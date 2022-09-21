Read full article on original website
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Washington Hebrew Congregation violated DC law, judge rules
A judge has ruled that Washington Hebrew Congregation violated the District’s consumer protection law when it failed to follow several child safety regulations while operating its preschool, the latest in an ongoing lawsuit between the city and the Northwest Washington synagogue. Other allegations laid out in the 2020 lawsuit...
Families unable to access funds from college savings program following audit ‘issue’
Problem has festered for months, officials acknowledge. The post Families unable to access funds from college savings program following audit ‘issue’ appeared first on Maryland Matters.
popville.com
“AG Racine Sues Tax Preparation Company for Cheating Thousands of DC Consumers With Misleading Cash Advance Promotion”
“AG Racine today filed a lawsuit against Liberty Tax, the third largest tax preparation service in the U.S., for misleading and secretly increasing the cost of tax preparation for thousands of DC taxpayers. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) alleges that Liberty Tax aggressively markets its services to low-income...
Kushner Company Agrees to Pay at Least $3.25 Million to Settle Claims of Shoddy Apartments and Rent Abuses
A Kushner subsidiary is settling a lawsuit that the state of Maryland filed after ProPublica reported widespread problems in thousands of the company’s Baltimore-area apartments.
Maryland announces settlement with Kushner-owned company
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A property management company owned by the family of former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has agreed to pay a $3.25 million civil penalty and restitution to settle a 2019 lawsuit in Maryland over allegations of charging tenants illegal fees and failing to maintain properties, Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Friday. Frosh announced that his office’s Consumer Protection Division has reached a settlement with Westminster Management, LLC, a New Jersey-based corporation, and the 25 companies that own or owned 17 residential communities managed by Westminster Management in Maryland. The settlement addresses charges that Westminster and the property owners violated the Consumer Protection Act. The attorney general said in a news release that the properties in question contained more than 9,000 rental units across Baltimore City, Baltimore County and Prince George’s County. The settlement will potentially pay restitution to thousands of current and former residents of the communities, the attorney general’s office said.
fox5dc.com
DC attorney general puts an end to one housing developer's discriminatory tactics
WASHINGTON - A housing developer allegedly used discriminatory tactics to force a homeowner to sell her house in Northwest D.C. The attorney general is working to shut down this illegal business practice called "blockbusting." Almost two years ago, a sign that read "Section 8 and student accommodation coming soon" was...
LAW・
Lowcountry lawyer pleads guilty to involvement in Capitol Riot
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – A Charleston man who traveled to Washington, D.C. to participate in the January 6, 2021 insurrection pleaded guilty Friday to federal charges. David Charles Johnston, who was previously employed by George Sink P.A. but has since been fired according to The State newspaper, was charged with four offenses: Entering and remaining […]
WTOP
Md. officials: SNAP helped thousands during pandemic, but challenges navigating system remain
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. Mark Griffin had a good-paying job as an ophthalmological assistant for two decades, earning enough to purchase a $150,000 home in Baltimore. But a catastrophic car accident a few years ago eroded his financial stability dramatically.
fox5dc.com
DC Public School teachers report issues getting paid
WASHINGTON - Some teachers in D.C. are complaining that they still have not been paid yet or having back pay issues, despite the fact that school started almost one month ago. According to teachers FOX 5 spoke, some are still waiting to get full or partial paychecks for the current school, while others are waiting for back pay from the summer.
Property Management Company To Pay Over $3.2 Million To Current, Previous Maryland Tenants
A New Jersey based corporation and the several dozen companies they own has reached a $3.2 million settlement with the Consumer Protector Division after charging tenants illegal fees while also failing to maintain properties, officials announce. Westminster Management LLC will pay $3,250,000 in restitution to thousands of current and former...
Doug Jensen guilty of all counts for storming US Capitol
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Des Moines-native Doug Jensen, one of the most recognizable faces at the front of the crowd that stormed the US Capitol on January 6th, 2021 has been found guilty of all seven charges against him at a trial in Washington, DC. The verdict was returned around 4:45 pm Central on Friday after […]
fox5dc.com
Metro hiring crisis intervention specialists
WASHINGTON - Metro plans to hire several crisis intervention specialists in the coming months, the agency announced Wednesday. They will be paired with Metro Transit police officers or operating staff members and will respond to patrons who have mental health disorders or developmental disabilities. A job description shared on WMATA's...
'This was not a transparent process' | Virginia leader slams Metro for favoritism in fight for new FBI Headquarters
WASHINGTON D.C., DC — It's a match-up 10 years in the making. The fight to be the next home of the FBI Headquarters is heating up. President Biden just renewed the proposal to relocate the FBI from downtown D.C. to the suburbs of Maryland or Virginia. In the running? Landover, Greenbelt and Springfield.
sungazette.news
Airport officials pleased with beagle brigade at Dulles
They’re adorable. Just don’t try to sneak anything past them. Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority president/CEO Jack Potter on Sept. 21 praised an initiative that has seen U.S. Customs and Border Patrol and U.S. Department of Agriculture send trained beagles to Washington Dulles International Airport, part of an effort to detect agricultural and foodstuff contraband coming into the U.S. on flights from overseas.
fox5dc.com
Craiglist scam targets DC apartment hunters
WASHINGTON - It's described as a full-on operation. "I've unfortunately received a few frantic phone calls saying, "Hey Koki, I wired you $5,000, and I haven't heard back from you. What's going on with the property?" Koki Adasi is the executive vice president at Compass Real Estate. "The biggest headache...
educationplanetonline.com
30 Top Autism Schools in Maryland[Special Needs Schools]
An Autism diagnosis shouldn’t turn into the label that identifies your child. Educators at autism schools in Maryland work to help children reach their maximum potential without neglecting sight of what kids crave most -fun!. Autism schools in Maryland utilize an evidence-based way to deal with a treatment that...
virginiamercury.com
Parents file class-action suit against Virginia Department of Education, Fairfax School Board over disability hearings
A federal class-action suit has been filed against the Virginia Department of Education and Fairfax County School Board claiming they are violating the rights of disabled students under the federal Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. The plaintiffs in the case — the parents of an anonymous Fairfax County student and...
NBC Washington
A Year From Her Death, Moyonna Tillman's Family Starts Foundation to Help Domestic Violence Survivors
The family of a woman shot and killed by her boyfriend in Clinton, Maryland, is turning pain into purpose by starting a foundation in her honor to help prevent similar tragedies. Twenty-four-year-old Moyonna Tillman was fatally shot by her boyfriend, James Kirkland, outside her home on Sept. 24, 2021, authorities...
WUSA
MD Republican Dan Cox tried to block the Board of Elections bid to speed up the mail-in voting process
A judge has ruled that elections workers can start counting mail in votes on October 1st. Dan Cox tried to block the Board of Elections bid to speed up the process.
Washington Examiner
Fairfax teacher asks students to walk out in protest of Youngkin transgender policy
A teacher in Fairfax County Public Schools is urging students to walk out of school next week in protest of new statewide policies for transgender students from Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R-VA). The teacher, a history and social studies instructor at West Potomac High School in Alexandria, Virginia, said in an...
