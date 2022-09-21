ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

WWMT

AAA: Gas prices in Michigan on upward trend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Gas prices began to rise again Monday after they declined for weeks. Prices jumped 13 cents since last week, according to AAA. Michigan drivers pay $3.94 a gallon on average, which is 7 cents more than late August, according to AAA. Switching to electric: What you...
What you should know before you buy an electric vehicle

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Consumers Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider is pushing to power 1 million in electric vehicles in Michigan by 2030. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is now helping toward that goal, unveiling new statewide mobility plan to station 100,000 electric vehicle chargers by 2030. Electric Vehicles: Energy companies...
