First injury report for Chiefs vs. Colts, Week 3
The Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams have several players listed on the injury report, but the majority of those players were able to practice in some capacity.
Check out the injury report for each team down below:
Chiefs
Player Injury Participation*
WR Justin Watson Chest FP
WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Shoulder FP
WR Mecole Hardman Heel LP
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Hip FP
RG Trey Smith Ankle FP
LT Orlando Brown Jr. Knee FP
K Harrison Butker Ankle DNP
DE Mike Danna Calf DNP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
- Andy Reid spoke on the Chiefs’ injury situation during his media availability.
- Mecole Hardman suffered an apparent injury in Week 2, but he returned to the game and was able to play through it. It appears that injury is a heel issue, but I’d still expect him to play this week despite his limited status on Wednesday.
Colts
Player Injury Participation*
OT Bernhard Raimann Ankle DNP
WR Michael Pittman Jr. Quad LP
DT DeForest Buckner Hip LP
DE Yannick Ngakoue Back LP
WR Alec Pierce Concussion FP
LB Shaquille Leonard Back FP
LB Zaire Franklin Shoulder FP
S Julian Blackmon Shoulder FP
DT Grover Stewart Shoulder FP
* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related
- Several Colts returned to practice on Wednesday including LB Shaq Leonard and rookie WR Alec Pierce.
- Michael Pittman Jr. was still limited in his return to action, but he’s making progress according to HC Frank Reich.
