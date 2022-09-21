ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tompkins County, NY

The Ithaca Voice

Tompkins County Legislature to host virtual public forum on 2023 budget

(Ithaca, N.Y. September 21, 2022) — The Tompkins County Legislature is inviting the community to participate in a forum on the 2023 recommended county budget. The forum will begin at 7pm on Tuesday, September 27 and will include a brief overview on the recommended budget and an opportunity for Tompkins County residents to provide input and ask questions of Legislators and county staff.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Officials pushing for immediate changes to New York Bail Reform

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Thursday, September 22nd, officials from around the state joined Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol and Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood to push for needed changes to New York’s criminal justice system. This press conference came to be as a result of several incidents...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
Ithaca, NY
Government
Tompkins County, NY
Government
City
Ithaca, NY
County
Tompkins County, NY
The Ithaca Voice

United Way announces campaign goal of $1.8M; honors community volunteer

TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y.—United Way of Tompkins County announced its 2022–23 campaign goal of $1.8 million at a kickoff event on Sept. 23. Gail Belokur, interim chief operating officer, and Scott Keenan, UWTC board chair, presented a $3,000 check to Joannie Barber, a full-time volunteer at local food pantries, for pantries around the county in honor of the Day of Caring.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

PEDC Recap: City moves forward with clean-energy bulk buying proposal

It was a busy meeting for the city of Ithaca’s Planning and Economic Development Committee (PEDC) last night. City councilors moved forward with approving a clean energy bulk buying plan, historic landmarking for a Downtown building, and zoning tweaks. However, officials continued to dither over ways to establish a sanctioned encampment for unhoused individuals.
ITHACA, NY
wellsvillesun.com

Senior citizen scam busted by Hornell shipping company

AIMS Self Storage and Moving Center staffers intervene to save approximately $14,000. Scam prevention tips by Allegany County Undersheriff Scott Cicirello. The owners of a Hornell based business, AIMS Self Storage Pack and Ship Store on the south side of the city are very conscientious and civic-minded people. As sponsors of this site, we have gotten to know Eric and Mary Weyand enough to realize they love this community and care what happens to their neighbors.
HORNELL, NY
WETM 18 News

Lanterns to be sent down Chemung River to honor 72′ flood

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) — Happening on Saturday, the Corning-Painted Post Historical Society is set to light commemorative lamps on the Chemung River. The lamps are part of a memorial floating lantern ceremony to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Agnes Flood of 1972. Beginning at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, the lanterns will be […]
CORNING, NY
14850.com

Fall Creek and Northside host the 14th annual Porchfest, after a two-year delay

“It’s been three years since the last Porchfest in Ithaca, and we’ve all been through some stuff,” said organizers of the annual neighborhood music festival as they announced last month that Porchfest would return on Sunday, September 25th. “It feels like we need a nice, big, outdoor community celebration more than ever before.”
ITHACA, NY
literock973.com

Computers, DVDs seized from Broome County judge's home in investigation of son

KIRKWOOD, N.Y. (WHCU) — The son of US District Judge Thomas McAvoy is accused of secretly filming women in sex acts. Earlier this month, a grand jury in Manhattan indicted 49-year-old Daniel McAvoy on 29 counts of illegal surveillance. As part of the investigation, authorities seized computers, hard drives, and a container of over 150 DVDs from the judge’s home in the Broome County town of Kirkwood.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
