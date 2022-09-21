Read full article on original website
Related
610KONA
Fire Burns Along I-82 Near Prosser
(Prosser, WA) -- A 500-600 acre brush fire burned along I-82 about 5 miles east of Prosser Saturday afternoon. The fire, the origins of which are unclear, began to burn in standing wheat in a large field above the freeway. The flames were close the actual shoulder of the road, but Benton County Fire District Two's Mike McKenna told Newsradio they did not believe it would be necessary to close the road at this time. There were no evacuations and no damage to property. Part of the fire was burning on BLM-managed land and authorities were preparing to call in a fixed wing aircraft to help battle the blaze. Authorities say they expect to be on scene until at least midnight trying to contain the fire.
Private Plane Skids Down Airport Runway, Catches Fire In Washington
Ten passengers were onboard the plane when it made a terrifying landing.
Worst Tri-City Air Disaster? 17 Died at Richland Airport in 1978
The recent non-injury crash at the Pasco Airport made us think back in history to 1978. Fortunately, the airplane that had some sort of malfunction with the landing gear at Pasco did not cause any injuries. But February 10th, 1978 was deadly at Richland. Columbia Airlines Beechcraft plane goes down...
nbcrightnow.com
Vegetation fire nears 1000 acres in Prosser
Highway 221 has been closed for the fire. SEPTEMBER 24, 2022 4:04 p.m. - Multiple fire agencies are responding to a vegetation fire off Wine Country Road and West Gibbon Road, near Interstate 82 Milepost 88. Crews are estimating a fire between 600 and 1,000 acres. The surrounding area is only vegetation and wildlife, according to Mike McKenna with West Benton Fire Rescue.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Co-Pa event in Pasco raises money for disaster relief after Mexico earthquake
PASCO, Wash. — The Co-Pa Friendship and Collaboration Association is holding a Sunset Symphony Concert Saturday. Two of the concert’s performers arrived early, standing in for Colima delegates who are back in Mexico, helping after the city was rocked with a 7.6 magnitude earthquake earlier this week that killed at least two people.
nbcrightnow.com
Lane closures on 395 in Pasco next week
PASCO, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), is advising drivers on US 395 to plan for added travel time and to expect slower traffic next week. Overpass inspections on 395 in Pasco near Lewis Street will require single lane closures. According to WSDOT, one lane southbound on 395...
“We are begging for your help:” Family of Kennewick shooting victim pleads for help
Alyssa Moore, 18, was shot and killed on September 22nd, 2022 in Kennewick KENNEWICK, Wash. — The mother of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed one year ago on Sept. 22, 2021 is pleading with community members to help offer some peace to those who have been unable to properly grieve. At 3:05 a.m. that morning, Alyssa Moore was...
Injuries Reported After A Two-Vehicle Crash In Burbank (Burbank, WA)
The Washington State Patrol is investigating a Thursday afternoon two-vehicle crash involving a commercial truck carrying potatoes and a pickup truck on WA-124. According to WSP Trooper Chris Thorson, the crash resulted in some injuries, but none were considered life-threatening. The identities of those involved, the number of people in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
yaktrinews.com
Fast-moving fire threatens Southridge-area neighborhoods
Kennewick, WA – A fast-moving fire burning in the Southridge area of Kennewick is now threatening homes. This may also impact drivers on US 395 and I-82 in the area. Firefighters are dealing with wind gusts above 20 miles per hour in addition to extremely dry conditions. Crews are using dozers to build containment lines around the fire.
“Screams Could Be Heard” Kennewick House Fire Burns One
(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Fire Department rushed to the scene of a kitchen inside a home on fire Thursday morning off 2617 West 6th Place. This began around 8:30am. Fire radio traffic indicated that screams could be heard in the background of the 9-1-1 call. When crews arrived, they found a victim lying on the front lawn of the home with 2nd Degree Burns to their torso and legs. The victim was rushed to Trios and later airlifted to Harborview in Seattle for further treatment. The fire itself was quickly extinguished. and the cause is under investigation. No one else was injured in the fire..
WSP Trooper shot in Walla Walla, closing roads for investigation
UPDATE at 7:00 p.m. PST: It has been confirmed that a Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper was rammed by a vehicle and shot in Walla Walla at 5:20 p.m. on Thursday evening. The suspect was brought into custody, and the Trooper drove himself to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment.
Burn victim flown to Seattle for treatment after Kennewick house fire
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A man was severely burned in a house fire in Kennewick Thursday, September 22. According to the Kennewick Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a fire in the 2700 block of West 6th Place around 8:30 a.m. A dispatcher reported hearing screams in the background when...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tri-Cities driver accused of DUI crash on I-82. Another collision sends tons of onions flying
The head-on crash closed the state highway for hours.
Pasco Airport’s Worst Airplane Crash Remembered Sadly After All These Years
Two Major Airplane Crashes Occurred At The Pasco Airport 20 Years Apart. The recent airplane crash at the Pasco Airport has many sadly remembering the biggest airplane crash to occur in the Tri-Cities. 99.9% of the time, flights in and out of the Pasco Airport go off without a hitch...
WSP trooper shot in the face. Then he drove himself to a Walla Walla hospital
The trooper was later flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Certain streets in Walla Walla closed to public, law enforcement official may have been shot
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Heavy police activity has restricted access to part of Walla Walla for what’s being reported as a potential shooting that may have injured a law enforcement agent on Thursday, Sept. 22. According to a widescale announcement from Walla Walla County Emergency Management, Highway 125 is currently closed at Stateline Rd for an emergency investigation. While the...
Study: WA State Ranks #1 in Fatal Car Crashes in 2022
We're Number One, but it's a dubious even dangerous stat. A national study says WA State has had the most fatal car crashes in the US in 2022. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) says when it comes to car fatalities, we're leading the nation for 2022. And, we've seen one of the biggest percentages jumps over last year.
2 ways to see these colorful, whimsical hot air balloons in Prosser
The weekend weather looks promising for the flights in the Lower Yakima Valley.
KEPR
Firefighters investigating house fire in Walla Walla
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed a deck of a single-story home on Sept. 21. Around 11 p.m., crews from Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 responded to the 1400 block of Boyer Ave. for a residential structure fire. Walla Walla County Fire District 4 also assisted.
Tri-Cities COVID deaths still worry officials. More outbreaks reported
Residents urged to get COVID booster while vaccine is still free.
97 Rock
Pasco WA
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1