Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
AAA: Gas prices in Michigan on upward trend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Gas prices began to rise again Monday after they declined for weeks. Prices jumped 13 cents since last week, according to AAA. Michigan drivers pay $3.94 a gallon on average, which is 7 cents more than late August, according to AAA. Switching to electric: What you...
WWMT
Dozens gather at Bronson Park in support of abortion protections proposal in November
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Dozens rallied at Bronson Park Sunday to support Proposal 3, a voter-driven initiative to bring back abortion protections in Michigan. “To restore our rights with Roe, to bring back the rights that we had” said Michelle Zukowski-Serlin, a volunteer who helped coordinate the abortion rights rally.
WWMT
Campaigns launch TV ads, door-knockers to win over voters on abortion ballot proposal
LANSING, Mich. — As election day approaches in Michigan, it's not only candidates who will be trying to win over voters to their side. This November midterm, the state's voters will have multiple policy issues they can vote on directly, including abortion. Other issues: Michigan Legislature votes to put...
WWMT
New Florida residents brace for approaching Tropical Storm Ian: 'My very first experience'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Numbers show nearly 336,000 people switched their driver’s license to Florida after moving to the state this year. Emergency officials are warning all new Florida residents to take the approaching Tropical Storm Ian–a potential hurricane–seriously. “This will be my very...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMT
What you should know before you buy an electric vehicle
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Consumers Energy, Michigan’s largest energy provider is pushing to power 1 million in electric vehicles in Michigan by 2030. Governor Gretchen Whitmer is now helping toward that goal, unveiling new statewide mobility plan to station 100,000 electric vehicle chargers by 2030. Electric Vehicles: Energy companies...
Comments / 0