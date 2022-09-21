Read full article on original website
State Tour of ‘A Sissy in Wyoming’ stage reading production to make stop at the Broadway Theater
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The University of Wyoming American Heritage Center (AHC), along with other entities, is sponsoring the Cowboy State tour of “A Sissy in Wyoming,” a playwright’s reading based on the remarkable life of Wyoming educator, Vietnam veteran, activist and cross-dresser Larry “Sissy” Goodwin, who died in 2020.
Friday high school results/Saturday schedule
Rock Springs vs. Cheyenne East (at Casper) – No score available. Rock Springs vs. Rawlins (at Casper) – No score available. Rock Springs vs. Natrona County (at Casper) – No score available. Saturday Area High School Volleyball. Mountain View at Big Piney. Rock Springs at Casper Tournament.
Sweetwater County extended forecast for September 25, 2022
Today – Sunny, with a high near 74. Calm wind becoming north northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Tonight – Clear, with a low around 44. Northwest wind around 6 mph, becoming southeast in the evening. Monday – Sunny, with a high near 78. Light and...
Wolves move up to third at Tennis State Championships
September 24, 2022 — Going into today’s final day of play in Gillette, the Green River High School boys tennis team sits in a third-place tie in the team competition of the Wyoming State High School Tennis Championships. The Wolves’ #2 Doubles team of Ross/Wilson will play for...
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 24 – September 25, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
WWCC partners with Southwest Wyoming Manufacturing Partnership to offer the first MFG Day Event
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Western Wyoming Community College (Western) in collaboration with the Southwest Wyoming Manufacturing Partnership announces their first Manufacturing Day (MFG Day) event at Western. The event will be held at Western’s Rock Springs Main Campus in the Atrium, on Friday, October 7 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. This event is part of the workforce development initiative to raise awareness about careers in manufacturing and related fields.
Bedard’s goal leads Cowgirls to Mountain West soccer tie
September 23, 2022 — The University of Wyoming soccer team opened Mountain West Conference play Thursday in Laramie by hosting the defending regular season and tournament champions, New Mexico Lobos. The Cowgirls matched the Lobos’ physicality, matched the game’s speed, and came away with a 1-1 draw. The outcome...
Green River City Council and Mayor Political Forum will be held on October 12
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The Green River Chamber of Commerce along with Western Wyoming Community College Green River Center, is announcing the Green River City Council and Mayor Political Forum on October 12, 2022. The forum is intended to give all City Council and Mayor candidates an opportunity to introduce themselves and share positions on some key issues. This will give citizens an opportunity to hear from each of you to help them make decisions in the voting booth.
Rock Springs Ready to Join Battle Against Human Trafficking
ROCK SPRINGS — Uprising, a nonprofit group that educates communities about human trafficking, is asking the City of Rock Springs for help in the fight against sex trafficking in Rock Springs. During a recent Rock Springs City Council meeting, Uprising Cofounder and Executive Director Terri Markham said Uprising’s mission...
Local Missoula Children’s Theater auditions taking place Monday
September 25, 2022 — Sweetwater BOCES and the Missoula Children’s Theater’s fall production is coming up this Saturday. Auditions for any Sweetwater County District #1 student will begin Monday, September 26, at 4:30 p.m. in the Rock Springs High School Auditorium. According to information received by the...
