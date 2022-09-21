Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Newsom Called Governor Abbott Dumb as He Flies into Texas TodayTom HandyTexas State
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
An Overview on Mark Tippets - Libertarian Candidate for Texas GovernorTom HandyLago Vista, TX
This Austin conservationist is giving away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
Related
Historically high food prices change Austin's restaurant scene
Austin diners are seeing higher checks, more QR codes and “Please bus your own table” signs as restaurants adapt to the cost of doing business. “Being in the restaurant, it’s like we’re putting on a show every night,” Eldorado Cafe owner Joel Fried said. “The server comes up, does their spiel, the chefs are doing their artistic thing in the back, managers are walking by; it’s just the whole vibe thing. And then when you don’t have that [customer] interaction, the show’s different.”
10 latest commercial permits filed in Round Rock, including new Clean Eatz, Pet Supplies Plus
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial project roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Round Rock under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
10 latest commercial permits filed in Pflugerville, Hutto, including new pizza shop, sports bar
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Shield Ranch Foundation opening new campsite in Austin
Campsite at Shield Ranch is a new area open for public use Sept. 24. (Courtesy Shield Ranch Foundation) Shield Ranch, located at the center of the Barton Creek watershed 18 miles southwest of downtown Austin in Travis and Hays counties, is opening a new sustainably designed campsite Sept. 24 at 10417 Crumley Ranch Road, Austin.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pet Paradise offering resort-style treatment, veterinary care in Cedar Park
Pet boarding service and wellness provider Pet Paradise opened Aug. 18 in Cedar Park. (Courtesy Pet Paradise) Pet wellness provider Pet Paradise opened at 1204 Arrow Point Drive, Cedar Park, on Aug. 18, making it the second Austin-area location. Pet Paradise offers veterinary care, resort-style day camp, overnight boarding and...
PayMore bringing technology purchasing, recycling service to Round Rock in October
PayMore will open its first Texas franchise location in Round Rock in October at 399 W. Louis Henna Blvd., Ste. D, Round Rock. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) PayMore will open its first Texas franchise location in Round Rock in October at 399 W. Louis Henna Blvd., Ste. D, Round Rock. The New York-based company will buy new, used and broken electronics to be securely recycled or traded for other merchandise. If a device cannot be purchased from a user, PayMore will still take the device for recycling, free of charge. www.paymore.com.
Westlake restaurant Texas Honey Ham Co. serves fresh sandwiches and breakfast daily
The ham sandwich features the restaurant’s namesake item. (Courtesy Julia Stewart) After working in the restaurant industry for over 20 years, owners Trent Hunt and Kelly Weiss decided to be their own bosses and opened Texas Honey Ham Co. in 2004 in Austin. With a slogan of, “feed the...
10 commercial permits filed recently in Georgetown, including two new business parks
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Georgetown under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Slow North brings all-natural home goods to Austin and beyond
Slow North specializes in essential oil soy candles. (Courtesy David Aldridge) Slow North, an all-natural home goods store based in Northwest Austin, rose from humble beginnings. The shop's owner and CEO Michelle Simmons grew the business from a backyard candle-making operation to a nationally recognized brand with a full storefront and studio space.
Round Rock City Council approves interlocal agreement, engineering contract for regional pipeline project
Round Rock City Council approved an agreement and contract in partnership with the city of Georgetown regarding a regional pipeline project during a Sept. 22 meeting. (Courtesy city of Round Rock) Round Rock City Council approved an agreement and contract in partnership with the city of Georgetown regarding a regional...
Austin seafood restaurant Garbo’s to celebrate International Lobster Day with fresh Maine lobster rolls
Hannah Garbo brings live lobsters, which the family-owned seafood restaurant uses for live lobster dishes on the menu. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact Newspaper) Seafood restaurant Garbo’s will celebrate International Lobster Day on Sept. 25. Located at 12709 N. MoPac, Austin, the restaurant serves New England cuisine with an Austin twist. To celebrate the holiday, the restaurant plans to serve $35 mini lobster roll flights consisting of three mini rolls: cold Maine style, warm Connecticut style and a seasonal hatch chili roll.
Now, Dats Boba bringing bubble tea to Hutto in October
Now, Dats Boba is slated for an early October opening. (Carson Ganong/Community Impact Newspaper) Now, Dats Boba, a new locally owned boba shop, is expected to open in early October at 525 Chris Kelley Blvd., Ste. 500, Hutto. The shop’s menu will include bubble tea, Vietnamese coffee, smoothies and a selection of hand foods, such as Vietnamese sandwiches. www.facebook.com/nowdatsboba.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gorjana to bring everyday fine jewelry to northwest Austin
Gorjana, a California-based fine statement jewelry store, will offer services such as engraving, same-day delivery, pickup and online orders this October at the Domain Northside. (Courtesy Gorjana) Gorjana jewelers, a California-based fine jewelry store, will open a second Austin location in the Domain Northside this October at 3120 Palm Way,...
3 projects under construction in Round Rock
Land is being cleared along Chisholm Trail Road in Round Rock in preparation for a new industrial development, according to city officials and developer representatives. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Multiple projects are under construction in Round Rock. Here are three to know:. A second Home2 Suites by Hilton is under...
Destination Pediatric Dentistry bringing themed exam rooms to Round Rock in October
Destination Pediatric Dentistry patients will be able to choose between a beach house, ski lodge or safari lodge-themed exam room. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Destination Pediatric Dentistry will tentatively open at 3100 RM 1431, Ste. 400, Round Rock, at the end of October. It is locally owned by sole practitioner Dr. Phil Matson and will offer cleanings, checkups, cavity care, fillings and sedation among its services. Pediatric dental patients will be able to choose between a beach house, ski lodge or safari lodge-themed exam room. 737-239-0123. www.destinationpediatricdentistry.com.
Don's Liquor Store now serving cocktails, wine and more in Leander
Don's Liquor Store Leander opened July 15, making it the second location of the family business in the area. (Courtesy Don's Liquor Store Leander) Don's Liquor Store Leander opened July 15 at 12681 Hero Way West. The liquor store has a variety of liquors and alcoholic beverages, including bourbon whisky,...
Classes at new Georgetown studio NKB Dance & Expressions combine fun, fitness
Owner Nancy Knight-Brown (fourth from right) is seen with her husband, Melvin Brown, and the NKB Dance & Expressions team of instructors and receptionists. (Courtesy NKB Dance & Expressions) After working in risk management and insurance for 34 years and putting two children through college, Nancy Knight-Brown started to consider...
ACC reopens Rio Grande Campus after 5 years of renovations
ACC will celebrate the reopening Oct. 11. (Courtesy Austin Community College) Austin Community College is reopening its Rio Grande campus Oct. 11. ACC’s Rio Grande Campus has a long history, starting as a junior high school in 1916 and later transforming into Austin High School. The campus officially became part of ACC in 1975. In 2017, the campus closed for renovations, which were possible due to the district’s $386 million bond in 2014. The renovations addressed the wear and tear of the century-old building, including enhancements to its south courtyard, additional irrigation systems and other interior aesthetic changes. The Rio Grande campus is one of seven ACC campuses. The Rio Grande campus is located at 1212 Rio Grande Ave. 512-223-3000 www.austincc.edu.
Following controversial zoning update, developer outlines plans for East Austin's 12th Street corridor
One piece of Eureka's plans would bring new office space behind the historic Hurdle House at East 12th and Chicon streets. (Courtesy City of Austin) The owner of multiple properties along East 12th Street shared plans to bring hundreds of homes and thousands of square feet of commercial space to the corridor as a push to revitalize the area continues.
Island Sky Investments opens private equity firm on Bee Cave Road
Jason Caraway, owner and CEO of Island Sky Investments, opened his firm off Bee Caves Road on Sept. 1. (Courtesy Jason Caraway) Island Sky Investments, a private equity firm in Austin, opened its doors Sept. 1 at 11614 Bee Caves Road, Ste. 250. The firm operates a variety of investment...
Community Impact Austin
Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
Comments / 0