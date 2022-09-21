ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

CJ Coombs

The 1912 Construction of the Spectacular Bernard Corrigan House

Bernard Corrigan House, Kansas City (photo taken 1986).Photograph by Jack E. Boucher, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Bernard Corrigan House is located in the Country Club District of Kansas City Missouri at 55th Street and Ward Parkway. In 1978, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places. The house embraces the architectural design of the PrairieSchool style.
KCTV 5

Going With Grace: Liberty Corn Maze

Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. Get lost with her in the Liberty Corn Maze in this week’s Going with Grace.
3 News Now

The fight for a living wage in Kansas City no longer stops at $15 an hour

This story was originally published by the Kansas City Beacon. For years, Kansas City workers and organizers have fought to increase the city’s minimum wage to $15 an hour. The demand was front and center recently when workers at the Taco Bell fast-food restaurant on Wornall Road in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood held a walkout over claims of poor working conditions and low wages.
KCTV 5

Amish girl returns home to Holden community welcome parade

HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - A 5-year-old girl returned home to a homecoming celebration Saturday in Holden, Missouri, after being injured in a horse-and-buggy crash. The girl and four members of her family were seriously injured when a car crashed into the family’s horse-and-buggy as they were heading home from church in late August.
kshb.com

Check out Fall's hottest trends at Legends Outlets

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Legends Outlets is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." Fall is quickly approaching and Legends Outlets is here to help this be your most stylish season yet. Check out some of the latest fall trends and learn how to style them!
KMBC.com

Motorcycle rider dies in accident on I-70

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after crashing their motorcycle on I-70 eastbound early Sunday morning. Kansas City, MO police say the driver was approaching the exit to I-435 at around 1:22 a.m. when they lost control of the motorcycle and ended up flying off it. They were not wearing a helmet.
