Barstow, CA

NBC Los Angeles

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Deputy Struck By Vehicle During Search

A deputy from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department was struck by a vehicle while conducting a search Saturday evening, according to the sheriff’s department. At approximately 7:15 p.m., deputies were searching a vehicle in the parking lot located at Foothill Boulevard and Rochester Avenue, according to the sheriff’s department.
CBS LA

San Bernardino community gathers to remember beloved store clerk slain while on the job

Dozens of San Bernardino community members gathered to pay their respects to a San Bernardino liquor store clerk who was fatally shot while on the job earlier this week.Nader Alkouli, 46, was a staple at P&J Liquor, where neighbors can shop for all of their grocery needs, for more than 10 years. In that time, he befriended a number of customers who came to see him as more than an acquaintance. "It's like losing a neighbor, really," said a woman named Donna, among the many gathered in front of the store Friday evening. "Always asking about my son, even if he wasn't...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Barstow, CA
Crime & Safety
State
California State
City
Barstow, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Fox News

Good Samaritans thwart alleged near-sexual assault on teen in California grocery store bathroom

A man was arrested after he allegedly tried to sexually assault a teenage girl inside a Southern California grocery store bathroom, officials said. The as-yet-unnamed 39-year-old suspect followed the teen victim into the bathroom at a Whittier Stater Bros. around 2 p.m. Sunday and then locked the bathroom door, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told FOX 11.
WHITTIER, CA
KTLA

Men allegedly stole 200 gallons of gas in San Bernardino County

Two men were caught allegedly stealing 200 gallons of gasoline in San Bernardino County on Wednesday. The suspects — 23-year-old Daniel Ramossantoyo and 23-year-old Andres Berruete — were arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, grand theft, and vandalism. Both men are Santa Ana residents, according to the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Department. The […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Police arrest 19-year-old San Bernardino resident on murder charge

A 19-year-old San Bernardino resident was arrested on a murder charge, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. On Sept. 7 at about 7:33 a.m., police responded to the 3900 block of N. Sierra Way in reference to a suspicious circumstance type call. When officers arrived on scene, they observed a male subject on the ground unresponsive, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene by medical personnel.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KGET

Man arrested in connection to Cherry Street killing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department officials said an arrest has been made in connection to the murder of a man in central Bakersfield Saturday. Sunday, BPD officers arrested Seth Mills, 26, on Lincoln Avenue near Hurrle Avenue in Oildale in connection to the murder of James Quair, according to police. Mills was booked […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Barstow man arrested on suspicion of molesting 5 former foster children

A Barstow man was arrested after being accused of molesting five former foster children, officials said Friday. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department officials began investigating 71-year-old Juan Antonio Esparza in June after allegations of sexual abuse came to light. Detectives eventually identified five former foster children as being victims of sexual abuse by Esparza, officials […]
BARSTOW, CA
CBS LA

Nurse accused in fiery crash that killed 6 in Windsor Hills denied bail, move to psychiatric facility

Bail was denied to a nurse charged in a horrific crash that killed five people and an unborn baby in Windsor Hills last month.Nicole Lorraine Linton, 37, was in court Monday as her attorney, Halim Dhanidina, asked the court to allow her to be released to a mental health treatment facility and be electronically monitored. Dhanidina said Linton wouldn't be able to get up and leave.Prosecutors had objected to the request, saying the defense's suggestion that she suffered an "apparent lapse of consciousness" during a mental health crisis in the moments leading up to the crash "defies logic."Superior Court Judge...
VIEW PARK-WINDSOR HILLS, CA

