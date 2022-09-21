ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox7austin.com

Lawrence Parrish, man shot by Austin police officers in 2017, dies

AUSTIN, Texas - Lawrence Parrish, the man at the center of a 2019 excessive force lawsuit against the Austin Police Department, has died. Parrish passed away on Sept. 10 at the age of 36, according to his obituary. In April 2017, Parrish was shot by Austin police officers in East...
fox7austin.com

Austin police officer killed in Liberty Hill crash

LIBERTY HILL, Texas - The Austin Police Department says that one of its officers has died after a crash in Liberty Hill. Senior APD Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin died from injuries he sustained in a crash while on his way home working his night shift. The crash happened at the...
fox7austin.com

SWAT call in progress in SE Austin: APD

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department's SWAT team is working a call in Southeast Austin. APD says the call is near the 6000 block of Fairway Street. APD is expected to hold a briefing on the situation at 11:20 a.m.
KCEN

Temple Police identify suspect in Ulta theft

TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department said they identified the woman they believe stole items from Ulta. TPD released the woman's photos earlier Friday, saying the theft took place at 2112 SW H K Dodgen Loop at the Ulta Beauty Supply on Sept. 17. Hours later, police said...
fox44news.com

Killeen PD asking public for info in Thursday shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department is asking for the public’s help for information in a Thursday night shooting. The department responded to a call around 7:26 p.m. about a person who was shot in the 400 block of E Dean Avenue. Officers arrived and found a 42-year-old man with a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital by helicopter in critical condition.
fox7austin.com

Motorcyclist possibly with law enforcement agency killed in crash

LIBERTY HILL, Texas - Officials say a motorcyclist, possibly with a law enforcement agency, has been killed in a crash. The Texas Department of Public Safety says that the crash happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of SH 29 and Hwy 1869 near Liberty Hill. The motorcyclist was...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Police arrest Kyle man in connection to threats made to Austin school

AUSTIN, Texas — A man from Kyle, Texas, was arrested for allegedly making threats against a Travis County school. Officers with the Travis County Sheriff’s Office report that an investigation into the matter began immediately. TCSO said they received word from Austin Waldorf School that the institute was subjected to five threatening voicemail messages.
fox7austin.com

Shots fired as suspect breaks into Travis County constable's vehicle

AUSTIN, Texas - A corporal with the Travis County Constable Office is recovering after confronting a suspect breaking into his patrol unit. "So fortunate that this incident didn't take a worse turn and that no one, neither my deputy nor that suspect, was injured even more critically," said Pct 1 Constable Tonya Nixon.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Local officials fight the rising fentanyl issue in Hays County

KYLE, Texas — “It’s not a volume issue, it’s per patient, 6 to 8 milligrams a time just to bring someone out of it,” Robinson said. San Marcos-Hays County EMS Battalion Chief, Scott Robinson, has seen plenty in his 21 years of service but this is different.
fox7austin.com

Rollover crash on I-35 North, one adult declared trauma alert: ATCEMS

AUSTIN, Texas - An adult has been declared a Trauma Alert after a two-vehicle crash on I-35 North in Northeast Austin. ATCEMS says the crash involved two vehicles, one of which rolled. The crash happened at 2:39 p.m. in the 5500 block of I-35 near Reinli Street. The adult was...
