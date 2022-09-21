Read full article on original website
County ethics board starting to release information in Reimagining investigation
ITHACA, N.Y. — The Tompkins County Ethics Advisory Board has begun to release responses gathered from people involved in its investigation spurred by a wide-ranging complaint from City of Ithaca Alderperson Cynthia Brock concerning the City of Ithaca and Tompkins County’s Reimagining Public Safety (RPS) Process. Brock’s 60-page...
Op-Ed: Eight Common Council members endorse Laura Lewis to finish mayoral term
This is an op-ed endorsement signed by current and former members of Ithaca Common Council (with two exceptions from the current membership: Jorge DeFendini and Jeffrey Barken). It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit op-eds, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. “We current and former...
Tompkins County Legislature to host virtual public forum on 2023 budget
(Ithaca, N.Y. September 21, 2022) — The Tompkins County Legislature is inviting the community to participate in a forum on the 2023 recommended county budget. The forum will begin at 7pm on Tuesday, September 27 and will include a brief overview on the recommended budget and an opportunity for Tompkins County residents to provide input and ask questions of Legislators and county staff.
Officials pushing for immediate changes to New York Bail Reform
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Thursday, September 22nd, officials from around the state joined Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol and Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood to push for needed changes to New York’s criminal justice system. This press conference came to be as a result of several incidents...
United Way announces campaign goal of $1.8M; honors community volunteer
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—United Way of Tompkins County announced its 2022–23 campaign goal of $1.8 million at a kickoff event on Sept. 23. Gail Belokur, interim chief operating officer, and Scott Keenan, UWTC board chair, presented a $3,000 check to Joannie Barber, a full-time volunteer at local food pantries, for pantries around the county in honor of the Day of Caring.
County legislature moves forward with TCAT agreement as negotiations near conclusion
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—A busy meeting as always on Tuesday night at the Tompkins County Legislature, most notably adding two legislators to the governing body and appearing to resolve the longstanding negotiations over the operating of TCAT buses and financially supporting the agency. You can watch the full meeting here...
County receives recidivism research; weighs TIDES feedback
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—Decarceration and incarceration alternatives have been a topic of recent discussion over the past few months at the Health and Human Services Committee meetings, and at the Sept. 20 meeting (which can be watched here), the committee saw a presentation on the topic. Several of the legislators...
Local food system policy advocates plan ‘summit’ meeting
ITHACA, N.Y. —How food gets grown, raised, harvested, shipped, processed, packed, stored, distributed, purchased, cooked and disposed of — well that’s a food system. And there’s the solid beginnings of a plan around Tompkins County’s food system. In July, the Tompkins County Legislature accepted a...
PEDC Recap: City moves forward with clean-energy bulk buying proposal
It was a busy meeting for the city of Ithaca’s Planning and Economic Development Committee (PEDC) last night. City councilors moved forward with approving a clean energy bulk buying plan, historic landmarking for a Downtown building, and zoning tweaks. However, officials continued to dither over ways to establish a sanctioned encampment for unhoused individuals.
Board of Supervisors declare Wayne County a “gun friendly county”
WAYNE COUNTY, N.Y. — Wayne County has declared itself a “gun friendly county.”. The Wayne County Board of Supervisors website says the board made the declaration at its meeting on Tuesday. The declaration says: “The County of Wayne is hereby declared a gun friendly county which shall mean...
Acting Bath police chief appointed permanently
The Village of Bath has appointed Colin Taft as the permanent police chief after he served as acting and provisional Chief since early 2021.
Op-Ed: Another day, another death—A remembrance written in hope
This is an op-ed written by homeless advocate Mike Foster. It was not written by The Ithaca Voice. To submit op-eds, please send them to Matt Butler at mbutler@ithacavoice.com. Another day, another death, that no one seems to really care about. This is how it feels to me at this...
Senior citizen scam busted by Hornell shipping company
AIMS Self Storage and Moving Center staffers intervene to save approximately $14,000. Scam prevention tips by Allegany County Undersheriff Scott Cicirello. The owners of a Hornell based business, AIMS Self Storage Pack and Ship Store on the south side of the city are very conscientious and civic-minded people. As sponsors of this site, we have gotten to know Eric and Mary Weyand enough to realize they love this community and care what happens to their neighbors.
Health and human services committee discusses options for addressing opioids
ITHACA, N.Y.—Fentanyl concerns have been a frequent topic of conversation around the county over the past several months, and at Monday’s Health and Human Services Committee meeting, a public comment was made, urging the committee to move forward with an opioid task force. The discussion of opioids in the community can be viewed here.
City, Cornell, County, reach TCAT agreement, board approves with deadline close
ITHACA, N.Y.—Tompkins Consolidated Area Transit’s (TCAT) Board of Directors approved the Transportation Agreement. The contract binds Cornell, the City of Ithaca and Tompkins County as the bus service’s financial underwriters. And just in time, too. The agreement was set to expire on Oct. 9. The urgency of...
State audit of Binghamton Housing Authority shows issues
The Binghamton Housing Authority was included in a multi-year NYS audit and according to State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli the Authority's board and director did not provide adequate oversight of financial operations.
Lanterns to be sent down Chemung River to honor 72′ flood
CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Happening on Saturday, the Corning-Painted Post Historical Society is set to light commemorative lamps on the Chemung River. The lamps are part of a memorial floating lantern ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Agnes Flood of 1972. Beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, the lanterns will be […]
Fall Creek and Northside host the 14th annual Porchfest, after a two-year delay
“It’s been three years since the last Porchfest in Ithaca, and we’ve all been through some stuff,” said organizers of the annual neighborhood music festival as they announced last month that Porchfest would return on Sunday, September 25th. “It feels like we need a nice, big, outdoor community celebration more than ever before.”
Latest numbers, September 23rd
Broome County COVID-19 cases continue to gradually rise, but the number COVID-related hospitalizations has evened out before the weekend
Computers, DVDs seized from Broome County judge’s home in investigation of son
KIRKWOOD, N.Y. (WHCU) — The son of US District Judge Thomas McAvoy is accused of secretly filming women in sex acts. Earlier this month, a grand jury in Manhattan indicted 49-year-old Daniel McAvoy on 29 counts of illegal surveillance. As part of the investigation, authorities seized computers, hard drives, and a container of over 150 DVDs from the judge’s home in the Broome County town of Kirkwood.
