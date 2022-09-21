Read full article on original website
Related
Mother, stepfather arrested for allegedly killing and abusing 6-year-old son
The mother and stepfather of a 6-year-old Southern California boy who died last week have been arrested on suspicion of child abuse and murder after he was found with injuries all over his body, according to authorities and court documents. The boy wasn't breathing when officers responded to a home...
NBC Los Angeles
San Bernardino County Sheriff's Deputy Struck By Vehicle During Search
A deputy from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department was struck by a vehicle while conducting a search Saturday evening, according to the sheriff’s department. At approximately 7:15 p.m., deputies were searching a vehicle in the parking lot located at Foothill Boulevard and Rochester Avenue, according to the sheriff’s department.
San Bernardino community gathers to remember beloved store clerk slain while on the job
Dozens of San Bernardino community members gathered to pay their respects to a San Bernardino liquor store clerk who was fatally shot while on the job earlier this week.Nader Alkouli, 46, was a staple at P&J Liquor, where neighbors can shop for all of their grocery needs, for more than 10 years. In that time, he befriended a number of customers who came to see him as more than an acquaintance. "It's like losing a neighbor, really," said a woman named Donna, among the many gathered in front of the store Friday evening. "Always asking about my son, even if he wasn't...
New Mexico school employee accused of raping two special needs students
SHIPROCK, N.M. (KRQE) – An employee at a Navajo Nation high school is accused of raping two special needs students and getting one of them pregnant. The allegations against Ira Harris surfaced in January while he was an ROTC instructor at Shiprock High School. According to court documents, he was having sex with a 16-year-old student who […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Good Samaritans thwart alleged near-sexual assault on teen in California grocery store bathroom
A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to sexually assault a teenage girl inside a Southern California grocery store bathroom, officials said. The as-yet-unnamed 39-year-old suspect followed the teen victim into the bathroom at a Whittier Stater Bros. around 2 p.m. Sunday and then locked the bathroom door, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told FOX 11.
Men allegedly stole 200 gallons of gas in San Bernardino County
Two men were caught allegedly stealing 200 gallons of gasoline in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. The suspects — 23-year-old Daniel Ramossantoyo and 23-year-old Andres Berruete — were arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, grand theft, and vandalism. Both men are Santa Ana residents, according to the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Department. The […]
‘It could have killed her’: Woman hit by falling cell phone at state fair hospitalized
Two days after Rebecca Gillespie was injured after being hit by a falling cell phone, she’s back in the hospital.
Barstow mom, stepfather facing murder charges in death of 6-year-old after long-term abuse
A Barstow couple is facing murder charges after their 6-year-old son died following a series of injuries he received at home over a period of time, police said Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two Sisters Indicted for Allegedly Possessing More Than 850,000 Counterfeit Pills Laced with Fentanyl
Two sisters are accused of possessing hundreds of thousands of fentanyl-laced pills in Arizona. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office announced on Monday that a local grand jury indicted Kimberli Guadalupe Torres-Marin, 26, and Alexa Torres-Marin, 19. The two young women each face a count of sale or transportation of narcotic drugs.
Fontana Herald News
Police arrest 19-year-old San Bernardino resident on murder charge
A 19-year-old San Bernardino resident was arrested on a murder charge, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Sept. 7 at about 7:33 a.m., police responded to the 3900 block of N. Sierra Way in reference to a suspicious circumstance type call. When officers arrived on scene, they observed a male subject on the ground unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.
Man arrested in connection to Cherry Street killing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department officials said an arrest has been made in connection to the murder of a man in central Bakersfield Saturday. Sunday, BPD officers arrested Seth Mills, 26, on Lincoln Avenue near Hurrle Avenue in Oildale in connection to the murder of James Quair, according to police. Mills was booked […]
Mother shares warning after son dies of drug overdose at San Bernardino music festival
A heartbroken mother is sharing a warning for other parents after her son died of an apparent drug overdose at a popular music festival in San Bernardino.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Barstow man arrested on suspicion of molesting 5 former foster children
A Barstow man was arrested after being accused of molesting five former foster children, officials said Friday. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials began investigating 71-year-old Juan Antonio Esparza in June after allegations of sexual abuse came to light. Detectives eventually identified five former foster children as being victims of sexual abuse by Esparza, officials […]
Driver, Ejected Infant in Critical Condition After 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision
Arleta, Los Angeles, CA: One adult was briefly trapped and an infant ejected from a vehicle involved in a traffic collision with a Toyota Camry Sunday, Sept. 18, around 8:50 p.m. on the 13900 block of West Terra Bella Street in the Arleta neighborhood of Los Angeles in the San Fernando Valley.
Nurse accused in fiery crash that killed 6 in Windsor Hills denied bail, move to psychiatric facility
Bail was denied to a nurse charged in a horrific crash that killed five people and an unborn baby in Windsor Hills last month.Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was in court Monday as her attorney, Halim Dhanidina, asked the court to allow her to be released to a mental health treatment facility and be electronically monitored. Dhanidina said Linton wouldn't be able to get up and leave.Prosecutors had objected to the request, saying the defense's suggestion that she suffered an "apparent lapse of consciousness" during a mental health crisis in the moments leading up to the crash "defies logic."Superior Court Judge...
Young mother beheaded outside California home ID’d, suspect in custody
Police say the shocking killing happened at 11:50 a.m. Thursday when a 27-year-old mother of two was attacked outside her Northern California apartment.
Comments / 0