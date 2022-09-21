ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saxophonist Adam Larson’s homage to KC

Saxophonist Adam Larson’s latest album, With Love, From Kansas City, pays homage to the city in which the jazz musician now lives. Coming on the heels of With Love, From Chicago, the album is the second installment in a planned trilogy wherein Larson performs songs inspired by the titular locale alongside pieces by luminaries from that city’s jazz scene.
