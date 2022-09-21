Jacksonville police chief returns to work after investigation into 'anonymous' allegation

COVINGTON — The Okefenokee is bursting at the seams with nature — Sandhill Cranes, Pond Cypress, amazing views of the night sky, and, of course, the iconic alligator. But despite the Okefenokee being so close to home, many Folkston residents have never experienced it. Local residents Antwon Nixon,...

FOLKSTON, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO