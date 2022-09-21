Post From Community: Valley Week features urban nature and outdoor exploration

For Shirley Johnson, getting groceries is not easy. Johnson, a 64-year-old retiree who lives alone in Milwaukee, does not own a vehicle and has to rely on others to get food. She often calls her daughter or other family members who live in the city, hoping to catch a ride to the grocery store.
The Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism, also known as Wisconsin Watch, is hosting “Speakeasy: Our new statehouse bureau,” a look at the newsroom’s new three-member team investigating threats to democracy in Wisconsin as well as a discussion about what’s ahead in this election season. The event...
Comments / 0