Read full article on original website
Related
wshu.org
Millions for mental health
$24 million dollars in federal American Rescue Plan funds will expand SUNY mental health and wellness services. Governor Lamont celebrates Connecticut’s operating surplus, a new poll reveals Asian-American discrimination is still prevalent post-pandemic, and expert’s say fall foliage should be coming earlier this year.
wshu.org
Western Massachusetts consumers react to rising energy costs with worry, resignation
Energy prices are likely to soar this winter across Massachusetts. National Grid announced this week it plans to raise electricity rates by 64%, which the state is reviewing for approval. Eversource announced earlier its electricity prices could go up by more than 10% and other utilities have warned of similar...
wshu.org
Maine's North Woods are a carbon storage machine. They could do even more for climate mitigation
For more than 200 years, Maine's North Woods, in excess of 10 million acres, have supported a timber-based economy along with wildlife and outdoor recreation. This is the largest undeveloped forest east of the Mississippi River and it's almost entirely privately owned, which makes it vulnerable to fragmentation and development.
wshu.org
Report finds anti-Asian bias still limits Long Island's recovery post-pandemic
According to a poll from the Asian American Institute for Research and Engagement, 60% of business owners said they've lost customers or faced racist threats due to anti-Asian sentiment. Now, Asian American business owners are calling on the government to step up to protect them from racial discrimination. The report...
Comments / 0