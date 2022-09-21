It’s official: Rihanna will be the headlining performer for the Super Bowl LVII (57) halftime show in February 2023. Though fans have been speculating online for months as to who the 2023 event’s performer will be, the Savage X Fenty founder confirmed it herself through a nonchalant Instagram post on Sunday afternoon. Prominently featuring her signature tattooed hand vertically holding an NFL-branded football, the Grammy Award-winning mogul’s post — gaining over 3 million likes within hours of going live — was simply captioned with a single period. View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) News of Rihanna’s headlining performance...

