How Body-Based Therapies Alleviate Stress and Anxiety
The production of feelings involves more than just the brain—it involves the rest of your body, too. Body-based therapies can positively impact mood and relieve stress and anxiety. Video and virtual reality can be utilized to deliver body-based therapies. Video works through "embedded cognition” and VR takes advantage of...
Can Mental Health Professionals Help Reduce Crime?
People with acute mental illness may react illogically when approached by an armed police officer. Forcefully asserting police authority when dealing with a potential offender may be counterproductive with someone who is mentally ill. Mental health professionals are trained to establish a rapport with distressed and disturbed individuals and to...
Sparking Guided Discussions With Kids About Trauma
Tyrell Zimmerman, a former NFL athlete, wrote Carter: My Dream, My Reality to spark conversations between parents and kids about overcoming terrifying obstacles to their dreams. ML: Tyrell, you grew up in urban projects, and violence robbed your father of his life. What conversations did your mother have with you...
KIDS・
How to Tap Into an "Endless Possibilities" State of Mind
People sometimes feel like everyone they know is moving forward with their life while they remain stuck. The good news is that it's never too late to make positive changes. These strategies can help people nurture their self-confidence and seize opportunities to socialize and grow. Many people come to therapy...
What a 30 Foot Climbing Fall Taught Me About Gratitude
Research has shown that gratitude—appreciating what is important and positive in our lives—can strengthen resilience and wellbeing. A bad fall in a climbing gym could have left me paralyzed or dead. I got lucky, and cultivated gratitude as a way of coping with my injuries. Cultivating gratitude can...
AI and DNA Predict Mental Health Problems Years after Trauma
The Center for Biomarker Research and Precision Medicine at Virginia Commonwealth University announced a new study published in Molecular Psychiatry that demonstrates how the combination of artificial intelligence (AI) and genomics can produce DNA biomarkers that predict mental health issues nearly 17 years after the exposure to childhood trauma. Childhood...
Teen calls child protection services when mother makes him eat off floor
** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Living in a large family, there are a lot of cousins and other relatives. At a recent family reunion, one of my cousins related this hilarious story to a few other relatives and me. My cousin was about 13 when he decided that he wanted to be able to be the boss. While this, in and of itself, is no great surprise, most teens want to be in charge, this particular cousin plotted out a way to be removed from his parent's home, or so he thought.
Aerobic Intensity Changes How Exercise Affects Our Minds
The cognitive benefits of aerobic exercise are well established. Less understood is how exercise intensity affects how our minds work. A new study used Fitbits to examine how different exercise intensities affect cognitive performance and mental health over a calendar year. The impact of aerobic intensity on cognition is complex....
Dog-Human Sleeping Relationships Raise Intriguing Questions
Of 1,000 people questioned, 76% allowed their dog to sleep with them and let them feel the love. 33% of married pet owners say their best quality of sleep comes from sharing their bed with only their dog. We need more data about how a dog's and human's personalities and...
PETS・
Anxiety and Anger Have More in Common Than You Think
Anger and anxiety have much in common. One can drive the other; each make it difficult to discern other emotions. Both anxious and anger-prone individuals can be controlling as a way of dealing with anxiety. Increasing your emotional range, translating control into worry, and catching the build-up of anxiety or...
Sense and Sensibility Shape Our Experience of Effort
Perceptions of exertion influence decisions to start or continue behaviors. Feelings of exertion are heightened when performances are more variable, such as when one begins something new. The increased perception of effort may be overcome by ongoing effort to achieve and learn. We hear lots of talk about "effort" and...
Couples: Who Says, 'It Shouldn’t Be This Hard'?
The bold adventure of being a couple offers excitement and joy—and also risk, uncertainty, mistakes, and pain. Couples’ difficulties are an inevitable aspect of our movement toward strength, resilience, and wisdom. They are valuable. When we expect that relationships should not, at times, be hard, we cause ourselves...
The Dark Side of Being Goal-Driven
It's easy to associate success with stress. Many come to believe that productivity is synonymous with hypervigilance. Living one's waking life in a constant state of planning or problem-solving leads to brain fog. Engaging in a short activity to relax and unplug, such as a 10-minute walk in nature, can...
How Parents Can Have Less Drama, More Fun!
Improvisation helps us read and respond to the emotional changes in our children faster and more effectively. Accepting the offer leads to a deeper understanding of children's changing body-budget needs. Staying in scene works most effectively for children who live and breathe on the stage of play. Staying with an...
Review: 'The Rise and Fall of the Age of Psychopharmacology'
Edward Shorter is perhaps the world's best-known historian of psychiatry. His 1997 text, A History of Psychiatry, is the standard textbook in the field—I use it and recommend it in my own teaching of residents on these topics. So, when I saw that he published a new text last year on the history of psychopharmacology, I had to take a look.
New Study Shows Lingering Neurological Effects of COVID-19
An estimated 6.6 million people have suffered brain impairments associated with COVID-19. COVID-19 infection brings an increased risk of stroke, cognitive and memory problems, depression, and anxiety. Other neurological effects include migraine headaches, movement disorders, hearing and vision problems, and Parkinson-like disease. Those with COVID-19 had a 77% increased risk...
Setting Limits With Your Addicted Child
Parents whose adult children misuse substances may find themselves with understandable fears in the face of being manipulated and overwhelmed. Rushing in to solve your adult child's problems for them creates and sustains a dynamic of unhealthy self-esteem and dependence. Learning to set reasonable boundaries and limits may feel initially...
KIDS・
Sleep, Mind, and Microbes
More than 97 percent of American adults report mild to moderate sleep-quality problems. Seventy-five percent of depressed individuals experience significant insomnia. Sleep, the health of the gut microbiome , and mood are interdependent. Simple improvements in sleep hygiene and gut health can increase sleep quality and mental wellness. By Nicole...
Can a Little Narcissism Be Good for Your Health?
Most people in good psychological health tend to engage in at least some self-enhancement. New research examines the possible pathways between a slightly inflated self-image, or a small dose of narcissism, and physical health. Within bounds, seeing yourself as slightly better off than everyone else has the potential to boost...
A Harm Reduction Model for Loss of Control Eating
Harm reduction for binge eating employs limits and boundaries for someone when they're most vulnerable to their old habits. Self-compassion is key to harm reduction strategies, as change evokes fear and the learning curve is slow. Removing the judgment of weight and size as an extrinsic measurement of “progress” can...
