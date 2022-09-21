HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Some Horry County roads will be closed for work intermittently, and drivers are advised to be aware and drive with caution. Weather permitting, road closures and detours are expected to continue at the intersection of Renee Drive and Carolina Commercial Drive. These closures will allow crews to install the required drainage structures and realign the intersection. These closures will continue through the remainder of the Postal Way Extension road construction project beginning at 9 p.m. and reopening at 6 a.m.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO