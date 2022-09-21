ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

TMZ.com

Ime Udoka Affair Was with Team Travel Planner, Organized Nia Long's Travel Too

The Celtics employee with whom Ime Udoka had an affair helped make all his travel arrangements ... and that job sometimes included organizing travel for his fiancee, Nia Long. Sources connected to the couple and the NBA franchise tell TMZ ... one of the staffer's duties included planning Udoka's team-related travel, and we're told she was also involved in booking travel for Nia to come to Boston or to road games.
BOSTON, MA
The Associated Press

Bucks' Middleton likely to miss beginning of the season

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton probably won’t be available for the beginning of the season after undergoing surgery on his left wrist this summer. “Hopefully soon after that.” the three-time All-Star said Sunday at the Bucks’ Media Day event. Middleton said he played through the wrist injury late last season before undergoing surgery. He was wearing a cast for much of the offseason before having it removed two weeks ago. “Sometime around after the All-Star break, I just felt it during one game and it kind of just never went away,” Middleton said. “It wasn’t too painful, just something that was going to have to be fixed at some point.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
Bleacher Report

NBA Rumors: Magic's Markelle Fultz Won't Need Surgery For Toe Injury

Orlando Magic guard Markelle Fultz fractured his left big toe during a preseason workout, but he won't require surgery, according to Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel (h/t Hoops Hype). Fultz will miss the team's training camp, which begins Tuesday. The 24-year-old is currently in a walking boot, and his...
ORLANDO, FL
thecomeback.com

Ime Udoka’s shockingly cruel Nia Long treatment revealed

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka is suspended for the upcoming NBA season after an inappropriate and consensual sexual relationship with a female staffer who also accused him of making “unwanted comments” toward her. The news appeared to blindside Udoka’s fiancée Nia Long, as the actress posted a cryptic message on Instagram following the news, but it goes a little deeper than that.
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Every NBA Team's Best and Worst Value Contract

A couple of decades ago, the amount of money NBA teams now guarantees to their players would've been unimaginable. This summer, Nikola Jokic signed a five-year, $264 million extension which is the biggest in league history. By the end of this deal, his career earnings will be $421.4 million through 13 seasons.
NBA
Bleacher Report

Khalil Herbert's Bears Fantasy Impact After David Montgomery's Injury vs. Texans

Many fantasy football managers just got their wish with Khalil Herbert taking over as the Chicago Bears' No. 1 running back. Herbert's promotion comes after David Montgomery was doubtful to return to Sunday's game against the Houston Texans because of a knee injury, according to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune. In Montgomery's absence, Herbert ran for 157 yards and two touchdowns.
CHICAGO, IL
Bleacher Report

Spurs' Keldon Johnson to Miss Start of Training Camp with Shoulder Injury

The San Antonio Spurs will be without guard Keldon Johnson when training camp opens next week. According to Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News, Johnson is also expected to miss at least the start of the Spurs' preseason schedule because of a dislocated right shoulder suffered during a recent scrimmage.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bleacher Report

Titans' Taylor Lewan Will Miss Remainder of 2022 Season with Knee Injury

Tennessee Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury suffered Monday during his team's road matchup with the Buffalo Bills. The news was announced on the Twitter account for Bussin' With the Boys, a Barstool Sports podcast featuring Lewan and his ex-teammate, free-agent linebacker Will Compton.
NASHVILLE, TN
Bleacher Report

Jimmy Garoppolo Rumors: 49ers, Commanders Had Trade in Place Before QB Had Surgery

The Washington Commanders were close to acquiring Jimmy Garoppolo from the San Francisco 49ers before the quarterback's offseason surgery, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The two sides "had the parameters of a trade agreement in place" involving multiple draft picks, per Schefter. Washington instead pivoted toward a trade for Carson...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bleacher Report

Packers' Sammy Watkins Placed on IR with Hamstring Injury

The Green Bay Packers announced they've placed wide receiver Sammy Watkins on injured reserve ahead of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Watkins was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice because of a hamstring injury before getting held out of the Thursday and Friday sessions. He'll miss at least four games after Saturday's placement on IR.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Dalvin Cook Out for Vikings vs. Lions After Suffering Shoulder Injury

Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook suffered a shoulder injury in the second half of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions and did not return. Cook appeared to suffer the injury when he ran into Ezra Cleveland and fumbled before a number of Lions players tackled him in pursuit of the loose football. He had 17 carries for 97 yards and one touchdown before exiting.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

Bills' Micah Hyde Placed on IR with Neck Injury, Will Miss Remainder of 2022 Season

Buffalo Bills safety Micah Hyde will miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a neck injury, per his agent Jack Bechta. As noted by Bills Content Coordinator Alec White, Hyde left his team's 41-7 win over the Tennessee Titans on Monday with a neck injury. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network stated that Hyde suffered a herniated disk.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Alexander Mattison's Vikings Fantasy Outlook After Dalvin Cook's Injury vs. Lions

Fantasy managers are going to keep a close eye on Alexander Mattison after Dalvin Cook's injury Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings announced their Pro Bowl running back would miss the rest of the game against the Detroit Lions with a shoulder injury. After the game, Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell told reporters Cook is day-to-day and that the running back expects to be in the lineup for a Week 4 matchup with the New Orleans Saints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

