoulder' over ESPN NBA Rank Rating
Washington Wizards power forward Kristaps Porzingis is looking to prove people wrong during the 2022-23 season. In an interview with Ava Wallace of the Washington Post, Porzingis said he was miffed by ESPN ranking him No. 86 on its list of the top 100 players in the NBA. Regarding the...
Fantasy Alert: Ravens' J.K. Dobbins Likely to Debut Week 3 After Knee Injury Recovery
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is expected to make his 2022 season debut on Sunday against the New England Patriots, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Dobbins missed the first two weeks of the season while nursing a knee injury. The news comes after Ravens head coach John Harbaugh...
Every NBA Team's Best and Worst Value Contract
A couple of decades ago, the amount of money NBA teams now guarantees to their players would've been unimaginable. This summer, Nikola Jokic signed a five-year, $264 million extension which is the biggest in league history. By the end of this deal, his career earnings will be $421.4 million through 13 seasons.
Khalil Herbert's Bears Fantasy Impact After David Montgomery's Injury vs. Texans
Many fantasy football managers just got their wish with Khalil Herbert taking over as the Chicago Bears' No. 1 running back. Herbert's promotion comes after David Montgomery was doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Houston Texans because of a knee injury, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. In Montgomery's absence, Herbert ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
Knicks 'Thrilled' with Team Despite Not Making Donovan Mitchell Trade, Leon Rose Says
New York Knicks president Leon Rose told Alan Hahn of MSG Network that he is "thrilled" with where the team is right now in response to a question regarding the team's pursuit of three-time All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, whom the Utah Jazz ultimately traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers. Rose told...
Spurs' Keldon Johnson to Miss Start of Training Camp with Shoulder Injury
The San Antonio Spurs will be without guard Keldon Johnson when training camp opens next week. According to Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News, Johnson is also expected to miss at least the start of the Spurs' preseason schedule because of a dislocated right shoulder suffered during a recent scrimmage.
Titans' Taylor Lewan Will Miss Remainder of 2022 Season with Knee Injury
Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury suffered Monday during his team's road matchup with the Buffalo Bills. The news was announced on the Twitter account for Bussin' With the Boys, a Barstool Sports podcast featuring Lewan and his ex-teammate, free-agent linebacker Will Compton.
Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: 49ers, Commanders Had Trade in Place Before QB Had Surgery
The Washington Commanders were close to acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo from the San Francisco 49ers before the quarterback's offseason surgery, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The two sides "had the parameters of a trade agreement in place" involving multiple draft picks, per Schefter. Washington instead pivoted toward a trade for Carson...
Packers' Sammy Watkins Placed on IR with Hamstring Injury
The Green Bay Packers announced they've placed wide receiver Sammy Watkins on injured reserve ahead of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Watkins was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice because of a hamstring injury before getting held out of the Thursday and Friday sessions. He'll miss at least four games after Saturday's placement on IR.
Dalvin Cook Out for Vikings vs. Lions After Suffering Shoulder Injury
Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook suffered a shoulder injury in the second half of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions and did not return. Cook appeared to suffer the injury when he ran into Ezra Cleveland and fumbled before a number of Lions players tackled him in pursuit of the loose football. He had 17 carries for 97 yards and one touchdown before exiting.
Bills' Micah Hyde Placed on IR with Neck Injury, Will Miss Remainder of 2022 Season
Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde will miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a neck injury, per his agent Jack Bechta. As noted by Bills Content Coordinator Alec White, Hyde left his team's 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans on Monday with a neck injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network stated that Hyde suffered a herniated disk.
Matisse Thybulle Wants to Retire with 76ers Despite Link to Eric Gordon Trade Rumors
Philadelphia 76ers wing Matisse Thybulle doesn't want to leave the City of Brotherly Love anytime soon. "At this point, I would always want to stay in Philly," he said to the Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey. "And if it’s up to me, that’s always going to be my choice."
Alexander Mattison's Vikings Fantasy Outlook After Dalvin Cook's Injury vs. Lions
Fantasy managers are going to keep a close eye on Alexander Mattison after Dalvin Cook's injury Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings announced their Pro Bowl running back would miss the rest of the game against the Detroit Lions with a shoulder injury. After the game, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters Cook is day-to-day and that the running back expects to be in the lineup for a Week 4 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.
