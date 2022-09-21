Read full article on original website
Montgomery County implements new security measures for high school football games
The Quince Orchard Cougars and the Damascus Hornets faced off under the Friday night lights, renewing one of the biggest football rivalries in Montgomery County. It was the first high school football game held in the county since new safety measures were put in place after a massive brawl broke out at a game between Gaithersburg High School and Northwest High School last week. FOX 5's Chad Ricardo has the story.
Fans respond to new, beefed-up security measures at Montgomery Co. HS sporting events
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Passions run high at high school football games like Friday night’s clash between unbeaten Damascus and Quince Orchard in Gaithersburg. The school system tightened security protocols at all Montgomery County athletic events after a brawl erupted last week at a game involving different teams - Northwest and Gaithersburg High.
Montgomery Co. Schools Begin New Security Measures at Games After Brawls
A week after a brawl on the field during a football game between Gaithersburg and Northwestern high schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, the county begins new security measures Friday to restrict who may attend games. After the initial fight, a clash among police and spectators led to assault charges against...
