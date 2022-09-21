ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump Jr. Gripes About Lawsuit But Gets No Sympathy From Twitter Users

By David Moye
Wednesday wasn’t a great day for Donald Trump Jr. ― but being sued for $250 million will do that to a guy.

After New York Attorney General Letitia James announced she was suing former President Donald Trump and his children Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric Trump to prevent them from conducting business in the state of New York, the eldest Trump sibling attempted to make the kind of case that rarely works in a courtroom.

While Trump Jr. dismissed James’ civil suit as a “Democratic witch-hunt” on Twitter, he didn’t actually address any of the suit’s claims, which include the allegation that the Trump family valued their assets at much higher rates than appraisers.

Mostly, his series of tweets on Wednesday seemed to be trying to attract sympathy from Trump supporters and low-information Americans.

But it didn’t seem like many Twitter users were buying what Junior was trying to sell.

Eric Trump also joined in with the whining.

He was similarly mocked heartily.

Of course, Daddy Trump also chimed in at Truth Social with his own dubious “witch hunt” gripes, calling James a “racist” and saying she’s currently losing her reelection campaign against Republican Michael Henry.

The August/September poll the Trumps are citing puts James just over one percentage point behind Henry, with 12.8% of respondents undecided.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ciCxb_0i4v3UNF00 (Photo: Truth Social)

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Philberto V
4d ago

The day of reckoning is rapidly approaching the trump family. You wanna lie as a family, than you can be held liable as a family. None of you were EVER above the law.

Mike TA
4d ago

Picture Donald with the kids as they sit around a table piled high with lawsuit documents and he looks at them and says, “This will all be yours someday.” 😂😂😂

Viva Satire!
4d ago

Reportedly after griping about the NY Attorney General Lawsuit, Trump Jr griped about the increased cost of Adderall, while he crushed another tablet.

