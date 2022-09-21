This idiot is the one that was responsible le for Georgia State LAW to be arbitrarily changed, not through the REQUIRED LEGISLATIVE PROCESS FOR CHANGING LAWS, that allowed for the mess and confusion in the 2020 election!Raffensberger is co.promised with Dominion money and has no place in any public office!
I hate what happened in our state in 2020, for that matter in our country. The voting process was circumvented by the democrats. In response to Bee’s comment about voting restrictions. I was taught in school that I had to meet deadlines to get work turned in on time. Georgians have plenty of time to meet the voting deadline! Personally, I think there is too much time for earlier voting. An example Pennsylvania early voting has already started and Fetterman won’t debate Oz until October 25th. What’s he afraid of? Things come to light in the weeks/days leading up to an election.
