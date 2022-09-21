Read full article on original website
Scranton RiverFest 2022
SCRANTON, Pa. — Saturday was the perfect day for Scranton's RiverFest. RiverFest at Sweeney's Beach on Poplar Street included craft and food vendors, displays and exhibits, live music, and of course, the Lackawanna River Conservation Association's 25th Annual Duck-a-Thon. In the Duck-a-Thon, wooden ducks were released into the river,...
Fall Fest in Carbon County
LANSFORD, Pa. — Fall was being fawned over Saturday at Lansford Alive's 9th Annual Fall Fest on West Ridge Street in the borough. Food and craft vendors lined the streets of the downtown, plus there was live entertainment, a car cruise, face painting, and more for everyone to enjoy.
The Bloomsburg Fair is underway with food and fun
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Saturday marked the official first day of the 167th Bloomsburg Fair, following Friday’s preview day soft opening. Hundreds of people arrived first thing Saturday morning when the gates opened at 10 o’clock. One of the biggest attractions is always the food with so many choices from hundreds of vendors filling […]
Scranton hosts Allied Services 5K and All-Abilities Walk
SCRANTON, Pa. — Runners of all ages crowd the starting line in the Scranton Veterans Memorial Park for the Team Allied Services 5k & All-Abilities Walk. While running isn't her favorite thing to do, Jen Ducharme from Kingston participates in events like this and runs the TCS New York City Marathon to raise money for Allied Services.
Bloomsburg Fair Preview Day
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Most of the vendors are back in their usual spots on the fairgrounds ready for the 167th Bloomsburg Fair. "I personally think we're going to have a very good fair this year. It's going to be cool so people will want to come out," said Bob Auer, Clack Creek United Methodist Church.
Light the Night walk at Nay Aug Park
SCRANTON, Pa. — Dozens went to Nay Aug Park in Scranton Saturday evening to Light the Night for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The walk around the park in Lackawanna County raises money and awareness for blood cancer research. The red lanterns were lit by those who have lost...
Two Local Farms To Take Part In The 16th Annual National Alpaca Farm Days
This weekend will mark the 16th Annual National Alpaca Farm Days, to celebrate two local farms are inviting the public to learn more about these furry friends. MONROE COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA | On Saturday, September 24, and Sunday, September 25, 2022, the 16th Annual National Alpaca Farm Days is set. In observance, The Eredita farm in Saylorsburg and Pohopoco Creek Alpacas in Effort are opening their doors, inviting the public to experience alpacas up close.
Bloomsburg Fair kicks off 2022 festivities
BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Bloomsburg Fair is about to begin. Eyewitness News spent Friday morning getting a sneak peek at the first day of the largest fair in Pennsylvania. The Bloomsburg Fair is back, with pig racing, and, of course, fair food. “The entertainment changes every year, so you’re going to get to […]
National volunteer shortage impacts local nonprofits
Jeffrey Ginsberg does not know who will be serving his clients their much-needed provisions a week from now. Ginsberg, a case manager with United Neighborhood Centers in Scranton, said there have been days when the nonprofit’s food pantry has functioned almost entirely on staffers like himself. “There were times...
Shoe drive in Monroe County helping community, people overseas
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Inside a trailer behind Girls on the Run Pocono in Hamilton Township, you'll find just about any shoe you can think of. Snow boots to running sneakers, even sports cleats. Alison Fennell is the program director. She says the gently worn shoes are part of...
Volunteers ‘pick up’ the Poconos in clean-up event
MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 350 volunteers spent the day volunteering at a region-wide litter cleanup event in Monroe County. Safety vests, trash pickers, and neon shirts were distributed to volunteers on Saturday morning for the “Pick Up the Poconos event. Volunteers tackled 30 different locations to clean up litter in Wayne, Pike, Carbon, […]
WFMZ-TV Online
Helping Harvest given helping hand in fighting hunger
SPRING TWP., Pa. — Helping Harvest has scored a giant victory in its fight against hunger in Berks and Schuylkill counties. Employees of The Giant Company's supermarkets converged on the food bank in Spring Township on Friday. They spent their morning packing potatoes for upcoming food drives and mobile markets.
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf: $297,000 in New Funding Awarded to Increase Electrical Worker Apprenticeships in Northeastern PA
Governor Tom Wolf is continuing his commitment to the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $297,000 in new funding for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 163 Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (JATC) to provide training for 30 apprentices in northeastern Pennsylvania. “Skilled trade workers are vital...
40th anniversary of the deadliest mass shooting in PA history
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU ) — Sunday marks 40 years since George Banks murdered 13 people in Luzerne County. Banks was convicted of shooting and killing seven children, five of his own, and six adults. At the time, it was one of the largest mass murders in the history of the United States and remains the […]
Historic schoolhouse recognized
ELDRED TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A schoolhouse in Monroe County recently received national recognition. The 1855 Frantz One-Room Schoolhouse was recently added to the National Register of Historic Places in Washington, D.C. It's the last standing one-room schoolhouse in Eldred Township near Kunkletown. And you can visit the restored school...
Pizza Fundraiser held for Pittston Memorial Library
PITTSTON, Pa. — This was no ordinary night at the local hotspot. Folks turned out for a big fundraiser to benefit an important institution. The Pittston Public Library invited folks for a night of beer, music, and pizza at the Red Mill Bar in the city. Money raised will...
A bomb threat forced the evacuation of Pa. school district: reports
A Pa. school district in Schuylkill County evacuated all students and staff on Thursday in response to a bomb threat, according to reports. On Manahoy Area School District’s social media page, the district said the building was cleared after state police used eight bomb-detecting dogs to search the district’s building that housed the elementary and junior/high schools.
Schuylkill County in need of foster parents
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — There are about a hundred kids in foster care in Schuylkill County alone, and the number seems to only be growing, according to the Schuylkill Children and Youth Services. To help with the county-wide issue, Amanda Kowalski started taking in foster kids at 21. And after...
Williamsport Area school is a Blue Ribbon recipient
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — Students were hard at work on Monday at Hepburn-Lycoming Primary School. That hard work is being recognized at the national level. The kindergarten to third-grade primary school in the Williamsport Area School District is one of 297 schools to be named a 2022 National Blue Ribbon School.
Search underway for bank robber in Monroe County
SWIFTWATER, Pa. — The search is on for whoever robbed a bank in the Poconos on Friday. According to police, the crook robbed the First Keystone Community Bank along Route 611 in Swiftwater around noon. Pocono Township Police are looking for the guy who robbed the bank in Monroe...
