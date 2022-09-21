ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn Heights, MI

Comments / 17

Julie Burdo
3d ago

This is horrific! That babysitter had better be jail, and on her way to prison. How could she let this child of 8 months old, be in the vicinity of ANY drug? She has ruined a lot of lives. 😡///// 🙏🙏🙏🙏 I pray for that child 👼 💔 and her grieving family. 🙏🙏 R.I.P. 🙏🧸

Reply
10
Mathew Janjanin
3d ago

I hate hearing about baby and kids dieing over nothing. this is so sad.

Reply
12
you're both wrong
4d ago

OMG that's so heartbreaking. that poor mom. I hope there's charges.

Reply
8
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Law & Crime

‘It Was Horrible’: Michigan Mother Found Guilty of Starving ‘Emaciated’ Newborn Baby to Death

A 29-year-old mother of four in Michigan is facing decades behind bars after being convicted of starving her 7-week-old son to death two years ago. A Macomb County jury found Shantavia Hayden guilty on one count each of second-degree murder and second-degree child abuse in the death of young A’mir Griffin, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
City
Wayne, MI
Wayne County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Wayne County, MI
Dearborn Heights, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
City
Dearborn Heights, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Southfield police looking for missing 46-year-old man

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – Police in Southfield are looking for a missing 46-year-old who was last seen at his home on Sept. 24. Kiandre Teddy Taylor is medicated for schizophrenia, and police say they believe he is off his medication. Anyone with information should contact the Southfield Police Department at...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#The Babysitter#Fox#Dearborn Heights Police
abc12.com

A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute that left four others injured, including his kids. Police in Chesterfield Township are still investigating after the tragic discovery Friday morning. Police say WWJ Radio overnight anchor Jim Matthews was killed in his...
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police, teens driving to dinner get fake AR-15 pointed at them

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A town hall with police and community leaders was held with Detroit's youth addressing gun violence Thursday. Afterward, as some teens were being taken to dinner by Detroit police, a suspect pulled alongside at a light and pointed what looked like an AR-15 at them. "In...
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Teen sentenced on reduced charge for fatal shooting outside Erebus in Pontiac

A Detroit teenager who fatally shot a man outside a haunted house attraction two years ago was sentenced recently in Oakland County Circuit Court on an amended charge. At a sentencing hearing Sept. 20, Oakland County Circuit Judge Jacob Cunningham ordered Damon Terelle, 19, to spend 17 to 50 years in prison for the death of Douglas Reese, 29, of Detroit. Reese was killed in a parking lot on Perry Street, across from Erebus, on Sept. 27, 2020, following a purported dispute the two had while waiting in line at the Halloween-themed attraction. Terrelle was 17 at the time.
PONTIAC, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy