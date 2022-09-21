ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ionia, MI

US 103.1

Look Inside This Now Abandoned Northern Michigan Home

You probably don't have plans to up and leave your home with your personal belongings, but it doesn't mean it doesn't happen. Watching videos of people exploring abandoned houses around Michigan is always interesting. Some homes will have a fridge full of expired products, while others have clothes that were left by their previous owners.
Ionia, MI
Travel Maven

This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Michigan

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Michigan offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Great Lake State has to offer along the gorgeous The Southern Michigan Railroad.
Mix 95.7FM

Fall Fishing Tips to Catch Big Bluegill in Michigan

A lot of people overlook fishing for big bluegill in the fall. Here are a few tips for catching some big fish before the ice covers the water. Many fishermen put their gear away when the fall hits waiting for the ice to hit before they get back after those tasty Michigan bluegills.
Detroit News

MI Dream Home: One of Michigan's priciest listings has rich history

If a visitor comes onto the property at 4265 Balsam Lane in Boyne City by water, the first thing they'll notice is the more than 2,100 feet of waterfront along Walloon Lake. They'll see the sandy beach and the fire pit, the boathouse and the covered porch and the 15.5 acres of Randall's Point sprawling before them.
BOYNE CITY, MI
Judy Garland
Detroit News

Buss: Whitmer seeks golden ticket in parents

The parent vote has become the golden ticket in these midterm elections. In fact, political pressure to be pro-parent is so strong it prompted Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to launch Michigan’s first-ever Parents’ Council. That a Democratic candidate for governor, an incumbent with a big lead, felt it necessary...
94.9 WMMQ

What College Was Rated the Worst in Michigan?

Undoubtedly, Michigan is one of the top states for education past high school; from universities, colleges, adult education, you name it. We have some of the best in the country. Aw heck…make that the world. Before we reveal what is supposed to be our state’s worst college - according...
Mix 95.7FM

Oh Dear: Michigan Driver Completely Unscathed as Deer Leaps Over His Car

A daredevil deer is on the loose in Michigan, caught on camera Thursday (9/22) jumping right over a car as it drove down a Michigan highway. The incident was captured on Trooper Anderson's dashcam video earlier this week. The Michigan State Police officer was patrolling near Lakeshore Drive in St. Joseph when a small herd of deer attempted to cross the road.
The Flint Journal

Thousands of these dinosaur-like birds will soon be migrating through Michigan

In the coming weeks, Michigan will witness the spectacular migration of one of the oldest bird species in the world. Sandhill cranes are often compared to living dinosaurs, and for good reason: not only are they believed to have existed in their present form for more than 2.5 million years, their bright yellow eyes, six-foot wingspans and trumpeting calls make them seem like creatures from Jurassic Park.
MLive.com

Michigan's Best Local Eats: Renzema's Bakery

Loaves of bread sit on display at Renzema’s Bakery on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at 214 Link Ln in Parchment. Renzema's Bakery sells different types of bread for people to order the night before or purchase the next morning.Get Photo. 8 / 16. Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Renzema’s Bakery...
Mix 95.7FM

Mix 95.7FM

Grand Rapids, MI
