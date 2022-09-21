ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Montgomery County implements new security measures for high school football games

The Quince Orchard Cougars and the Damascus Hornets faced off under the Friday night lights, renewing one of the biggest football rivalries in Montgomery County. It was the first high school football game held in the county since new safety measures were put in place after a massive brawl broke out at a game between Gaithersburg High School and Northwest High School last week. FOX 5's Chad Ricardo has the story.
Rival high schools honor late sister of former football player

One of the biggest high school football games took place in Montgomery County Friday night between the Quince Orchard Cougars and the Damascus Hornets. Players and fans from both teams came together to honor the late sister of former Damascus star Bryan Bresee. Ella Bresee died after a battle with brain cancer.
Bethesda, September 23 High School 🏈 Game Notice

New rules take effect Friday at Baltimore County school sporting events

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. — A new set of rules will take effect Friday for anyone attending a sporting event at Baltimore County Public Schools. BCPS issued a stern warning unsafe and unruly behavior that will not be tolerated at sporting events. The new directive comes just ahead of a number of high school games set to be played across the county.
Opinion: Montgomery County’s big problem

Montgomery County has a big problem. The county, once the envy of the nation, is facing an exodus of people and businesses and that means bad news for current residents. While Montgomery County may have increased in net population from 2010 to 2020, this is not as a result of people moving to Montgomery County. In fact, just the opposite. Since 2010, the number of people leaving Montgomery County has rapidly increased, most notable since 2018. This means that while the population may be increasing, it is from in-county births. Not because people view Montgomery County as a re-location destination. Why would they? Virginia, and most notably, Fairfax and Loudon County, have 10 of the Fortune 500 companies, while Montgomery County has one and Maryland has six. Even neighboring Prince George’s County, once looked over as a failing county, has overtaken Montgomery County in job creation, even before the pandemic in 2020. The list is long. Boeing moves its headquarters to Virginia, passing over Maryland and Montgomery County. Amazon picks Virginia over Maryland and Montgomery County. When was the last time you read a headline that declared a major industry was moving to Montgomery County? I bet not in the last 10 years.
DC Public School teachers report issues getting paid

WASHINGTON - Some teachers in D.C. are complaining that they still have not been paid yet or having back pay issues, despite the fact that school started almost one month ago. According to teachers FOX 5 spoke, some are still waiting to get full or partial paychecks for the current school, while others are waiting for back pay from the summer.
Montgomery County to host public meeting on jail project opposed by Rockville officials

Montgomery County will host a public meeting on the proposed construction on the County detention center property at 1307 Seven Locks Road in Rockville on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 7:00 PM. The meeting will be held in the "first floor lecture hall" at the County Council building at 100 Maryland Avenue in Rockville, and is scheduled to conclude by 9:00 PM. There will be a virtual option to join the meeting online for those who can't attend in person; log-on instructions will be posted prior to the meeting at www.rockvillemd.gov/SevenLocksProject, once determined.
SRO Removes Unauthorized Man From Charles County Elementary School

WALDORF, Md. — Near the end of the school day on September 22, an unauthorized man reportedly walked into Berry Elementary School in Charles County and barricaded himself in a private restroom. Following the incident, Berry Elementary School was placed on a brief “precautionary hold” while a school resource...
Questions arise regarding youth curfew in Prince George's County

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. - Questions are arising about Prince George's County’s mandatory curfew for young people after a county leader reported the majority of teen crime happens during the day. Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy spoke at the "Our Streets, Our Future" gun violence prevention event Thursday...
