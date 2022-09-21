Read full article on original website
WLBT
Authorities searching for suspect who fled traffic stop in Ridgeland
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ridgeland Police Department is searching for a suspect who fled from a traffic stop Saturday night. Police Chief Brian Myers says officers stopped a green Chevy Silverado on Highway 51. According to Chief Myers, the vehicle then rammed into a patrol car and fled the...
WLBT
12 children transported to hospital due to ‘pump issue’ in pool water
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Twelve children were transported to Children’s of Mississippi on Sunday afternoon after swimming in a pool with at a birthday party. The Flowood Police Department said they received a medical call around 2:30 p.m. of children choking after swimming in a pool at the YMCA in Flowood.
Warren County man indicted for murder of woman
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Warren County grand jury indicted a man for allegedly murdering a woman who lived with him on Leland Drive. The Vicksburg Post reported John David Shoemaker, 67, is accused of fatally shooting Sheila Marie Hedrick, 48, on April 4. Reports from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office state that deputies […]
WLBT
Head-on collision leaves 4 dead in Issaquena County
ISSAQUENA COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal head-on crash in Issaquena County Saturday night. Around 11:50 p.m. on Highway 61 near Valley Park, a Honda Accord driven by 39-year-old Thomas Williams Jr. of Jackson was traveling south and collided head-on with a northbound Nissan Altima driven by 43-year-old Kamille H. Smith of Cleveland.
Mississippi man arrested after witnesses see man drag dog on leash tied to his truck
A Mississippi man has been arrested for animal cruelty after witnesses reported seeing him drag a dog from a leash tied to his truck. The website Dark Horse Press reports that Crystal Springs Police have arrested Daniel Berthelette in connection with an incident that happened on Sept. 14. Witnesses report...
WAPT
Jackson police investigate fatal crash
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a fatal crash that killed one person. According to officers, a vehicle crashed around 2 a.m. Saturday on the 1800 block of Raymond Road and Lurline Drive. Police said a mother, Phenecia Bridgeman, 36, along with her 9-year-old, 2-year-old and two-month-old daughters...
Two brothers found guilty for 2019 Ridgewood Road homicide
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two brothers were found guilty in connection to a Jackson homicide that happened in August 2019. After a four day trial, Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry were found guilty of first-degree murder and a drive-by shooting. Prosecutors said Thomas and Terry killed 29-year-old Earnest Myers after a dispute at a grocery […]
Woman dies in rollover crash on Raymond Road
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a woman died in a single-car rollover crash on Raymond Road. Officer Sam Brown said the crash happened at 1868 Raymond Road. A black Nissan Altima that was traveling west ran off the roadway and struck a power pole, causing the car to overturn. He said […]
WLBT
9 children transported to hospitals after choking in pool
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Nine children were transported to various local hospitals on Sunday afternoon after swimming in a pool. The Flowood Police Department said they received a medical call around 2:30 p.m. of children choking after swimming in a pool at the YMCA in Flowood. Investigators with the fire...
WLBT
Brothers who shot man after argument at Jackson grocery store found guilty of murder
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two brothers have been found guilty of murder after shooting a man in the neck following a fight at a Jackson grocery store in 2019. After a four-day jury trial at the Circuit Court of Hinds County, Jerome Thomas and Jordan Terry were found guilty of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.
WLBT
Pastor, wife survive church fire in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson pastor and his wife are thankful to be alive 24 hours after their church went up in flames while they were inside the building. The fire happened at Spoken Word Ministries on Texas Avenue Thursday. “Lord Have Mercy,” pastor Clyde Rudd said. “We bought...
Mississippi officials: At least four people killed in head-on-collision late Saturday night
A major head-on collision in Warren County has resulted in multiple fatalities, according to law enforcement and emergency responders. The Warren County Sheriff’s office has reported that at least four people were killed in a head-on collision late Saturday night on Highway 61 North at the Warren County-Issaquena County line.
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg teen arrested on aggravated assault charges
A Vicksburg teenager is facing aggravated assault charges after he reportedly fired a weapon and shot another in the leg. Vicksburg Police Department reports that on Sunday, Sep. 18, at 5:18 p.m., officers took a report of a shooting that occurred on Grove Street. The juvenile victim stated a passenger...
WLBT
Woman dies after vehicle crashes into pole on Raymond Road in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Raymond Road. JPD says Byron Abron, 36, was traveling west in a black Nissan Altima when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a power pole, causing the vehicle to overturn. According to JPD,...
WLBT
Bomb threat at Walmart in Richland ‘has been cleared’
RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Walmart in Richland has been cleared of a bomb threat that caused the building to be evacuated on Saturday. Public Information Officer Allison McDonald said the store received a call around 10:30 a.m. from an individual stating he had dropped a bomb inside the store.
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg woman faces assault charges after victim suffers injuries
A Vicksburg woman faces assault charges after an incident left one with injuries. Vicksburg Police Department states that Jennifer Linear, 31, of Vicksburg was arrested Wednesday, Sep. 21, for an assault that occurred at the Asam Motel, 4041 Washington Street, on Tuesday, Sep. 20. The female victim suffered a head...
WLBT
Police: A child was not abducted at the Pearl Walmart, it was only a ‘misunderstanding’
PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Police in Pearl are dousing rumors that a child was nearly abducted at Walmart on Wednesday afternoon. Posts on Facebook alleged that a man snatched a child in the store, but that the mother was eventually able to retrieve her son. According to a post by...
WAPT
Jackson police believe SUV could be linked to drive-by shootings
JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are searching for an SUV that could be connected to two recent drive-by shootings. Police don't know if the victims were targeted or whether the drive-bys were random. Law enforcement agencies are on the lookout for what Jackson police describe as an older-model, dirty, black Chevy Tahoe, which investigators believe could have been involved in the shootings.
Mississippi teen found shot to death in his bed, officials report
Mississippi police are investigating after a grandmother found her 17-year-old grandson lying dead in his bed. The teen was shot and killed when was struck by a bullet that was fired into the house from the outside. LaGavin Jenkins Jr. was found dead in his bedroom on Myer Avenue in...
WLBT
Man arrested for murdering girlfriend in Yazoo City
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WLBT) - A woman was murdered by her boyfriend on Saturday around midnight in Yazoo City. According to the Yazoo City Police Department, police were called out to Windsor Court Apartments. When officers arrived, 33-year-old Margaret Harris was unresponsive, her boyfriend, 23-year-old Levontaye Ellington, along with her...
