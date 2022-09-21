Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Monroe deputies: Paroled drug dealer back in jail two months later
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA)- Monroe County deputies say Kevin Taylor had a second chance-- and blew it big. The sheriff's office says Taylor is someone they knew due to his criminal record, pointing out his 2019 arrest. Prosecutors convicted him in 2020 to 10 years in prison with 10 years on probation.
Trafficking suspects charged in 2nd case with another teen victim
ATLANTA — A man and a woman already facing human trafficking charges now face charges in a separate case, this time for a 16-year-old girl. Attorney General Chris Carr announced Tuesday that the office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit opened a new case against Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron, who were already facing charges involving a 14-year-old girl in Fulton County.
‘Incident’ between 3 Fulton County inmates leaves 1 dead, deputies say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — An inmate in the Fulton County Jail is dead after being involved in “an incident” with several others, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. Deputies say that three inmates became involved in an incident inside the Fulton County Jail on Thursday. When...
fox5atlanta.com
Inmate killed during 'incident' at Fulton County jail, sheriff says
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating an incident at the Fulton County Jail that ended with one inmate dead. Officials with the Fulton Sheriff’s Office say their investigators and agents working with the Fulton County DA’s Office, and the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating an incident at the jail involving three detainees.
Newnan Times-Herald
Marc Wilson sentenced to 10 years
On Tuesday, a Sharpsburg man was sentenced to 10 years in prison, the longest sentence possible, for a June 2020 shooting in Statesboro that killed a teenage girl. William Marcus “Marc” Wilson, 23, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter on Aug. 31, after shooting at the truck that Haley Hutcheson, then 17, was riding in. Wilson, the biracial son of former Coweta County fire Chief Pat Wilson, had said that he was defending himself and his white girlfriend from a racist attack. He and his girlfriend, who was in the car with him, testified that the truck was trying to run them off the road.
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan man arrested for kidnapping following domestic incident
A Newnan man is in the Coweta County Jail on charges of felony kidnapping following a domestic incident on Sunday. Coweta County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested William Aaron Pogue, 30, on charges of felony kidnapping after deputies arrived at the Motel 6 on Herring Road in reference to a report of a man and woman physically fighting in the motel parking lot.
Police identify man shot killed at Gwinnett County repair shop
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County police have identified the man they say was shot to death at an auto body shop in Gwinnett County. Police said Jermaine Brown, 36, of Lawrenceville, was the man who died in the Monday night incident. The shooting occurred on Stone Mountain Highway...
Gun found at Douglas County High School during fight involving 4 students
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga — During an altercation between four Douglas County High School students on Sep. 19, administrators say they found an unloaded weapon fall to the pavement. In an email to Channel 2 Action News, the Douglas County School district said police moved quickly to maintain campus safety...
CBS 46
Family wants answers after man brutally beaten in Roswell park
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Roswell police are still searching for suspects after a young father was beaten and left for dead at the Roswell Area Park. Matt Donald is a big fan of taking walks, according to his father. “He walks more than anybody I’ve ever known. I mean he has...
DeKalb sheriff launching take-home vehicle program for jailers
In a parking lot behind the DeKalb County jail, Brenda Coley stood in front of a new Chevy Bolt and let a few happy tear...
wgxa.tv
Man accused of 2016 killing of Macon woman pleads guilty, sentenced to 20 years in prison
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The man accused in the 2016 killing of a Macon woman has pleaded guilty to her murder. The body of 27-year-old Kendra Roberts was found along Riverside Drive on the morning of August 7, 2016. A person driving along Riverside Drive said he saw what looked like a person laying just off the road in a grassy area and called 911. Deputies told WGXA News that day they found Roberts had been shot multiple times and was dead, marking that year's tenth homicide.
Deputies searching for man they say assaulted woman inside Fulton County Courthouse bathroom
ATLANTA — The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man accused of assaulting a female worker inside a bathroom at the Fulton County Courthouse. Authorities confirmed to Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne that the victim is a worker at the courthouse. “Unfortunately, we had a...
fox5atlanta.com
Family of young DeKalb father ambushed by three gunmen pleads for answers
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - The family of a man ambushed by three masked gunmen in a strip mall parking lot is now breaking its silence. Surveillance cameras captured the three suspects and their getaway car, but as of now, no one has been arrested. Kamaal Margado’s loved ones are still...
fox5atlanta.com
Pedestrian seriously injured in collision with sedan on Marietta Parkway, police say
MARIETTA, Ga. - The Marietta Police Department is investigating a Friday morning collision between a sedan and a 35-year-old pedestrian. Police said a Cherokee County resident was struck by a 2010 Nissan Versa at around 5:38 a.m. Friday morning in the westbound lanes of North Marietta Parkway where they intersect with North Fairground Street.
Woman in her 20s found dead in water near Arabia Mountain, police investigating cause
STONECREST, Ga. — Police are investigating after a woman in her 20s was found dead near Arabia Mountain Park around 11:20 a.m. Saturday morning in Stonecrest, just east of Atlanta, DeKalb County Police said. The victim's body was found in the water, according to DeKalb Fire Captain Jaeson Daniels....
fox5atlanta.com
Boy shot by man accusing him of robbery arrested at hospital, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Police Department said a boy shot multiple times by someone accusing him of robbing their home was arrested after police discovered he was wanted by police. Police did not identify the "juvenile" boy, but said he is recovering from multiple gunshot wounds at the detention area...
After 5 years of torment, DeKalb mother says she’s found peace
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — After five years of torment, Eugenia Terrell says she’s finally found some peace. Terrell was in the courtroom on Friday when the man convicted of killing her daughter was sentenced to life in prison. “That’s just the end of it,” said Terrell. “We don’t...
Family of 78-year-old woman killed in Piedmont Hospital parking deck speaking out
ATLANTA — The family of a 78-year-old woman killed in March in a Buckhead parking deck are speaking out because there still has not been an indictment in the crime. 78-year-old great-grandmother and former Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacqueline Mixon was attacked on March 1 in the Piedmont Hospital parking deck.
fox5atlanta.com
Man stabbed Sunday morning in SW Atlanta neighborhood, police say
ATLANTA - Police are trying to learn what led to a person being stabbed in the back in southwest Atlanta on Sunday morning. Atlanta Police Department officer went to Willis Mill Road at around 9:53 a.m. and found a man with "multiple lacerations" to the back. Police said the man...
Mother of 4 remembered by family as they still search for answers surrounding her death
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A family went around a neighborhood looking for answers Saturday tonight . They told Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin it was their relative who had been found dead outside an apartment complex in Clayton County. Channel 2 Action News first brought you to the scene...
