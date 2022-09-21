ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roger Federer Reflects on 'Perfect Journey' After Final Match with Rafael Nadal

Roger Federer's professional tennis career is over after he and Rafael Nadal fell in a Laver Cup doubles match to Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock in London on Friday evening. The 20-time Grand Slam singles title winner, who announced his impending retirement Sept. 15, spoke on the court post-match and referenced his "perfect journey" in the sport.
Roger Federer Loses Farewell Doubles Match with Rafael Nadal at 2022 Laver Cup

Swiss tennis legend Roger Federer played his final match alongside Rafael Nadal in the Laver Cup on Friday at O2 Arena in London, and the duo fell 6-4, 6(2)-7, 9-11 loss to American duo Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock. Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion, announced his retirement from professional...
