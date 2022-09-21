ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 0

Related
wshu.org

Millions for mental health

$24 million dollars in federal American Rescue Plan funds will expand SUNY mental health and wellness services. Governor Lamont celebrates Connecticut’s operating surplus, a new poll reveals Asian-American discrimination is still prevalent post-pandemic, and expert’s say fall foliage should be coming earlier this year.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wshu.org

Report finds anti-Asian bias still limits Long Island's recovery post-pandemic

According to a poll from the Asian American Institute for Research and Engagement, 60% of business owners said they've lost customers or faced racist threats due to anti-Asian sentiment. Now, Asian American business owners are calling on the government to step up to protect them from racial discrimination. The report...
SOCIETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy