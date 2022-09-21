A Sand Springs woman saved a 3-year-old from drowning after she noticed him wandering around a neighborhood by himself. Ashley Tabor said she is still shaken up by how she rescued him. She said every time she tried to get the toddler’s attention he ran which took her all the way to the neighborhood pond. Tabor turned corners in her car with police on the phone as the toddler who is nonverbal wandered around the neighborhood; the curious situation took a turn of its own.

