Refs walk off field, ending game early after high school football fight
Referees at a high school football game walked off the field after players engaged in a fight, effectively ending the game before the first half even ended.The fight happened with about a minute left of the Pueblo South Colts versus the Pueblo East Eagles game.East High School was leading 23-0 at the time of the fight and was considered the winner after South was disqualified over the fight.Referees in the game walked off the field, apparently frustrated over the incident.The fight starts around the 26:20 mark of this video:The fight did not appear as serious as the recent brawl at a high school football game in Aurora but was reminiscent of that fight, which spurred an investigation into allegations that even coaches threw fists.RELATED: Football field fight spurs Aurora Public Schools investigation
Pac-12 Football Notes: The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly
Bo Nix, Jaydn Ott, DTR shine. USC wins ugly. ACC apologizes (privately) about officiating error. Colorado, Karl Dorrell sink further.
Toledo Top 64 showcases local boys basketball talent
Until brothers Anthony and Shane Garcia took up the cause, northwest Ohio didn’t have a boys basketball event that showcased local talent in front of college coaches. Acting on an idea presented by former Maumee and Whitmer assistant coach Rashadd Humes, the brothers presented the inaugural Toledo Top 64 in 2019. Following two years off for the coronavirus pandemic, the second edition of the recruiting showcase took place Sunday at Lourdes University, Sixty-four boys basketball players participated in Sunday’s event via invitation. “My biggest thing was I wanted Toledo kids to be able to get recruited in Toledo,” said Shane Garcia, who played basketball for St. John’s Jesuit. “Usually if you play for AAU team, you're not getting recruited unless you go to Fort Wayne, Columbus, Louisville, you have to go all over the state just to get recruited. Not many good big tournaments are in this area, so college coaches don't come here much. We wanted to make sure that the Toledo kids came into the Toledo area, played for free, and were able to get in front of college coaches.”
Justin Herbert will start for Chargers in Week 3 despite rib injury
The Los Angeles Chargers will have quarterback Justin Herbert starting in their Week 3 contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars despite dealing with a rib injury. Herbert had extended time to work through the fractured rib cartilage he suffered in their Week 2 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on "Thursday Night Football," but heading into Sunday, there was no telling what the Chargers would do.
What The Guardians Are Saying After Winning The American League Central
Cleveland was always confident in their potential even though others counted them out. Now they are the American League Central champions.
Jets' Quinnen Williams, defensive line coach get into heated exchange on sideline
The New York Jets struggled in the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals and tensions appeared to flare on the sideline during the two teams’ Week 3 matchup on Sunday. Jets defensive lineman Quinnen Williams was seen having an intense conversation with defensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton at the start of the second quarter. Bengals running back Joe Mixon put the Bengals up 14-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Penguins start preseason with a win, Zucker scores OT winner
The Pittsburgh Penguins returned to action today with their first preseason game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, winning 3-2 in overtime
Don Mattingly to leave Marlins after 2022 season
Don Mattingly will no longer be the Miami Marlins manager after the 2022 season. Marlins chairman and principal owner Bruce Sherman made the announcement Sunday with 10 games remaining on the schedule. "We are fortunate to have had Don Mattingly leading our team on the field over the last seven...
Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers ready for epic regular-season battle
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will go head-to-head Sunday afternoon as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Green Bay Packers in a rematch of the 2020-21 NFC Championship. It’s the second time since Brady joined the Buccaneers that he’s playing Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in the regular season. Their most recent regular-season matchup came on Oct. 18, 2020, and Tampa Bay won the game 38-10 behind Brady’s two touchdown passes. Rodgers was picked off twice.
AP Top 25 poll: NC State back in top 10 for first time in 20 years
North Carolina State catapulted into the top 10 of the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football poll on Sunday following another blowout win on Saturday — this time against UConn. Devin Leary had 320 passing yards and four touchdowns as the Wolfpack topped the Huskies, 41-10. N.C. State...
