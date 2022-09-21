Read full article on original website
Play of the Week: outstanding catch made by Jaden Bejarano
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Kermit Yellowjackets defeated the Forsan Buffaloes 14-13 in a close game. It was an impressive win for the Yellowjackets but perhaps more impressive was a catch made by Jaden Bejarano. The outstanding catch is CBS7′s Play of the Week. Watch the play above.
Family and police search for missing 16-year-old from Fort Stockton
FORT STOCKTON, TX. (KMID/KPEJ) — The family of a missing 16-year-old from Fort Stockton are now on their fifth day of searching for Saitlynn Hall. Her parents say the last night they saw her was Sunday night at their home around midnight, then the next morning she was gone. Her parents say she took nothing […]
Suspect arrested after threats were made against Pecos schools
PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigations Division received information from the Pecos Police Department and the Pecos-Barstow-Toyah I.S.D Police Department saying that a threat was made against the Pecos Schools. Texas DPS Troopers, Pecos PD Officers, PBTISD Officers, and DPS CID Special Agents immediately...
Pecos boxer looks to continue his undefeated streak this weekend
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Pecos professional boxer, Abel Mendoza, will be the main event in a place he considers his hometown. Mendoza will be fighting at the La Hacienda Event Center in Midland, as he defends his undefeated record. Mendoza dreams of bringing a world title to West Texas. He...
Local Sheriff's Offices ask for help locating missing person
FORT STOCKTON, Texas — Multiple law enforcement agencies are asking for help locating a missing teenager from Fort Stockton. Saitlynn Hall was last seen in Fort Stockton wearing blue jeans, a grey cap and a Rick and Morty t-shirt. Hall is a big fan of the rodeo and could be traveling to rodeo. She does not have a vehicle, but could have found a ride.
New stadium for the Pecos Eagles opens on homecoming
PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – This time last year, the Pecos Eagles’ football stadium was condemned and shortly after, demolished to it’s core. On Wednesday, Septempber 21st, the brand new Eagle Stadium at Rotary Field was open to the Pecos community for a ribbon-cutting ceremony along with a Meet the Eagles celebration. While most student athletes […]
Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD opens new multi-million dollar stadium
PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - Pecos-Barstow-Toyah ISD opened its new multi-million dollar stadium to the public on Wednesday. The state-of-the-art facility will host football, soccer, track, band and more. The $17.5 million stadium comes from a bond passed in 2021, that is also building two new elementary schools in Pecos. Watch...
Sheriff identifies Midland woman killed by train
CULBERSON COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Culberson County Sheriff’s Office has identified a Midland woman struck and killed by a train earlier this week as 18-year-old Linda Mae Adams. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. on September 14 in a remote area about 30 miles east of Van Horn. Investigators said they found Adams’ car abandoned along […]
HIGHLIGHTS: Seminole vs. Pecos
PECOS, Texas (KOSA) - The Pecos high School Eagles opened their new stadium on Friday, but the homecoming was spoiled by Seminole, which won 69-20. Watch the video above for highlights from the game.
