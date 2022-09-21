AIMS Self Storage and Moving Center staffers intervene to save approximately $14,000. Scam prevention tips by Allegany County Undersheriff Scott Cicirello. The owners of a Hornell based business, AIMS Self Storage Pack and Ship Store on the south side of the city are very conscientious and civic-minded people. As sponsors of this site, we have gotten to know Eric and Mary Weyand enough to realize they love this community and care what happens to their neighbors.

HORNELL, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO