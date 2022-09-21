Read full article on original website
The 1912 Construction of the Spectacular Bernard Corrigan HouseCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The country's first suburban outdoor shopping district was Kansas City's Country Club Plaza built 100 years agoCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Best Barbecue Restaurants in Kansas City (Opinion)Terry MansfieldKansas City, MO
Is Eric Bieniemy on the Move?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Could the Chiefs put Colts HC on Hot Seat?Chiefs Focus News And More.Indianapolis, IN
The 1912 Construction of the Spectacular Bernard Corrigan House
Bernard Corrigan House, Kansas City (photo taken 1986).Photograph by Jack E. Boucher, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Bernard Corrigan House is located in the Country Club District of Kansas City Missouri at 55th Street and Ward Parkway. In 1978, it was added to the National Register of Historic Places. The house embraces the architectural design of the PrairieSchool style.
kcur.org
Fights over slavery once divided this Brookside church. Now it's closing
The first sermon for what would become Central United Methodist Church likely rolled off the preacher’s tongue more easily than the last will today. Back then, in 1844, ministers rode a circuit. They offered redemption to those who might have strayed from virtue, often preaching outdoors. What later became...
KCTV 5
Going With Grace: Liberty Corn Maze
Join Grace as she showcases all the places that make KC such a cool place to live. Get lost with her in the Liberty Corn Maze in this week’s Going with Grace.
Kansas City Doorbell Cam Shows Car Barely Escape Falling Tree
Missed it by that much. A Midwest doorbell camera captured the harrowing moment that a car barely escaped being crushed by a falling tree. This happened a few days ago in Prairie Village, Kansas which is a suburb of Kansas City. Here's the short backstory of what the camera witnessed this past Wednesday, September 22, 2022:
kcur.org
It's time to dust off those trail boots. Here are some of the best hiking places around Kansas City
This story was first published in KCUR's Creative Adventure newsletter. You can sign up to receive stories like this in your inbox every Tuesday. Name a better sensation than crunching leaves underfoot on a snappy cool morning. Here are just a few notable spaces where you can experience Missouri nature...
3 News Now
The fight for a living wage in Kansas City no longer stops at $15 an hour
This story was originally published by the Kansas City Beacon. For years, Kansas City workers and organizers have fought to increase the city’s minimum wage to $15 an hour. The demand was front and center recently when workers at the Taco Bell fast-food restaurant on Wornall Road in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood held a walkout over claims of poor working conditions and low wages.
KCTV 5
Amish girl returns home to Holden community welcome parade
HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - A 5-year-old girl returned home to a homecoming celebration Saturday in Holden, Missouri, after being injured in a horse-and-buggy crash. The girl and four members of her family were seriously injured when a car crashed into the family’s horse-and-buggy as they were heading home from church in late August.
Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network host Art Hains hospitalized
Kansas City Chiefs Radio Network host Art Hains is in critical condition in a Springfield hospital, suffering from an autoimmune illness
KCTV 5
Kansas City residents stand in solidarity with Iran following death of woman in police custody
Clear skies and light westerly winds will turn more northwesterly overnight as a cold front slips southward. Kansas State quarterback Adrian Martinez ran for 148 yards and four touchdowns, and the Wildcats stunned No. 6 Oklahoma 41-34 on Saturday night. Residents of all ages enjoy nationally acclaimed Farmer's Market in...
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Kansas City, Missouri – September 22, 2022
On Thursday Trudy Busch Valentine, the Democratic Party nominee for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri, was in Kansas City for a number of campaign events. One stop between events was at Gaels Public House at 55th and Troost. Valentine (D) spoke with individuals in the room, grabbed a...
flatlandkc.org
Historic Central United Methodist Church Reflects on its Complex Past as it Prepares to Close
The first sermon for what would become Central United Methodist Church likely rolled off the preacher’s tongue more easily than the last will this Sunday. Back then, in 1844, ministers rode a circuit. They offered redemption to those who might have strayed from virtue, often preaching outdoors. What later...
kshb.com
Check out Fall's hottest trends at Legends Outlets
KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Legends Outlets is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content." Fall is quickly approaching and Legends Outlets is here to help this be your most stylish season yet. Check out some of the latest fall trends and learn how to style them!
1 dead in crash early Sunday morning
One person died from their injuries after a single-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning.
kcstudio.org
Artist Ed Dwight Creates a New Weathervane for the Kansas City Museum Carriage House
Loula Long Combs posed formally for the camera, with groom Johnny Haffey. She is in her favorite carriage on the practice ring on the street just down from Gladstone Blvd. (homes are in the background, circa 1915. The Kansas City Museum announced in August that it is working with artist...
KMBC.com
Motorcycle rider dies in accident on I-70
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is dead after crashing their motorcycle on I-70 eastbound early Sunday morning. Kansas City, MO police say the driver was approaching the exit to I-435 at around 1:22 a.m. when they lost control of the motorcycle and ended up flying off it. They were not wearing a helmet.
Best farmers market in the US is in Kansas City area
The Overland Park Farmer's Market won a national competition naming it the best farmers market in the U.S. in 2022.
Longtime Kansas City eatery makes New York Times’ Restaurant List for 2022
The New York Times has named a 71-year-old Kansas City eatery among its favorite restaurants of 2022.
KCTV 5
Oak Grove mom encouraged by federal grant to fight opioid overdoses
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - OAK GROVE, MO (KCTV) -- The White House is pouring $1.5 billion into addressing the opioid overdose epidemic. It’s welcome news for one local mom whose son barely survived a fentanyl overdose. The money is being spread through all states, tribal lands and territories....
bluevalleypost.com
Clairvaux, Fairway boutique with ‘Parisian chic’ style, opens new shop in Overland Park
Clairvaux, a Fairway-based boutique specializing in designer women’s clothing, is officially opening its second location Friday in south Overland Park. Where exactly: Clairvaux moved into a space at 11934 Roe Avenue, at the Hawthorne Plaza shopping center, neighboring The Mixx on the southern side of the complex. The new...
kcur.org
This artist is turning invasive species at Johnson County parks into inspiration for her craft
On a humid Tuesday morning in the last week of August, artist Kirsten Taylor drove to the trailhead near the marina at Shawnee Mission Park, the largest park in Johnson County, Kansas. A few bicyclists rode the paved trails on the way to the wooded trails, popular with hikers, mountain...
