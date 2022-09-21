ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coweta County, GA

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Trafficking suspects charged in 2nd case with another teen victim

ATLANTA — A man and a woman already facing human trafficking charges now face charges in a separate case, this time for a 16-year-old girl. Attorney General Chris Carr announced Tuesday that the office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit opened a new case against Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron, who were already facing charges involving a 14-year-old girl in Fulton County.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Inmate killed during 'incident' at Fulton County jail, sheriff says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating an incident at the Fulton County Jail that ended with one inmate dead. Officials with the Fulton Sheriff’s Office say their investigators and agents working with the Fulton County DA’s Office, and the Atlanta Police Department’s Homicide Unit are investigating an incident at the jail involving three detainees.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Marc Wilson sentenced to 10 years

On Tuesday, a Sharpsburg man was sentenced to 10 years in prison, the longest sentence possible, for a June 2020 shooting in Statesboro that killed a teenage girl. William Marcus “Marc” Wilson, 23, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter on Aug. 31, after shooting at the truck that Haley Hutcheson, then 17, was riding in. Wilson, the biracial son of former Coweta County fire Chief Pat Wilson, had said that he was defending himself and his white girlfriend from a racist attack. He and his girlfriend, who was in the car with him, testified that the truck was trying to run them off the road.
SHARPSBURG, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan man arrested for kidnapping following domestic incident

A Newnan man is in the Coweta County Jail on charges of felony kidnapping following a domestic incident on Sunday. Coweta County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested William Aaron Pogue, 30, on charges of felony kidnapping after deputies arrived at the Motel 6 on Herring Road in reference to a report of a man and woman physically fighting in the motel parking lot.
NEWNAN, GA
CBS 46

Family wants answers after man brutally beaten in Roswell park

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -Roswell police are still searching for suspects after a young father was beaten and left for dead at the Roswell Area Park. Matt Donald is a big fan of taking walks, according to his father. “He walks more than anybody I’ve ever known. I mean he has...
ROSWELL, GA
wgxa.tv

Man accused of 2016 killing of Macon woman pleads guilty, sentenced to 20 years in prison

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The man accused in the 2016 killing of a Macon woman has pleaded guilty to her murder. The body of 27-year-old Kendra Roberts was found along Riverside Drive on the morning of August 7, 2016. A person driving along Riverside Drive said he saw what looked like a person laying just off the road in a grassy area and called 911. Deputies told WGXA News that day they found Roberts had been shot multiple times and was dead, marking that year's tenth homicide.
MACON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man stabbed Sunday morning in SW Atlanta neighborhood, police say

ATLANTA - Police are trying to learn what led to a person being stabbed in the back in southwest Atlanta on Sunday morning. Atlanta Police Department officer went to Willis Mill Road at around 9:53 a.m. and found a man with "multiple lacerations" to the back. Police said the man...
ATLANTA, GA

