Read full article on original website
Related
vermontbiz.com
This is a boom time for construction in Vermont
As long as a tight workforce, inflation and supply chain problems don’t get in the way. by Timothy McQuiston, Vermont Business Magazine Just try and find a contractor to install a new kitchen, or to even just fix a crack in your chimney, or a tradesman to do just about anything around the house, and you’ll begin to understand what it’s like to run a general contracting business in Vermont.
WCAX
YCQM Sept. 25, 2022
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Buying people out before flooding forces them out. A new state plan to get people out of flood zones. Developing a downtown for South Burlington. A progress report and a look at the financing used to fund it. Plus we examine a constitutional amendment known as Proposal Two. Supporters say it will abolish slavery once and for all, but opponents argue it’s not needed.
westernmassnews.com
Vermont Governor attends Vermont Day at the Big E
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Saturday was Vermont Day at the Big E! Vendors and Vermont natives came together just to celebrate the occasion. Western Mass News stopped by the Vermont building and spoke with Governor Phil Scott. He said it was special for him to be on the fairgrounds and he...
WCAX
D.U.I. rates on the incline
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - So far this year, there have been 61 deaths on Vermont roadways, a slight increase from last year’s total. In a number of those crashes, police say drugs and alcohol are factors. Sergeant Paul Ravelin at the Vermont State Police says in a number of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vermontbiz.com
Attend Made in Vermont Marketplace, Oct 1-2
October 1 - 2, 2022. The Made in Vermont Marketplace is an extraordinary opportunity for Vermont companies to showcase their Made in Vermont products to an audience of thousands of prospective customers in one weekend. The trade show is dedicated to promoting the great variety of Vermont-made products . . . from furniture, specialty foods, clothing, wines and so much more! Only Vermont based companies that make their products in Vermont are eligible to exhibit.
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Slate roofer Robert Volk Jr. continues working with a prosthetic leg
Despite the soggy weather across Vermont this week -- what experts say will be a more frequent occurrence of climate change -- Vermont’s weather trends appear to be faring far better than much of the country. Vt. officials float plan to privatize state retirees’ health care. Updated: 5...
Head of Rutland’s Board of Aldermen running for city mayor
Mike Doenges, 42, wants to lead in revitalizing the city after decades of population decline. His priorities include creating more housing and attracting new businesses. Read the story on VTDigger here: Head of Rutland’s Board of Aldermen running for city mayor.
WCAX
What to do: Saturday, September 24
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Saturday, September 24. The Farm at VYCC in Richmond is hosting the Abenaki Land Link Project’s Harvest Festival today. This festival is the culmination of the Abenaki Land Link project, in which folks around the state volunteer to grow crops from traditionally saved Abenaki seeds. The crops are then used in the Abenaki-Helping-Abenaki food program, which supports food security for the Nulhegan Abenaki tribe. The festival includes corn and bean processing, tasting of Abenaki crops, live demonstrations, and tours of the farm. It’ll be from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Richmond, and is free and open to all.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Meals on Wheels, other providers told to cut back in Windsor, Windham counties
“This is happening unexpectedly at the same time that our costs are skyrocketing,” said the director of Woodstock’s Thompson Senior Center, which receives funding for its meals program from Senior Solutions. Read the story on VTDigger here: Meals on Wheels, other providers told to cut back in Windsor, Windham counties.
WCAX
Thousands of Vermont homes could be vulnerable to flooding
Just up the stairs at her home beauty salon in Orwell, everyone is a friend. City waits on test results after cleanup of chemical spill near Burlington beach. Burlington’s Leddy Beach remained closed Thursday-- and could be closed through the weekend-- after a chemical spill. 2020 election doubters scour...
WCAX
$400M to be allocated for Vt. water infrastructure projects
Just up the stairs at her home beauty salon in Orwell, everyone is a friend. City waits on test results after cleanup of chemical spill near Burlington beach. Burlington’s Leddy Beach remained closed Thursday-- and could be closed through the weekend-- after a chemical spill. Thousands of Vermont homes...
WCAX
What to do: Sunday, September 25
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday, September 25. Awarded USA Today’s Best Fall Festival in the nation, go celebrate the sport of chucking pumpkins! Organizers describe the event as a cross between a soap box derby and a shot put contest. It’s a great opportunity for folks of all ages to build something by hand and engage in some family-friendly competition. The current record is 780 feet. Admission is $10, and free for kids under 5, but you can get in for free if you make 2 gallons of chili and compete in the cookoff! The event is cash only, though parking is free. The proceeds benefit the Clarina Howard Nichols Center, which works to stop domestic and sexual violence in Lamoille County. It’s 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Mayo Events Field in Stowe. Check it out!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WCAX
Social-experiment theatrical experience comes to Vermont
Despite the soggy weather across Vermont this week -- what experts say will be a more frequent occurrence of climate change -- Vermont’s weather trends appear to be faring far better than much of the country. Vt. officials float plan to privatize state retirees’ health care. Updated: 3...
Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses
By Fred Thys/VTDigger Businesses in Rutland, Middlebury and Burlington are the first in Vermont to secure licenses to sell cannabis for recreational use. The state Cannabis Control Board on Wednesday, Sept. 14, issued retail licenses to FLORA Cannabis in Middlebury and […] Read More The post Vermont issues first retail cannabis licenses appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WCAX
Vaccine booster clinic to be held at Montpelier Fall Festival
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A vaccination clinic will be held on the Vermont Statehouse Lawn Friday as part of the Montpelier Fall Festival. The clinic will be operating from 9 to 4 and is sponsored by the health department. They will offer both outdoor and drive-up options. All Brains Belong...
americasstateparks.org
5 State Parks Near Rutland, Vermont
Noted for their incredible natural beauty, many of Vermont’s 55 state parks rank among the best in the USA. Providing limitless opportunities to enjoy outdoor recreational activities like swimming, fishing, boating and camping, they showcase everything from comely green fields and picturesque forests, to shimmering lakes and spectacular mountain views.
Food, shelter, safety: for Vermonters and our visitors
About a year ago, Polly Mikula, editor and publisher of Mountain Times, graciously agreed to meet with me about work I was doing for several nonprofits. She was warm and enthusiastic, especially as she shared poignant stories about leading a […] Read More The post Food, shelter, safety: for Vermonters and our visitors appeared first on The Mountain Times.
WCAX
Creating inclusive spaces to promote better health for all
6th annual fall festival took over the state house lawn in Montpelier. Event is a collaboration between the Montpelier Roxbury Partners in Education, Hunger Mountain Co-op, Montpelier Alive and other local partners. Dispensaries across the Green Mountain State are gearing up for a change in the retail market. Updated: 10...
WRGB
Police in Vermont searching for missing woman
MANCHESTER, VT (WRGB) — Police in Manchester, VT are looking for a woman that was reported missing. 67-year-old Anne M. Dickinson was reported missing on Saturday. She was last seen in the area of Richville Road and Torrey Knoll back on September 16th. Anyone with information is asked to...
Hunter in Vermont shoots man after mistaking him for bear
“These incidents are highly preventable and highlight the importance of positively identifying your target while hunting,” said an official with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
Comments / 0