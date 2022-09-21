ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Philly

Driver of deadly Mayfair hit-and-run cooperates with police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The driver connected to Mayfair's Friday night deadly hit-and-run is now cooperating with Philadelphia police. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Friday on Cottman Avenue.Officials say the driver struck the victim, a pedestrian, and hit another vehicle while driving away from the scene.The victim was found 150 feet or so from the intersection.Police have not released his identity.The investigation is ongoing.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
NBC Philadelphia

1 Dead in Society Hill Shooting, Suspect in Custody

A man was fatally shot after a fight broke out in the Society Hill neighborhood of Philadelphia Saturday morning, authorities said. At around 12:43 a.m., Philadelphia police responded to hearing gunshots and saw a man on the ground after the fight between a group of men and women near 423 South St., Philadelphia Police Capt. John Walker told NBC10.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

1 dead, 1 injured after shooting in West Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – One person is dead and another is injured after an overnight shooting in West Philadelphia. The shooting happened near the intersection of Pemberton and South 55th Streets around 12 a.m.Police say two men were shot. One of them was rushed to Presbyterian Hospital and was pronounced dead a short time later.The other man walked into Mercy Hospital and was later transferred to Presbyterian Hospital in stable condition.There are no arrests.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Krasner
CBS Philly

Preliminary hearing for suspect charged in South Street mass shooting scheduled for Friday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A preliminary hearing for one of the suspects charged in the South Street mass shooting is scheduled for Friday. Rashaan Vereen is accused of starting the fight that spiraled into chaos and gunfire that killed three people and injured 11 others on June 4.Vereen faces criminal attempted murder, aggravated assault and related charges.Earlier this month, a preliminary hearing was held for three other suspects, where a judge upheld first-degree murder charges.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Sentencing#Philadelphia Police#Murder#Violent Crime#The Philadelphia Inquirer
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police discharge weapons while serving warrant in Fairhill; 3 suspects in custody

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three people were taken into custody after a barricade situation in Philadelphia's Fairhill section on Thursday morning. Police were on the scene serving a warrant as part of a drug investigation and discharged their weapons, but nobody was injured during the incident. It all unfolded just after 6 a.m. on the 3100 block of North 6th Street.Police say a confrontation took place while serving the warrant and shots were fired by police. It's unclear if anyone fired at police at this time. Potter-Thomas Elementary School is about a block away from the scene. Police say the school was not impacted by the incident.The incident is under investigation. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Philly

Man dead after shooting on South Street in Queen Village, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in Queen Village that's left one person dead. Investigators say this all could have potentially stemmed from a fight.It's quiet on South Street Saturday morning but it was a very different scene earlier that morning. There are still evidence markers on the sidewalk. This happened on South Street between 4th and 5th Streets.Just before 1 a.m. Saturday, police say, a fight broke out between a group of men and a group of women. At some point, someone pulled out a gun and started shooting. When police arrived, they found a 35-year-old man on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Surveillance video captures shootout near Temple's campus that injured 8-year-old girl, man

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temple University is warning students to be aware of their surroundings after a rash of violent crimes near campus. The most recent was Thursday night when a little girl was shot.Just this week, police responded to an armed home invasion, an armed robbery and Thursday's shooting, all of it near Temple's campus and all of it concerning Temple students.Security video shows multiple gunmen firing nearly 50 shots at a moving Sedan traveling along North 13th Street near Temple University Thursday night, alarming students nearby."It was rapid shots actually," sophomore Jazmin Pratt said. "And as I was looking out...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man killed in hit-and-run in Mayfair, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was killed in a hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Mayfair section on Friday evening, police say. The crash happened at the intersection of Cottman and Brous Avenues around 9:30 p.m.Police say he was struck by a black Sedan at the intersection. The Sedan then took off westbound on Cottman Avenue, sideswiping a 2006 Hyundai.Police say they discovered the pedestrian 150 feet away from the intersection. He was pronounced dead by medics at 9:38 p.m. The Investigation is active and ongoing with the Accident Investigation Division. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call (215) 685-3180.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy