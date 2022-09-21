ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire Burns Along I-82 Near Prosser

(Prosser, WA) -- A 500-600 acre brush fire burned along I-82 about 5 miles east of Prosser Saturday afternoon. The fire, the origins of which are unclear, began to burn in standing wheat in a large field above the freeway. The flames were close the actual shoulder of the road, but Benton County Fire District Two's Mike McKenna told Newsradio they did not believe it would be necessary to close the road at this time. There were no evacuations and no damage to property. Part of the fire was burning on BLM-managed land and authorities were preparing to call in a fixed wing aircraft to help battle the blaze. Authorities say they expect to be on scene until at least midnight trying to contain the fire.
Vegetation fire nears 1000 acres in Prosser

Highway 221 has been closed for the fire. SEPTEMBER 24, 2022 4:04 p.m. - Multiple fire agencies are responding to a vegetation fire off Wine Country Road and West Gibbon Road, near Interstate 82 Milepost 88. Crews are estimating a fire between 600 and 1,000 acres. The surrounding area is only vegetation and wildlife, according to Mike McKenna with West Benton Fire Rescue.
nbcrightnow.com

Lane closures on 395 in Pasco next week

PASCO, Wash.- The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), is advising drivers on US 395 to plan for added travel time and to expect slower traffic next week. Overpass inspections on 395 in Pasco near Lewis Street will require single lane closures. According to WSDOT, one lane southbound on 395...
PASCO, WA
Fast-moving fire threatens Southridge-area neighborhoods

Kennewick, WA – A fast-moving fire burning in the Southridge area of Kennewick is now threatening homes. This may also impact drivers on US 395 and I-82 in the area. Firefighters are dealing with wind gusts above 20 miles per hour in addition to extremely dry conditions. Crews are using dozers to build containment lines around the fire.
“Screams Could Be Heard” Kennewick House Fire Burns One

(Kennewick, WA) -- The Kennewick Fire Department rushed to the scene of a kitchen inside a home on fire Thursday morning off 2617 West 6th Place. This began around 8:30am. Fire radio traffic indicated that screams could be heard in the background of the 9-1-1 call. When crews arrived, they found a victim lying on the front lawn of the home with 2nd Degree Burns to their torso and legs. The victim was rushed to Trios and later airlifted to Harborview in Seattle for further treatment. The fire itself was quickly extinguished. and the cause is under investigation. No one else was injured in the fire..
Certain streets in Walla Walla closed to public, law enforcement official may have been shot

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Heavy police activity has restricted access to part of Walla Walla for what’s being reported as a potential shooting that may have injured a law enforcement agent on Thursday, Sept. 22. According to a widescale announcement from Walla Walla County Emergency Management, Highway 125 is currently closed at Stateline Rd for an emergency investigation. While the...
Study: WA State Ranks #1 in Fatal Car Crashes in 2022

We're Number One, but it's a dubious even dangerous stat. A national study says WA State has had the most fatal car crashes in the US in 2022. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) says when it comes to car fatalities, we're leading the nation for 2022. And, we've seen one of the biggest percentages jumps over last year.
Firefighters investigating house fire in Walla Walla

WALLA WALLA, Wash. — The Walla Walla Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed a deck of a single-story home on Sept. 21. Around 11 p.m., crews from Walla Walla Fire Stations 1 and 2 responded to the 1400 block of Boyer Ave. for a residential structure fire. Walla Walla County Fire District 4 also assisted.
