spectrumnews1.com
Historically Black community celebrates neighborhood day after summer tragedy
LEXINGTON, Ky. — People in Lexington’s Green Acres park neighborhood are continuing to recover after facing tragic shooting deaths over the summer. A native of Green Acres, Paige Commodore is enjoying the picnic day with friends from Kentucky State University. With a large green and gold banner reading the school’s name and logo on their table, the group greeted guests with smiles and conversation.
spectrumnews1.com
Design plans unveiled for sprawling Town Branch Park featuring dog park, splash pad and more
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A new, "world-class" park is planned for downtown Lexington. The privately-funded Town Branch Park on Thursday unveiled final design plans for the sprawling 10-acre public space. What You Need To Know. Officials unveiled final design plans for downtown Lexington's Town Branch Park. Adjacent to the new...
