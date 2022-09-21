On Tuesday, a Sharpsburg man was sentenced to 10 years in prison, the longest sentence possible, for a June 2020 shooting in Statesboro that killed a teenage girl. William Marcus “Marc” Wilson, 23, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter on Aug. 31, after shooting at the truck that Haley Hutcheson, then 17, was riding in. Wilson, the biracial son of former Coweta County fire Chief Pat Wilson, had said that he was defending himself and his white girlfriend from a racist attack. He and his girlfriend, who was in the car with him, testified that the truck was trying to run them off the road.

SHARPSBURG, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO