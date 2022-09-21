ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, MS

WLBT

Authorities searching for suspect who fled traffic stop in Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ridgeland Police Department is searching for a suspect who fled from a traffic stop Saturday night. Police Chief Brian Myers says officers stopped a green Chevy Silverado on Highway 51. According to Chief Myers, the vehicle then rammed into a patrol car and fled the...
RIDGELAND, MS
WLBT

12 children transported to hospital due to ‘pump issue’ in pool water

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Twelve children were transported to Children’s of Mississippi on Sunday afternoon after swimming in a pool with at a birthday party. The Flowood Police Department said they received a medical call around 2:30 p.m. of children choking after swimming in a pool at the YMCA in Flowood.
FLOWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Warren County man indicted for murder of woman

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County grand jury indicted a man for allegedly murdering a woman who lived with him on Leland Drive. The Vicksburg Post reported John David Shoemaker, 67, is accused of fatally shooting Sheila Marie Hedrick, 48, on April 4. Reports from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office state that deputies […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Head-on collision leaves 4 dead in Issaquena County

ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal head-on crash in Issaquena County Saturday night. Around 11:50 p.m. on Highway 61 near Valley Park, a Honda Accord driven by 39-year-old Thomas Williams Jr. of Jackson was traveling south and collided head-on with a northbound Nissan Altima driven by 43-year-old Kamille H. Smith of Cleveland.
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, MS
Ridgeland, MS
Crime & Safety
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
City
Ridgeland, MS
WAPT

Jackson police investigate fatal crash

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a fatal crash that killed one person. According to officers, a vehicle crashed around 2 a.m. Saturday on the 1800 block of Raymond Road and Lurline Drive. Police said a mother, Phenecia Bridgeman, 36, along with her 9-year-old, 2-year-old and two-month-old daughters...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Two brothers found guilty for 2019 Ridgewood Road homicide

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two brothers were found guilty in connection to a Jackson homicide that happened in August 2019. After a four day trial, Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry were found guilty of first-degree murder and a drive-by shooting. Prosecutors said Thomas and Terry killed 29-year-old Earnest Myers after a dispute at a grocery […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Woman dies in rollover crash on Raymond Road

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman died in a single-car rollover crash on Raymond Road. Officer Sam Brown said the crash happened at 1868 Raymond Road. A black Nissan Altima that was traveling west ran off the roadway and struck a power pole, causing the car to overturn. He said […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

9 children transported to hospitals after choking in pool

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Nine children were transported to various local hospitals on Sunday afternoon after swimming in a pool. The Flowood Police Department said they received a medical call around 2:30 p.m. of children choking after swimming in a pool at the YMCA in Flowood. Investigators with the fire...
FLOWOOD, MS
WLBT

Pastor, wife survive church fire in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson pastor and his wife are thankful to be alive 24 hours after their church went up in flames while they were inside the building. The fire happened at Spoken Word Ministries on Texas Avenue Thursday. “Lord Have Mercy,” pastor Clyde Rudd said. “We bought...
JACKSON, MS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg teen arrested on aggravated assault charges

A Vicksburg teenager is facing aggravated assault charges after he reportedly fired a weapon and shot another in the leg. Vicksburg Police Department reports that on Sunday, Sep. 18, at 5:18 p.m., officers took a report of a shooting that occurred on Grove Street. The juvenile victim stated a passenger...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

Bomb threat at Walmart in Richland ‘has been cleared’

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Walmart in Richland has been cleared of a bomb threat that caused the building to be evacuated on Saturday. Public Information Officer Allison McDonald said the store received a call around 10:30 a.m. from an individual stating he had dropped a bomb inside the store.
RICHLAND, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg woman faces assault charges after victim suffers injuries

A Vicksburg woman faces assault charges after an incident left one with injuries. Vicksburg Police Department states that Jennifer Linear, 31, of Vicksburg was arrested Wednesday, Sep. 21, for an assault that occurred at the Asam Motel, 4041 Washington Street, on Tuesday, Sep. 20. The female victim suffered a head...
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Jackson police believe SUV could be linked to drive-by shootings

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are searching for an SUV that could be connected to two recent drive-by shootings. Police don't know if the victims were targeted or whether the drive-bys were random. Law enforcement agencies are on the lookout for what Jackson police describe as an older-model, dirty, black Chevy Tahoe, which investigators believe could have been involved in the shootings.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Yazoo City

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was murdered by her boyfriend on Saturday around midnight in Yazoo City. According to the Yazoo City Police Department, police were called out to Windsor Court Apartments. When officers arrived, 33-year-old Margaret Harris was unresponsive, her boyfriend, 23-year-old Levontaye Ellington, along with her...
YAZOO CITY, MS

