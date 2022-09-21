Read full article on original website
UPDATE 1-India's top palm oil buyer expects 23% jump in imports
AGRA, India, Sept 23 (Reuters) - India's palm oil imports could jump 23% in 2022/23 to an eight-year high of 9.5 million tonnes, as a rebound in consumption and competitive prices prompt refiners to increase purchases, the country's top palm oil buyer said. "Palm is very attractive as prices are...
UPDATE 1-Mexico president reaches agreement with companies to maintain basic food prices
MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he had reached an agreement with companies to maintain prices of basic food items, as inflation continues to tick up. It was a unanimous decision, he said during a regular news conference, without confirming the...
Rising interest rates' impact on commodities
The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates for several months. So have many other countries throughout the world. The rationale is that rising interest rates will curb inflation. Inflation generally occurs when either too many dollars are chasing goods and services, there’s a scarcity of supply, or both.
GRAINS-Wheat down 3%, joining broad commods weakness on recession fears
CHICAGO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell about 3% on Friday, joining a broad sell-off in commodity and equity markets tied to fears of an economic downturn that would dent demand, analysts said. Corn and soybean futures joined the weaker trend, pressured by recession fears and the expanding...
GRAINS-Corn, soybeans dip, but wheat holds firm on Ukraine worries
Sept 23 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and soybean futures dipped in Asian trading on Friday, while wheat held firm near the previous session's 10-week high and was set for a weekly advance on Black Sea supply concerns. Corn and soybeans were also set for weekly gains as traders assessed the...
LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, lean hog futures slide on recession worries
CHICAGO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures fell to their lowest level since early August on Friday on fears of a global recession that could curb demand for commodities including beef, traders said. CME October live cattle settled down 0.600 cent at 144.250 cents per lb...
South American soy output, area to hit record high - Datagro
SAO PAULO, Sept 23 (Reuters) - South American soybean production will hit a record high in the season that is now being planted, agribusiness consultancy Datagro said on Friday, citing an expected area expansion to an all-time high. South American farmers will reap an estimated 219.34 million tonnes in the...
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Sept 28-Oct 4
MOSCOW, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Sept 28-Oct 4 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Sept 28-Oct 4 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,476.6 2,152.6 3,659.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.2 281.8 317.6 Sept 21-27 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,668.3 2,353.9 3,696.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 311.9 285.8 317.6 Sept 14-20 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,962.9 2,717.7 3,784.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 316.8 292.5 317.6 Sept 7-13 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,368.9 2,699.2 3,663.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 329.3 294.7 317.6 Aug 31-Sept 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,053.8 2,729.3 3,569.9 - indicative price, $/tonne 348.0 297.5 317.6 Aug 24-30 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,794.7 3,092.1 3,852.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 358.1 299.8 317.6 Aug 17-23 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,018.1 3,034.0 3,705.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 367.3 301.7 317.6 Aug 10-16 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,219.6 3,504.9 3,802.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 369.4 310.6 317.6 Aug 3-9 - tax, roubles/tonne 4,626.8 2,945.4 3,311.4 - indicative price, $/tonne 371.9 311.2 320.2 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
LIVESTOCK-CME cattle, hog futures sag on macroeconomic concerns
CHICAGO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures ended lower on Thursday, extending a pull-back from four-month highs set this week as traders worried about the health of the world economy and softening demand for beef, traders said. CME October live cattle ended down 1.025 cents at...
France tries to ease farm biogas backlog in renewable energy push
PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - France on Friday revised rules on biogas projects, adjusting tariffs for inflation and extending construction deadlines, in an effort to clear a backlog of farm investments. President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday pledged to cut red tape to halve the time it takes to get renewable...
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to Sept. 19
PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Below are the latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on crop condition and harvest progress of French grain maize for week 37 ending Sept. 19. Figures are percentages of the crop area. GRAIN MAIZE HARVESTING Week 37 average in France 26 Week 36 2022 14 Week 35 2021 1 GRAIN MAIZE CONDITIONS Very Poor Poor Fair Good Excellent Week 37average in France 9 21 27 39 4 Week 36 2022 9 21 27 39 4 Week 35 2021 0 1 9 79 10 (Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by David Goodman )
Soaring input costs are accelerating ag tech adoption, McKinsey survey finds
Sky-high costs for fertilizer, crop protection products, and labor are increasing the number of U.S. farmers turning to ag tech tools and products, according to a new survey from McKinsey & Company. The research surveyed 1,300 U.S. crop farmers, 80% of whom cite input costs as the biggest risk to profitability.
Grains end week on a low note | Friday, September 23, 2022
Soybeans hit lows they haven't seen since last Monday. They closed down 31¢ at $14.26. Corn also gave back gains from earlier in the week and closed down 13¢. CBOT wheat closed down 34¢ at $8.77. KC wheat is down 29¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 28¢.
Brazil, U.S. can expect a ‘healthier supply’ of fertilizers than last year, Rabobank says
Key commodity growing markets in the Americas, particularly Brazil and the US, can expect a “healthier supply” of fertilizers than last year, according to the latest Rabobank North American Agribusiness Review. Growers may also see “further downward price pressure” on phosphates and potash, as the market adjusts to...
