Driver of deadly Mayfair hit-and-run cooperates with police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The driver connected to Mayfair's Friday night deadly hit-and-run is now cooperating with Philadelphia police. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday on Cottman Avenue.Officials say the driver struck the victim, a pedestrian, and hit another vehicle while driving away from the scene.The victim was found 150 feet or so from the intersection.Police have not released his identity.The investigation is ongoing.
2 killed, 1 injured in separate overnight shootings in Philadelphia
Philadelphia's gun violence did not let up overnight.
Police: Man shot in the head dies on way to hospital, suspect sought in North Philadelphia
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - A 41-year-old man was rushed to the hospital early Sunday morning, but quickly succumbed to his injuries after being shot in North Philadelphia. Police say the man was shot three times in the head on the 1400 block of Girard Avenue around 12:30 a.m. He died on his way to the hospital.
Man charged with murder in connection with South Street shooting
Philadelphia police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting on South Street early Saturday morning.
Suspect accused of robbing dispatcher in front of Philadelphia police headquarters arrested
Police say 40-year-old Lonnie Watlington attacked the 25-year-old dispatcher and dragged her 10-15 feet before taking her bag
1 Dead in Society Hill Shooting, Suspect in Custody
A man was fatally shot after a fight broke out in the Society Hill neighborhood of Philadelphia Saturday morning, authorities said. At around 12:43 a.m., Philadelphia police responded to hearing gunshots and saw a man on the ground after the fight between a group of men and women near 423 South St., Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker told NBC10.
2-year-old boy shot in North Philadelphia, police say
A young child was rushed to the hospital after he was shot inside a home Saturday night, according to Philadelphia police.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in West Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person is dead and another is injured after an overnight shooting in West Philadelphia. The shooting happened near the intersection of Pemberton and South 55th Streets around 12 a.m.Police say two men were shot. One of them was rushed to Presbyterian Hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.The other man walked into Mercy Hospital and was later transferred to Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.There are no arrests.
Philadelphia police investigating series of Friday night carjackings
In each case, the victims describe two to four men who either acted like they needed help or blocked the driver in before showing a gun and stealing the vehicle.
Everett Beauregard murder: Video released in shooting death of 23-year-old in Philadelphia
Philadelphia police have release surveillance video they say shows a suspect fatally shooting Everett Beauregard in Philadelphia early Thursday morning. Investigators believe the shooting may have stemmed from an attempted robbery.
Caught on Camera: Armed suspect carjacks mom, teen daughter outside Philadelphia home
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities are investigating an early morning carjacking of a Philadelphia mother and her teenage daughter that was captured on video that was later posted to social media. Investigators say the pair were leaving their home on the 8900 block of Maxwell Place around 6 a.m. Monday morning when...
Preliminary hearing for suspect charged in South Street mass shooting scheduled for Friday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A preliminary hearing for one of the suspects charged in the South Street mass shooting is scheduled for Friday. Rashaan Vereen is accused of starting the fight that spiraled into chaos and gunfire that killed three people and injured 11 others on June 4.Vereen faces criminal attempted murder, aggravated assault and related charges.Earlier this month, a preliminary hearing was held for three other suspects, where a judge upheld first-degree murder charges.
Philadelphia shootings: 4 dead, 20 shot including 2-year-old in deadly first fall weekend
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia may be cooling off from the summer heat, but gun violence is still on the rise with at least 20 people struck by gunfire in a string of shootings this weekend. The deadly shootings began late Friday night when a teen succumbed to his injuries in Kensington....
Old Bridge, NJ woman shot dead: PA suspect charged with murder
A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with the murder of an Old Bridge woman found shot in her own home. Deborah Brown-Hepworth, widely known to friends as "Sonni," had been found unresponsive by a relative on Sept. 17, in her Hanna Lane residence in the Laurence Harbor area, police said.
Philadelphia police discharge weapons while serving warrant in Fairhill; 3 suspects in custody
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three people were taken into custody after a barricade situation in Philadelphia's Fairhill section on Thursday morning. Police were on the scene serving a warrant as part of a drug investigation and discharged their weapons, but nobody was injured during the incident. It all unfolded just after 6 a.m. on the 3100 block of North 6th Street.Police say a confrontation took place while serving the warrant and shots were fired by police. It's unclear if anyone fired at police at this time. Potter-Thomas Elementary School is about a block away from the scene. Police say the school was not impacted by the incident.The incident is under investigation.
Man, 41, injured in Southwest Philadelphia drive-by shooting, police say
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A 41-year-old man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. The shooting happened on the 1600 block of South 51st Street Saturday afternoon, just after 1:30, according to officials. The 41-year-old victim was outside when someone in a silver sedan drove by and shot him.
Man dead after shooting on South Street in Queen Village, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Queen Village that's left one person dead. Investigators say this all could have potentially stemmed from a fight.It's quiet on South Street Saturday morning but it was a very different scene earlier that morning. There are still evidence markers on the sidewalk. This happened on South Street between 4th and 5th Streets.Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, police say, a fight broke out between a group of men and a group of women. At some point, someone pulled out a gun and started shooting. When police arrived, they found a 35-year-old man on...
Surveillance video captures shootout near Temple's campus that injured 8-year-old girl, man
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temple University is warning students to be aware of their surroundings after a rash of violent crimes near campus. The most recent was Thursday night when a little girl was shot.Just this week, police responded to an armed home invasion, an armed robbery and Thursday's shooting, all of it near Temple's campus and all of it concerning Temple students.Security video shows multiple gunmen firing nearly 50 shots at a moving Sedan traveling along North 13th Street near Temple University Thursday night, alarming students nearby."It was rapid shots actually," sophomore Jazmin Pratt said. "And as I was looking out...
Man killed in hit-and-run in Mayfair, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was killed in a hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Mayfair section on Friday evening, police say. The crash happened at the intersection of Cottman and Brous Avenues around 9:30 p.m.Police say he was struck by a black Sedan at the intersection. The Sedan then took off westbound on Cottman Avenue, sideswiping a 2006 Hyundai.Police say they discovered the pedestrian 150 feet away from the intersection. He was pronounced dead by medics at 9:38 p.m. The Investigation is active and ongoing with the Accident Investigation Division. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call (215) 685-3180.
72-year-old man pleads no contest in cold case of Philly woman murdered 3 decades ago
A 72-year-old man has pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the case of a Philadelphia woman found partially decomposed more than three decades ago. The victim’s daughter says she’s glad they have some measure of justice for her mom.
