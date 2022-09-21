First injury report for Chiefs vs. Colts, Week 3

The Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams have several players listed on the injury report, but the majority of those players were able to practice in some capacity.

Check out the injury report for each team down below:

Chiefs

Player Injury Participation*

WR Justin Watson Chest FP

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster Shoulder FP

WR Mecole Hardman Heel LP

WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling Hip FP

RG Trey Smith Ankle FP

LT Orlando Brown Jr. Knee FP

K Harrison Butker Ankle DNP

DE Mike Danna Calf DNP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related

Andy Reid spoke on the Chiefs' injury situation during his media availability.

Mecole Hardman suffered an apparent injury in Week 2, but he returned to the game and was able to play through it. It appears that injury is a heel issue, but I’d still expect him to play this week despite his limited status on Wednesday.

Colts

Player Injury Participation*

OT Bernhard Raimann Ankle DNP

WR Michael Pittman Jr. Quad LP

DT DeForest Buckner Hip LP

DE Yannick Ngakoue Back LP

WR Alec Pierce Concussion FP

LB Shaquille Leonard Back FP

LB Zaire Franklin Shoulder FP

S Julian Blackmon Shoulder FP

DT Grover Stewart Shoulder FP

* DNP = Did not participate | LP = Limited participation | FP = Full participation | NIR = Not injury related