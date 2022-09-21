Read full article on original website
Cigar News: Meerapfel Cigar Begins Shipping Richard Master Blend Double Robusto
Meerapfel Cigar has announced it is shipping its inaugural release, the “Richard” Master Blend in the Double Robusto size. The Master Blend series pays homage to the generations in President Jeremiah Meerapfel’s family’s rich tobacco history. In this case, the Richard pays homage to company President Jeremiah Meerapfel’s father Richard, who established the Meerapfel family as the premier broker of Cameroon tobacco worldwide. At the same time, the brand is intended to reach a new level of ultra-premium luxury cigar that Meerapfel describes as “UberLuxury.”
Cigar News: Southern Draw Adds Manzanita Lancero
As it has done the past couple of years, Southern Draw Cigars has used the fall season to announce its new products. This week the company made a series of line extension announcements, one of which is a lancero size to its Manzanita line. The Manzanita Lancero will make its debut to the Cigora exclusive cigar community, and then will be made available to Southern Draw retailers in October 2022.
Cigar News: La Gloria Cubana Eighth Street Coming in October
La Gloria Cubana is returning to its roots in Miami, Florida. Today Scandinavian Tobacco Group (STG) announced a new La Gloria Cubana offering called Eighth Street. The cigar is named for Calle Ocho, the location of the El Titan de Bronze factory, which is producing the La Gloria Cubana Eighth Street. As with all La Gloria Cubana cigars, Eighth Street will be distributed by Forged Cigar Company.
Cigar News: Black Star Lines Adds Impact Force Brokerage to Sales Team
Black Star Line Cigars and Impact Force announced it has come to an agreement with Impact Force to handle sales in 23 states for Black Star Line Cigars. “We are very pleased about this collaboration because we needed help handling the growth of the company. Right now it is just Cliff Nelson (VP of sales) and I. Adding these additional sales reps from Impact Force will give us more coverage in different areas and will make sure lounges have a rep to contact if they need our product. This addition of the sales team and distribution through Illusione is helping us to become a bigger and stronger company,” commented Aric Bey in a press.
Cigar News: Casa Cuevas Sangre Nueva to Get Official Launch in Miami
Casa Cuevas Cigars has announced the official launch event for “Sangre Nueva” will take place at Empire Social Lounge Downtown Dadeland on Saturday October 1st at 7:30PM. Empire Social Lounge Downtown Dadeland is located at 8955 Dadeland Blvd D107, Miami, FL 33156. Luis Cuevas Jr. and son Alec Cuevas, who blended the Sangre Nueva, will be in attendance.
Cigar News: El Septimo Announces Plan to Open 30 Cigar Retail Stores and First Cigar Lounge in U.S.
El Septimo Geneva today announced a plan to open 30 cigar retail stores in the United States. The company also announced it is opening a new lounge in Los Angeles. The Los Angeles lounge will become the first El Septimo lounge in the U.S., joining El Septimo lounges already established in Europe and the Middle East.
Cigar Industry Report: Edition 504 (9/24/22)
The Cigar Industry Report is a one-stop place to catch up on the activity here at Cigar Coop. It is a combination of the news reports, cigar reviews, and assessment updates we do throughout the week. In addition, each week we will look back at Cigar Coop history. Look for this report every Saturday morning at 8am Eastern Time.
