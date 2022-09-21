HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Coming off of a convincing victory over the defending Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Tournament Champions, Alabama A&M (3-6, 1-0 SWAC) wraps up a trip through the Lone Star State as they take on Texas Southern (0-7-2, 0-1-0 SWAC) on Sunday, September 25. Game time is slated for 1 p.m. in Houston, Texas.

