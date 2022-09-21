Read full article on original website
moreclaremore.com
Santa in September
The Claremore Elks Lodge will host Santa in September on Saturday, September 24, from 6p – 10p. This event, which benefits Rogers County Blue Star Mothers, will feature dinner, silent and live auctions, a pint pull, guest speaker, and more!. Items are needed for both silent and live auctions;...
City of Broken Arrow cancels BBQ and Hot Sauce festival
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A barbecue and hot sauce festival was canceled on Saturday, Sept. 24 for health and safety concerns, according to a City of Broken Arrow Facebook post. The Everybody’s Favorite BBQ and Hot Sauce Festival at Events Park was canceled on Saturday, September 24th for health and safety concerns.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: The 2022 Tulsa State Fair
TULSA, Okla. — The 2022 Tulsa State Fair begins next Thursday. Here’s everything you need to know:. Find more information about pricing and ride tickets here. There is paid parking at designated areas at the Expo Center. Entertainment & Attractions. This year’s attractions, in addition to the rides,...
moreclaremore.com
Sell Your Black Walnuts to Shepherd’s Cross in Claremore!
(Photo courtesy Hammons Black Walnuts) Black walnut hulling is held each fall at Shepherd’s Cross. Simply pick up black walnuts from the ground, bring them to the farm by the bag, bucket, or truckload. We will hull them, weight them, and pay you for them. This can be a great cost-free fundraiser for clubs, schools, churches & organizations. Shepherd’s Cross is one of only four buying stations in Oklahoma. We are a buyer for Hammons Black Walnuts, which is the only black walnut processing facility in the U.S. Black walnut hulling will proceed even in the case of inclement weather.
moreclaremore.com
Hillcat Hacker Golf Tournament this Friday!
The Hillcat Hacker Golf Tournament is a fun-filled golf event played amidst the hazards of Rogers State University’s scenic Claremore campus. The game features special nondestructive golf balls and is designed for pros, amateurs, and hackers alike. Knowledge of the game is helpful but is not necessary. A tip sheet and Hacker Caddies will be available. This year’s event will be held on Friday, September 23.
tmpresale.com
Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectaculars show in Tulsa, OK Nov 23rd, 2022 – presale code
The Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular pre-sale code the internet has been looking for is available for members to use During this pre-sale YOU WILL have the opportunity to buy great concert tickets ahead of members of the public!!!. Go on and treat yourself, your friends who might like to go...
moreclaremore.com
madillrecord.net
Riders hold memorial ride for fallen soldiers
The American Veterans Motorcycle Club held a ride to honor fallen service members on September 17. More than 20 riders from the Muskogee and Oklahoma City chapters were part of their annual “Ride to Honor” event. The riders went kick stands up in Carter County and traveled through...
koamnewsnow.com
Christmas movie featuring Full House Star looking for extras to film in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. – The upcoming holiday film, ‘A Christmas Present’, starring Full House’s Candace Cameron Bure is looking for extras to help with production. Officials say that background performers can earn up to $68 for up to 8-hours of shooting per day, along with the possibility of overtime.
Extreme drought conditions in northeastern Oklahoma hurting ranchers and farmers
TULSA, Okla. — Drought conditions in northeastern Oklahoma are wreaking havoc on crops and pastures used for grazing by cattle farmers. The U.S. Drought Monitor indicates Rogers, Tulsa and Washington Counties are in extreme drought. On Friday, Fox23 News spent time in Oolagah with Lyle Blakley, of Blakley Family...
Rare bee found at Cookson Wildlife Management Area
Officials say this is the first time the species has been documented in the Sooner State!
Tulsa family business accomplishes American dream with restaurant
Tacos Don Francisco is the dream come true for Martha Aguirre and her family. Opening 23 years ago, the restaurant has fed thousands of Tulsans through the years.
tulsapeople.com
Oklahoma best sellers: Sept. 25
This week's Oklahoma best sellers are based on total number of sales at Tulsa's Magic City Books and indie bookstores across the state. Here are the Oklahoma bestsellers for Sunday, Sept. 25:. Fiction. “The Marriage Portrait” by Maggie O’Farrell (Knopf Publishing Group) “Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner...
New technology center coming to Tahlequah
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Provalus has announced the opening of its fourth technology innovation center in Tahlequah. Provalus will bring new jobs to the area in the form of technology and support positions, the company said. The project is projected to have a multi-million dollar economic impact on the local community over the next five years.
WTGS
Extras needed for new Christmas movie starring Candace Cameron Bure
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — "A Christmas ... Present" is set to begin filming soon and extras are needed. Starring Candace Cameron Bure from "Full House" and "Fuller House," the faith-based movie is about a girl named "Maggie" whose life is well organized with a schedule full of work and appointments.
news9.com
Balloon Used To Take Aerial Photos Spotted Flying Over Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. - A strange balloon was spotted flying thousands of feet in the air over Tulsa this week. Osage SkyNews 6 Pilot Dustin Stone tracked down the people flying the balloon to help explain what it was doing.
Woman Credited With Preventing Missing Sand Springs Toddler From Drowning
A Sand Springs woman saved a 3-year-old from drowning after she noticed him wandering around a neighborhood by himself. Ashley Tabor said she is still shaken up by how she rescued him. She said every time she tried to get the toddler’s attention he ran which took her all the way to the neighborhood pond. Tabor turned corners in her car with police on the phone as the toddler who is nonverbal wandered around the neighborhood; the curious situation took a turn of its own.
Miami has new ordinance to deal with stray, dangerous animals
MIAMI, Okla. – The City of Miami enacts a new ordinance to help deal with stray, dangerous or unwanted dogs and cats. The City Council approved the new Animal Control Ordinance (Chapter 4) during Monday’s meeting. It includes a “trap, neuter and return” policy for stray community cats. All dogs and other animals as listed in the ordinance brought to the shelter or taken in by Animal Control will be spayed or neutered and vaccinated, unless proof of such is provided, before release to owners or adoption proceeds.
KTUL
Sand Springs police locate parents of found child
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — UPDATE: The child's parents have been located, police say. Sand Springs police are looking for the parents of a found child. Police ask anyone who knows who the child is to call dispatch at 918-245-8777.
moreclaremore.com
Laban Barcus: Claremore Building Contractor, Part 1
Rebecca and Laban Barcus. Photo Courtesy the Rob Melton Family. In doing a deep dive into John M. Bayless’s Cassville, Missouri, history I kept bumping into another familiar Claremore family name, that of Laban* Barcus, Great Grandfather of Rob Melton. I marveled over the connections Laban Barcus had with other significant people in Cassville, Missouri, and Claremore, Indian Territory aka Oklahoma. Mr. Barcus appeared to be the builder of choice for the rich and famous: T.M. Allen and J.W. LeCompte, in Missouri; and J.M. Bayless, W.W. Bryan, G.W. Dodd, in Indian Territory. Turns out, Mr. Barcus was a builder of renown in several fledgling pioneer communities.
