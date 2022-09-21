Read full article on original website
boreal.org
DNR announces lands for sale in St. Louis County, others across Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - September 21, 2022. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has state lands for sale in Anoka, Houston, Itasca, St. Louis and Wadena counties. The 17 parcels for sale include rural lands with many recreational opportunities. Annual land sales help the DNR refine...
FOX 21 Online
Swatting Calls At Minnesota Schools Came From Same Person, Officials Say
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) – The swatting calls at more than a dozen Minnesota schools on Wednesday appeared to come from the same person, according to authorities on Thursday. There were at least 14 schools in Minnesota targeted with fake active shooting reports, and there could be more, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said on Wednesday. This came after a rash of swatting calls across the country this week, with the national incidents giving law enforcement in Minnesota a heads-up that it could happen here.
knsiradio.com
UPDATE: Vehicles Moving On Highway Again
(KNSI) – Traffic is moving again on Highway 10 near 75th Street Northwest and Scenic Drive North West (near Sartell). The road was closed just before 2:00 p.m. after a crash in the eastbound lanes involving an overturned RV and trailer. Just after 3:00 p.m., the crash was cleared and traffic returned to normal.
krwc1360.com
MN Court of Appeals Upholds MDH Action Against Buffalo, Merrifield Bars for COVID Rules Violation
The Minnesota Court of Appeals this week upheld the authority of the Minnesota Department of Health to enforce restrictions imposed on restaurants, bars and retailers during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and early 2021. Norm’s Wayside in Buffalo, along with the Mission Tavern in Merrifield, Minnesota had filed an appeal...
voiceofalexandria.com
Central Minnesota man charged in training-jacking incident
(Sauk Rapids, MN)--A man from Sauk Rapids is charged with attempted hijacking of a BNSF train and assaulting the engineer. The victim told investigators 40-year-old Samuel Hohman hopped aboard the locomotive, wrapped his arms around the engineer’s neck and told him to speed up and get out of town. Investigators say Hohman then grabbed a small folding knife from a bag and stabbed the victim in the forehead. The engineer and Hohman struggled, and the BNSF employee was able to bite Hohman’s hand, free himself, and jump from the train. The train came to a stop in Sartell, where Hohman was arrested.
hometownnews.biz
Albany Tractor Parade from Pioneer Days 2022 Featuring Ford Vehicles And Steam Tractors
Albany Tractor Parade from Pioneer Days 2022 Featuring Ford Vehicles And Steam Tractors. This is the full video of the tractor parade at the 2022 Pioneer Days held north of Albany, Minnesota. This year’s parade featured Ford tractors, trucks, cars, and implements, along with other brands of classic tractors and...
KEYC
15 Minnesota schools hit by swatting incidents
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Minnesota Department of Public Safety has confirmed a 15th school was swatted in Wednesday’s incident. The last impacted community noted is International Falls. This is the list of all communities involved:. Minneapolis. New Ulm. Fairmont. St. Paul. Rochester. Alexandria. Cloquet. Austin. Fergus Falls.
kduz.com
Stearns County Fire Destroys Pole Building
Fire destroyed a pole building in Stearns County Thursday morning. The Sheriff’s Office says at about 11:45am, they received a report of a structure fire at 16245 Caisson Road in Maine Prairie Township, northwest of Kimball. Deputies were the first to arrive on scene to find a large pole...
lptv.org
Waubun Man Arrested in Drug Bust Near Verndale
A Waubun man was arrested on Tuesday after being found in possession of approximately 362 grams of suspected fentanyl. According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, on September 20th, John Gordon, 32, of Waubun was pulled over for speeding near the city of Verndale. During the traffic stop, the deputy observed signs of criminal behavior and a K9 unit was brought over to inspect the exterior of the vehicle.
knsiradio.com
School Bus Driver Removed From Vehicle and Placed on Leave After Traffic Stop on Highway 10
(KNSI) — An investigation is underway after an incident Tuesday afternoon involving a driver behind the wheel of a school bus carrying the Sartell Middle School girls swim team. Sources tell KNSI the bus was stopped by deputies from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Department on Highway 10 near Rice....
Holly’s Lakeside Bar & Grill Opens in Former 400 Club
ROCKVILLE -- Holly's Lakeside Bar & Grill is now open for business. You may remember we told you a few months back that the bar and supper club is going into the old 400 Club location on Pleasant Lake. The business is under new ownership with a new menu. Holly's...
