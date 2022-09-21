Police recount search efforts that went into locating missing Wilbraham children

Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
Police respond to bus fire on Mass. Pike in Sturbridge
STURBRIDGE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police responded to the Mass. Pike in Sturbridge Saturday morning for reports of a bus fire. According to the Massachusetts State Police, the incident took place on the westbound side of the interstate near mile marker 78.2. Police said that the fire has since been extinguished...
Hampden County Sheriff’s Department marine unit rescues Longmeadow teens on Connecticut River
Two Longmeadow teens were rescued Saturday morning by members of the Hampden County Sheriff’s marine patrol unit as their boat was taking on water on the Connecticut River near Chicopee. The teens were preparing to participate in the Paper City Regatta, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s...
westernmassnews.com
Florence man arrested after driving onto sidewalk while under the influence
FLORENCE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Northampton Police arrested a Florence man Saturday night after he drove onto the sidewalk during the Florence Night Out event while under the influence of alcohol. According to Northampton Police, the event happened around 7:40 p.m. Officers working the event stopped the driver after he drove...
westernmassnews.com
Longmeadow teenagers rescued from Connecticut River Saturday
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A scary situation unfolded in Chicopee on Saturday morning. Two teenagers from Longmeadow were rescued from the Connecticut River. Officials told Western Mass News the teens were preparing to participate in the Paper City Regatta. They added that the Hampden County Sheriff’s Marine Patrol Unit, which assisted with the rescue, was established last year to respond to incidents like this one.
westernmassnews.com
Residents seek safety changes after recent Boston Road crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A crash sent two people to the hospital in Springfield Thursday night is just the latest on Boston Road and neighbors are concerned. They want changes made to prevent more accidents in the area. One man who lives off Boston road told Western Mass News that he sees too many accidents happen in that area and his calls for action have been growing for years.
fallriverreporter.com
Two 25-year-olds from Massachusetts killed in multi-vehicle wrong-way highway crash
A 25-year-old man and woman from Massachusetts were both killed in a serious wrong-way highway crash on Friday. According to Connecticut State Police, a Florida man was driving a business truck that was traveling on Interstate 91 Northbound, in Windsor, south of Exit 38, in the center lane. At the same time, Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton was driving and traveling the wrong way on Interstate 91 Northbound, traveling south in the northbound lanes. Loiselle was also traveling in the center lane when her vehicle struck the truck head-on.
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond to overnight fire on Leavitt Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield were called to Leavitt Street in the early hours of Saturday morning for reports of a house fire. The call came in just before 1 a.m. According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, the Arson and Bomb Squad are still investigating the cause...
westernmassnews.com
New York men arrested for breaking and entering a Longmeadow home
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Two New York men have been arrested for Breaking and Entering a home on Converse Street in Longmeadow Saturday night. Longmeadow Police told Western Mass News that officers responded to the home before 8:00 after receiving a call on people breaking into the house with masks on from the residents, who were alerted by security cameras.
2 Mass. residents killed in head-on collision with tractor trailer in Conn.
A car traveling in the wrong direction on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut Friday morning crashed with a tractor-trailer head-on and resulted in the death of two 25-year-old Massachusetts residents, police said. Connecticut State Police identified the victims killed in the crash as Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton and James L....
Michael Lyncosky of West Springfield held without right to bail after allegedly shooting gun in neighborhood
A man from West Springfield was arraigned after allegedly firing shots from his car while driving around a field.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to garage fire in Greenfield
GREENFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a garage fire on Fairview Street in Greenfield Saturday night. Fire officials told Western Mass News crews responded after 8:00 p.m. A single-story garage, the attached greenhouse and their contents were a total loss. A car parked nearby the garage was also destroyed due to the radiating heat.
westernmassnews.com
Arraignment held for suspect in threat that prompted West Springfield school delay
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The man charged with firing gunshots just 1,000 feet away from a school in West Springfield faced a judge on Friday. Michael Lyncosky faced a judge for his arraignment and we learned he was on probation at the time of his alleged crimes. Lyncosky entered the...
Berkeley Beacon
Women’s volleyball team stranded after bus catches fire on Mass Pike
The bus carrying Emerson’s women’s volleyball team caught fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike on Saturday morning. No injuries were reported. The team was traveling to a game at Springfield College when their bus suffered a flat tire and came to a stop on the side of the highway, at around 11 a.m., according to Pat Nicol, the college’s athletic director. The team disembarked the vehicle and watched as their ride began smoking—and eventually, became “engulfed” in flames.
westernmassnews.com
Saturday morning news update
In this update, the West Springfield man charged with firing gunshots 1,000 feet away from a school in West Springfield faced a judge Friday, Grammy award-winning rapper Nelly performed last night at the Big E, and two East Longmeadow natives are dead after a wrong-way crash early Friday morning. Plus, Meteorologist Dan Brown has your latest forecast.
West Springfield police arrest man neighbor said fired gun near 3 schools
A man who local residents said fired shots in a neighborhood near multiple West Springfield schools was arrested Thursday morning after a confrontation with police. West Springfield officials delayed school for two hours Thursday morning due to what Mayor Will Reichelt described as an “ongoing police situation.” The West Springfield Police Department said around 7:15 a.m. that the situation — in the area of Piper Road, nearby three schools — had been resolved and that a suspect was under arrest. Police did not name the suspect.
WCVB
Father of correction officer attacked by inmate calling for change in Massachusetts
WESTBOROUGH, Mass. — The father of a Massachusetts correction officer is working with other officers and legislators to change state law after his son was left critically injured by an inmate. Officer Matt Tidman, 36, was working at MCI-Shirley on Aug. 31 when an inmate attacked him with a...
westernmassnews.com
Crash damages Salem Cross Inn in West Brookfield
WEST BROOKFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A popular wedding venue in Worcester County is still picking up the pieces after a car crashed through the landmark business a week ago. Repair work is ongoing at West Brookfield’s famous Salem Cross Inn. Exactly one week ago, a car drove off of West Main Street and crashed into the business’s reception barn. In pictures obtained by Western Mass News, the incident left a hole right through the front of the structure.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to three car crash on Boston Road in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a three-car motor vehicle accident on Boston Road in Springfield. According to Springfield Fire Department officials, two people were transported to a local hospital. When Western Mass News crews arrived to the scene, they saw one car in the middle of the road...
Mom of 12-year-old Fitchburg girl who died in DCF custody seeks answers
The death of a 12-year-old Fitchburg girl in state custody has left her family with questions. Twelve-year-old Syeisha Nicolas died on Sept. 2, the day after a hospital stay due to a seizure she had while in the custody of the Department of Children and Families. Her mother, Taisha Deris,...
Pedestrian struck and killed in Southwick
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Southwick Sunday afternoon
