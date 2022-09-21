Read full article on original website
Julie Burdo
3d ago
This is horrific! That babysitter had better be jail, and on her way to prison. How could she let this child of 8 months old, be in the vicinity of ANY drug? She has ruined a lot of lives. 😡///// 🙏🙏🙏🙏 I pray for that child 👼 💔 and her grieving family. 🙏🙏 R.I.P. 🙏🧸
Mathew Janjanin
3d ago
I hate hearing about baby and kids dieing over nothing. this is so sad.
you're both wrong
4d ago
OMG that's so heartbreaking. that poor mom. I hope there's charges.
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five gamesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
How to earn more to afford gas and groceries in DetroitInstaworkDetroit, MI
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe Mertens
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes look for first win in Ann Arbor since 2016The LanternAnn Arbor, MI
‘It Was Horrible’: Michigan Mother Found Guilty of Starving ‘Emaciated’ Newborn Baby to Death
A 29-year-old mother of four in Michigan is facing decades behind bars after being convicted of starving her 7-week-old son to death two years ago. A Macomb County jury found Shantavia Hayden guilty on one count each of second-degree murder and second-degree child abuse in the death of young A’mir Griffin, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
Police find Michigan radio anchor dead, kids injured, suspected killer overdosed: officials
Police found a radio anchor dead, his kids hurt and the suspected killer overdosed, authorities said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tara Grant’s family returning to Macomb County 15 years after her murder
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Tara Grant’s family is returning to Macomb County Saturday, fifteen years after her brutal murder. Hundreds will join them, gathering for Tara’s Walk: a fundraiser to raise money for domestic abuse victims. Grant was a loving wife and mother who was murdered by...
Dearborn Press & Guide
8-month-old likely overdosed on fentanyl while at babysitter’s house in Dearborn Heights
An accidental fentanyl overdose, which likely occurred while an 8-month-old girl was in the care of her babysitter in Dearborn Heights, has died according to her mother. The mother of baby J’ream said her daughter was a “bubbly” little girl prior to the overdose. After J’ream died,...
Redford man dies in crash on I-75 despite CPR efforts from bystander
A 27-year-old Redford man has died after crashing into a bridge embankment on a Detroit freeway early Sunday morning. Michigan State Police officials say a bystander was performing CPR when troopers arrived.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Southfield police looking for missing 46-year-old man
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police in Southfield are looking for a missing 46-year-old who was last seen at his home on Sept. 24. Kiandre Teddy Taylor is medicated for schizophrenia, and police say they believe he is off his medication. Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at...
ClickOnDetroit.com
WWJ anchor identified as man killed in attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – The man killed Friday in an attempted murder-suicide in Macomb County has been identified as WWJ anchor Jim Matthews. Matthews was the overnight news anchor for nearly seven years. He loved talking to his co-workers about his children, his love for them, and their school...
Police investigate after man shoots & kills brother in Sterling Heights
The Sterling Heights Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred early Saturday evening (Sept. 24).
abc12.com
A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute that left four others injured, including his kids. Police in Chesterfield Township are still investigating after the tragic discovery Friday morning. Police say WWJ Radio overnight anchor Jim Matthews was killed in his...
fox2detroit.com
Teens going to dinner with Detroit police get a scare when stranger pulls fake gun them
The teenagers headed over to the DPD 9th precinct as officers hosted them for dinner, even giving them a ride in a marked police van. Then, the suspect with a fake AR-15 pointed it at them at a red light.
Cannibal pleads guilty to killing victim named Kevin Bacon, hanging him upside down, and eating body parts
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (TCD) -- A 50-year-old cannibal pleaded guilty to killing a 25-year-old missing man and eating parts of his body. 35th Circuit Court records show Mark Latunski entered the plea Thursday, Sept. 22, for charges of open murder and disinterment and mutilation of a dead body. Latunski’s attorney...
Suspect in custody following fatal stabbing in Pontiac
A 62-year-old Pontiac man has been arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a Waterford Township resident. Witnesses said the suspect was seen arguing with the victim. The suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the chest.
ClickOnDetroit.com
19-year-old man attacked by woman with machete while riding bike to work in Macomb County
MT. CLEMENS, Mich. – A 19-year-old man was attacked by a woman with a machete while riding his bicycle to work Friday morning in Macomb County. The attack happened around 7 a.m. Friday (Sept. 23) in the area of Church Street and Gratiot Avenue in Mt. Clemens. The 19-year-old...
The Oakland Press
Royal Oak crime: Meijer cashier charged with embezzlement; drunken Royal Oak man tries to push car to his house after hitting 3 cars
A Meijer cashier with a criminal history was charged with embezzlement Tuesday after police say he was caught taking money from his cash register after prior shortages were reported. Police were called to the store, 5150 Coolidge Highway, on Sept. 18 by loss prevention workers. They told police they were...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police, teens driving to dinner get fake AR-15 pointed at them
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A town hall with police and community leaders was held with Detroit's youth addressing gun violence Thursday. Afterward, as some teens were being taken to dinner by Detroit police, a suspect pulled alongside at a light and pointed what looked like an AR-15 at them. "In...
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 coordinate break-in at Bloomfield Township home, flee police with 2-year-old in van, officials say
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Four people were arrested for coordinating a break-in at a Bloomfield Township home, stealing medication and key fobs, and fleeing police with a 2-year-old girl and multiple guns inside their van, officials said. Van flees scene of break-in Bloomfield Township police were called around 11:20...
fox2detroit.com
Redford man killed in crash after losing control, hitting bridge on I-75 in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A 27-year-old Redford Township man is dead after a crash on I-75. The crash happened Sunday morning around 7:30 a.m. on I-75 near 8 Mile Road. According to Michigan State Police, troopers responded to the area for a traffic crash where a bystander was performing CPR.
The Oakland Press
Teen sentenced on reduced charge for fatal shooting outside Erebus in Pontiac
A Detroit teenager who fatally shot a man outside a haunted house attraction two years ago was sentenced recently in Oakland County Circuit Court on an amended charge. At a sentencing hearing Sept. 20, Oakland County Circuit Judge Jacob Cunningham ordered Damon Terelle, 19, to spend 17 to 50 years in prison for the death of Douglas Reese, 29, of Detroit. Reese was killed in a parking lot on Perry Street, across from Erebus, on Sept. 27, 2020, following a purported dispute the two had while waiting in line at the Halloween-themed attraction. Terrelle was 17 at the time.
HometownLife.com
Farmington Hills man guilty for mother's murder when he was 16 sentenced to 35-60 years
An Oakland County judge sentenced Muhammad Al-Tantawi, a 21-year-old from Farmington Hills convicted of murdering his mother, to 35-60 years in prison during a hearing Wednesday. The roughly five years he's already spent in jail will count toward his sentence. Nada Huranieh, Al-Tantawi's mother, was 35 when she died in...
Mt. Clemens woman arrested after using machete-style weapon to attack 19-year-old riding bike to work: Deputies
A 28-year-old woman is in police custody after Macomb County deputies say she brutally attacked a young man with a broad blade as he was riding to work on his bike Friday morning.
