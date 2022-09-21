ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama A&M Women's Volleyball Set To Open SWAC Play At Jackson State And Mississippi Valley State

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Following 15 non-conference matches, Alabama A&M women's volleyball (1-14, 0-0 SWAC) kicks off Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play in the State of Mississippi with contests at Jackson State (1-11, 0-1 SWAC) and Mississippi Valley State (1-8, 0-0 SWAC) on Sunday, September 25 and Monday, September 26, respectively.
Alabama A&M Kicks Off Texas Swing At Defending SWAC Tournament Champion Prairie View

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Following a challenging non-conference slate, Alabama A&M (2-6, 0-0 SWAC) jumps into Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) play as they begin a swing through the Lone Star State at defending tournament champion Prairie View (0-4, 0-0) on Friday, September 23. Kickoff is set for under the lights at 7 p.m. in Prairie View, Texas.
Alabama A&M (3-6-0, 1-0-0)-VS-Prairie View (0-5-0, 0-1-0)

GOAL by PVAMU Bradley, Kamara Assist by Griffin, Lesa. GOAL by AAMU Molina, Leyla Assist by Prince, Ma'Kayla. Clock AAMU Visiting Team Score Team Logo Home Team Score PVAMU Score Play. 00:00 Hawkins, Brooklyn at goalie for Prairie View. 00:00 Jansa, Laura at goalie for Alabama A&M. 00:55 Foul on...
