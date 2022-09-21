Read full article on original website
Did You Hear It Too? Loud Sound Reported In Multiple Michigan Cities
On Saturday night multiple cities in Ionia County had people report hearing a loud boom. According to Wood TV Residents in Lake Odessa, Clarksville, Sunfield, and Ionia say the loud boom was heard around 8 pm on Saturday, September 24th. What Did People In Michigan Hear?. Henry said: a couple...
Fall in Michigan from My Michigan Beach
Fall is offically here which means it's a great time of year to get outside and enjoy the season with family and friends.
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home
You probably don't have plans to up and leave your home with your personal belongings, but it doesn't mean it doesn't happen. Watching videos of people exploring abandoned houses around Michigan is always interesting. Some homes will have a fridge full of expired products, while others have clothes that were left by their previous owners.
Could Michigan Beer Cost More Soon Thanks To An Extinct Volcano?
Michigan is known for our love of beers, and the large amount of craft breweries you can find in the state. We're also the home of Beer City, USA: Grand Rapids. But, what happens if the beer stops flowing in Beer City? That's a real possibility due to a recent nationwide shortage for one key ingredient.
Powerball results for 09/24/22; $1 million winner sold in Michigan.
LANSING, MI – A player in Michigan won $1 million and several others came close, but there was no winner of the $274 million Powerball jackpot for the drawing held on Saturday, Sept. 24. That means the drawing on Monday, Sept. 26 will be worth $285 million with a...
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
Fall Fishing Tips to Catch Big Bluegill in Michigan
A lot of people overlook fishing for big bluegill in the fall. Here are a few tips for catching some big fish before the ice covers the water. Many fishermen put their gear away when the fall hits waiting for the ice to hit before they get back after those tasty Michigan bluegills.
MI Dream Home: One of Michigan's priciest listings has rich history
If a visitor comes onto the property at 4265 Balsam Lane in Boyne City by water, the first thing they'll notice is the more than 2,100 feet of waterfront along Walloon Lake. They'll see the sandy beach and the fire pit, the boathouse and the covered porch and the 15.5 acres of Randall's Point sprawling before them.
Buss: Whitmer seeks golden ticket in parents
The parent vote has become the golden ticket in these midterm elections. In fact, political pressure to be pro-parent is so strong it prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to launch Michigan’s first-ever Parents’ Council. That a Democratic candidate for governor, an incumbent with a big lead, felt it necessary...
What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?
Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
NOW OPEN: West Michigan’s First Public Stargazing Observatory is Almost Here
As a night owl, I have always loved the stars and the nighttime sky. When I was younger, I wish I did not taken my telescope for granted and actually used it as much as I should have. Thankfully, all of us have the opportunity to experience the stars and...
Oh Dear: Michigan Driver Completely Unscathed as Deer Leaps Over His Car
A daredevil deer is on the loose in Michigan, caught on camera Thursday (9/22) jumping right over a car as it drove down a Michigan highway. The incident was captured on Trooper Anderson's dashcam video earlier this week. The Michigan State Police officer was patrolling near Lakeshore Drive in St. Joseph when a small herd of deer attempted to cross the road.
Thousands of these dinosaur-like birds will soon be migrating through Michigan
In the coming weeks, Michigan will witness the spectacular migration of one of the oldest bird species in the world. Sandhill cranes are often compared to living dinosaurs, and for good reason: not only are they believed to have existed in their present form for more than 2.5 million years, their bright yellow eyes, six-foot wingspans and trumpeting calls make them seem like creatures from Jurassic Park.
Candlelight Halloween Concert Coming To Grand Rapids Fountain Street Church
A Halloween concert event that has performed in over 90 cities across the world will be heading to Grand Rapids this October. The Candlelight experience is set to hit Fountain Street Church in Grand Rapids for two shows on Saturday, October 29th. There are two shows scheduled for 6p & 8:30p.
One Small House for Humankind, One Giant Leap for Attainable Housing
Accessory dwelling units offer a unique approach to the local housing crisis. What if one solution to the housing woes of northern Michigan was as simple as letting homeowners build guest houses on their land?. As local leaders look for ways to bring more abundant and affordable housing to the...
After near extinction, Kirtland’s warbler could replace robin as Michigan’s official state bird
With the help of legislation recently introduced in the Michigan House, the Kirtland’s warbler could be named the next state bird after nearly reaching the brink of extinction decades earlier. Removed from the federal endangered species list in late 2019, the Kirtland’s warbler is a gray-and-yellow songbird considered to...
Out-of-state abortion patient numbers triple at Michigan Planned Parenthoods after bans
LANSING, Mich. (WWMT) — Michigan abortion clinics are seeing an influx of out-of-state residents coming to receive abortion services, according to Planned Parenthood of Michigan, as neighboring states like Indiana and Ohio try to ban abortion in the wake of Roe v. Wade being overturned. Enforcement of a law...
Michigan's Best Local Eats: Renzema's Bakery
Loaves of bread sit on display at Renzema’s Bakery on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at 214 Link Ln in Parchment. Renzema's Bakery sells different types of bread for people to order the night before or purchase the next morning.Get Photo. 8 / 16. Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Renzema’s Bakery...
Grand Rapids Santa Parade Gets New Name & Updated Date For 2022
More changes have been announced for the Grand Rapids Santa Parade presented by the Grand Rapids Junior Chamber. The Grand Rapids Junior Chamberback in July originally announced a 'Save The Date' For December 3rd. In August, the date for the parade was updated, and the Santa Parade for Grand Rapids...
These 26 Michigan Senior Citizens Are Escaped Convicts
There you have it. All of Michigan's 26 most wanted escapees. I would suggest that the police start looking for them at bingo halls or at restaurants with early bird specials.
