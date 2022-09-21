Read full article on original website
Governor Newsom Called Governor Abbott Dumb as He Flies into Texas TodayTom HandyTexas State
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
An Overview on Mark Tippets - Libertarian Candidate for Texas GovernorTom HandyLago Vista, TX
This Austin conservationist is giving away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Take A Fall Foliage Boat Ride in TexasTravel MavenTexas State
Lawrence Parrish, man shot by Austin police officers in 2017, dies
AUSTIN, Texas - Lawrence Parrish, the man at the center of a 2019 excessive force lawsuit against the Austin Police Department, has died. Parrish passed away on Sept. 10 at the age of 36, according to his obituary. In April 2017, Parrish was shot by Austin police officers in East...
Water leak cost a local family hundreds of dollars while out of town; what they want you to know
Pflugerville resident Jon Browning explained he typically pays a little over $70 for their water use every month, but in September, just one bill was $439.94.
APD identifies officer killed in motorcycle crash in Liberty Hill
The Austin Police Department identified one of its officers who was killed in an off-duty motorcycle crash in Liberty Hill Friday morning.
No injuries after crash involving Austin police car on Burnet at Highway 183
The crash involved an Austin Police Department car and another vehicle. It happened on Burnet Road near the Highway 183 overpass.
Austin police officer killed in Liberty Hill crash
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - The Austin Police Department says that one of its officers has died after a crash in Liberty Hill. Senior APD Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin died from injuries he sustained in a crash while on his way home working his night shift. The crash happened at the...
Williamson County Sheriff's Office wins Crime Scene Unit award
FRISCO, Texas — On Friday, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Unit was awarded the North Texas Forensic Association’s Best Laboratory Award in Frisco. Several agencies nominated the Crime Scene Unit for its assistance to agencies in North Texas. According to a release from the sheriff’s...
SWAT call in progress in SE Austin: APD
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's SWAT team is working a call in Southeast Austin. APD says the call is near the 6000 block of Fairway Street. APD is expected to hold a briefing on the situation at 11:20 a.m.
Police: Suspect wanted in restaurant and beauty parlor thefts
A suspect is wanted for thefts at a fast food restaurant and beauty parlor in Temple, police said.
Temple Police identify suspect in Ulta theft
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department said they identified the woman they believe stole items from Ulta. TPD released the woman's photos earlier Friday, saying the theft took place at 2112 SW H K Dodgen Loop at the Ulta Beauty Supply on Sept. 17. Hours later, police said...
Crews clearing 18-wheeler fire on westbound service road of Highway 290
Austin Police said an 18-wheeler fire shut down the westbound service road of Highway 290 near State Highway 130 Friday morning.
Killeen PD asking public for info in Thursday shooting
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help for information in a Thursday night shooting. The department responded to a call around 7:26 p.m. about a person who was shot in the 400 block of E Dean Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital by helicopter in critical condition.
Motorcyclist possibly with law enforcement agency killed in crash
LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Officials say a motorcyclist, possibly with a law enforcement agency, has been killed in a crash. The Texas Department of Public Safety says that the crash happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of SH 29 and Hwy 1869 near Liberty Hill. The motorcyclist was...
Police arrest Kyle man in connection to threats made to Austin school
AUSTIN, Texas — A man from Kyle, Texas, was arrested for allegedly making threats against a Travis County school. Officers with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office report that an investigation into the matter began immediately. TCSO said they received word from Austin Waldorf School that the institute was subjected to five threatening voicemail messages.
Attempted patrol vehicle break-in leads to struggle, constable injured
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: An earlier version of this story stated that an Austin police officer had been shot. However, law enforcement officials later clarified that the official injured at the scene was a deputy constable and he sustained a minor injury. A constable with Travis County Precinct...
Shots fired as suspect breaks into Travis County constable's vehicle
AUSTIN, Texas - A corporal with the Travis County Constable Office is recovering after confronting a suspect breaking into his patrol unit. "So fortunate that this incident didn't take a worse turn and that no one, neither my deputy nor that suspect, was injured even more critically," said Pct 1 Constable Tonya Nixon.
VIDEO: Car runs over pedestrian in Round Rock; police looking for witnesses
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock police are looking for eyewitnesses in an aggravated assault. Police said on Sept. 9, the driver of a vehicle hit a pedestrian near the Walmart at IH-35 & SH-45. The victim was originally in critical condition but is now stable. This incident stemmed from...
Police looking for witnesses after car hits pedestrian near Round Rock Walmart
Police posted a video of the incident. It shows a car leaving the gas station parking lot and striking a person walking beside the road.
2 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in eastern Travis County. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
Local officials fight the rising fentanyl issue in Hays County
KYLE, Texas — “It’s not a volume issue, it’s per patient, 6 to 8 milligrams a time just to bring someone out of it,” Robinson said. San Marcos-Hays County EMS Battalion Chief, Scott Robinson, has seen plenty in his 21 years of service but this is different.
Rollover crash on I-35 North, one adult declared trauma alert: ATCEMS
AUSTIN, Texas - An adult has been declared a Trauma Alert after a two-vehicle crash on I-35 North in Northeast Austin. ATCEMS says the crash involved two vehicles, one of which rolled. The crash happened at 2:39 p.m. in the 5500 block of I-35 near Reinli Street. The adult was...
