Early voting for November election begins in Virginia
(The Center Square) – With Congressional elections about a month and a half away, Virginians who want to cast their ballots early can begin doing so. Registered voters can cast their early ballots in person at the general registrar’s office for the jurisdiction in which they are registered, according to a news release from the Virginia Department of Elections. Some jurisdictions also offer satellite locations for early voting in addition to offering them at the general registrar’s office.
California ballot measures: What you need to know
Much is expected of the California voter. In any given election year, we may be asked to dust off our labor lawyer hats, brush up on oil and gas regulations, reacquaint ourselves with decades of tax policy, or analyze infrastructure funding. We may have to weigh the moral pros and cons of capital punishment, marriage equality or pig protection and — over and over again — oversee all things dialysis clinic.
Stop eminent domain and diversify from ethanol, Western Iowa Democrat says
JOHNSTON — Ryan Melton differs from many of his fellow Democrats on ethanol policy. He embraced Iowa landowners’ opposition to proposed carbon capture pipelines sooner than his fellow Democrats. Perhaps that’s just Melton, or perhaps it’s a product of running as a Democrat in Western Iowa, the most...
The feds failed to track deaths in America's jails — and Louisiana is a poster child
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana took center stage at a Congressional hearing in Washington this week as senators grilled Department of Justice officials over the feds’ failure to track fatalities in prisons and jails across the United States. A face of that plight presented to a Senate subcommittee —...
State, nonprofits eye nutrition, environment
DES MOINES — When working with obese children, nutrition is the first place to start, according to Stacey Milani, a pediatric physician at a MercyOne pediatric clinic in Pleasant Hill. Milani is working on her certification as an obesity medicine physician. She is experienced with patients dealing with negative...
Push to fast-track teachers amid shortage gains foothold in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. - Amid Louisiana's chronic teacher shortage, nearly 600 paraprofessionals statewide are paying $75 per month to learn to be teachers while also holding a full-time classroom job. Paraprofessionals are like teacher assistants but they are generally paid less than half of what teachers make. A nonprofit school...
Satanic Temple files federal lawsuit challenging Indiana's near-total abortion ban
A new lawsuit with an unexpected plaintiff alleging Indiana's near-total abortion ban violates several provisions of the U.S. Constitution was filed this week at the federal court in Indianapolis. The Satanic Temple, a Salem, Massachusetts-based religious association that defends personal sovereignty against the dictates of religious authority, claims Senate Enrolled...
Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane set to be featured on the cover of Time magazine
Originally published Sept. 22 on KTVB.COM.Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane will be the next Idahoan to be featured on the cover of an upcoming edition of Time magazine discussing election integrity. “Honestly, I have no idea what to say. It’s completely surreal,” McGrane said. “When I spoke to Time a...
UNCOVERED: Public in the dark on tourism spending
Lack of scrutiny and accountability keeps public in dark about millions of taxpayer dollars spent every year. Promoting Charleston as one of the world’s top tourist attractions has cost taxpayers nearly $150 million during the last two decades, and they have no way to know exactly where the money went.
70 years of S.C. Wildlife magazine available online
South Carolina Wildlife magazine, in partnership with the South Carolina State Library, has announced that many of its almost 70 years of magazines are available to the public in digital form at no cost. “The South Carolina State Library is pleased to partner with the South Carolina Department of Natural...
SC shellfish harvesting begins Oct. 1
CHARLESTON – The 2022-23 season for recreational harvest of shellfish (clams and oysters) in coastal waters of South Carolina is set to open a half hour before official sunrise on Saturday, Oct. 1. The recreational shellfish season will remain open through May 15, 2023, unless conditions warrant extending or...
Washington Wildlife Dept. director authorizes hunt for Leadpoint wolves
(The Center Square) – Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind has authorized lethal removal of one or two wolves from the Leadpoint pack to stop repeated attacks on cattle in Stevens County. The agency has confirmed three kills and two injuries of livestock grazing on private...
Portions of Florida under state of emergency as powerful tropical storm intensifies
(The Center Square) – Two dozen Florida counties are under a state of emergency as Tropical Storm Ian moves through the Caribbean on a path toward the Sunshine State. Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order declaring the state of emergency and also requested a federal pre-landfall emergency declaration. Both are designed to help make available resources necessary for emergency protective measures. Members of the Florida National Guard are also on standby and may be called up to provide assistance.
Nebraska weather offices to help forecast possible hurricane headed toward Florida
A seemingly simple act in Nebraska — sending aloft weather balloons — is part of a broader, ramped-up effort to learn more about a potentially devastating hurricane that could strike the U.S. next week. Starting Saturday, National Weather Service offices in Valley and North Platte are sending up...
Lake Martin Civitan Club to hold charter meeting
A local club’s mission to help others is about to begin. The new Lake Martin Civitan Club will hold the organization’s charter meeting later this month. This community service club recently expanded to the Lake Martin area and is inviting anyone interested to a kick-off gathering Tuesday, September 27.
Oregon students’ reading, writing and math skills plummeted amid pandemic, first scores since 2019 show
Oregon students’ reading, writing and math skills plummeted due to pandemic-induced disruptions to schooling, and students who were already trailing far behind grade level experienced the most harm, somber Oregon Department of Education officials announced. The staggering blows to students’ academic skills, as measured by the first reliable statewide...
Texan killed in 2 vehicle crash in Sabine Parish
MANY, La. - A 21-year-old Texas man died Saturday night in a two-vehicle accident on Louisiana Highway 6 west of Many. State troopers say Joseph Hogan of Hemphill was eastbound when a SUV driven by Stacy Martone, 51, of Many crossed the centerline and struck Hogan's car head-on. Three small...
