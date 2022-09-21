Read full article on original website
Sumter's Colin Floyd claims first SC Public Links title at Charleston Muni
It took an adventurous two extra holes, but Colin Floyd of Sumter defeated Wade Wawner of Charleston to win the inaugural S.C. Public Links Championship on Sept. 25 at Charleston Municipal Golf Course. Floyd and Wawner, the first-round co-leaders with 3-under 69s, both posted second-round 75s and were the only...
Kiawah Island developer's owner plans new golf course in southern SC
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. South Street Partners to add new golf course at Palmetto Bluff near Hilton Head. A real estate investment...
Two realtors join Berkshire Hathaway
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Carolina Sun Real Estate welcomes two new real estate agents to the Mount Pleasant office. Andrea Sullivan grew up just outside Los Angeles and attended the University of Southern California (yes, the other USC), where she earned a B.S. in Urban & Regional Planning & Development. She spent 20 years working as an educational facilities planner for K-12 school districts & county offices of education from San Diego to San Francisco overseeing facilities planning, construction, maintenance and operations programs, developing facilities master plans, as well as, creating and implementing school bond programs.
Behre: The name Lincolnville is the first and surest sign this SC town is different
LINCOLNVILLE — This small town may be South Carolina's least understood, most unique historical place. Its relative anonymity stems partly from its tucked-away site along railroad lines where Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties meet up, partly from its small size, and partly from its origins during one of the most tumultuous chapters of the state's history, Reconstruction.
October events at Charleston County Parks
As the cooler weather rolls in, Charleston County Parks is hosting a variety of events across its network of parks this October. For those looking to get some fresh air, check out the Lowcountry Trail Half Marathon & 5K or starlight yoga. For those eager to sit back and listen to live music, try out Toast on the Oaks or Palmetto Park Jam.
‘Biggest win in Kingstree history,’ coach says of win over Lamar
Asked late Friday night how he would sum up a high school football game like Kingstree’s 22-18 homecoming victory over Lamar, beaming Coach Brian Smith started with one word. “Amazing!” he said. Then, because hyperbole is the greatest thing ever, he reached higher. “I mean, biggest win in...
The estate where Maggie and Paul Murdaugh died is under contract. Is that creepy?
ISLANDTON — In a ditch opposite the entrance to the Murdaughs' gated rural estate, a smattering of trash speaks to the intense interest the place has inspired. A Pepsi can, a tall boy, a crushed Wendy's cup, the popped lens from a pair of sunglasses, a broken reflector: all suggest people milling about, taking pictures, looking.
North Charleston's top executive staffer, former Councilman Ray Anderson, dies
NORTH CHARLESTON — Ray Anderson, who worked quietly behind the scenes as the mayor's special assistant but was believed by many to have been second in command when it came to running the state's third-largest city, died unexpectedly over the weekend. Anderson, special assistant to Mayor Keith Summey and...
A rare disease destroyed her nose. After 10 years, she's finally leaving the house
For the first time in over 10 years, Jackie Hyman felt normal. The 56-year-old Goose Creek resident was preparing to go see Elton John in concert at Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island, something she could barely dream of doing just a few years ago. "I can't believe I'm doing...
Crane purchase puts Charleston port's rail yard project on fast track
A North Charleston rail yard that will let the Port of Charleston move cargo containers to and from trains while reducing truck traffic on local roads is moving beyond the planning stages with the State Ports Authority spending nearly $47 million on heavy-lift cranes for the site adjacent to the Leatherman Terminal.
Brinson: North Charleston's mayoral race getting interesting
It was a quick and eloquent good-bye, a public resignation anticipated by North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey and his City Council colleagues: City Attorney Brady Hair was ending his 32 years of front-line service. In his emotional five-minute farewell, he declared that "public service is the best job you can have" and thanked us for "allowing me to serve the city I have loved for so long.”
Scoppe: Has a number cruncher hit on the solution to Charleston's school woes?
Don Kennedy has told us about growing up in Fairfield County, about his five kids and his educator wife who retired last year, about how he was planning to retire this year before the Charleston County School Board suddenly had other ideas. He's talked about working as chief financial officer for the Charleston County School District early in this century, about taking the same job in Seattle and later returning to that position here, about what changed in the decade he was gone — or, actually, what didn't.
An apple and a rose for Dr. Wilder
A great lady passed our way recently, and now she is gone. With the death of Dr. Rose Wilder, former superintendent of Williamsburg County School District, I realized that there are times when we may not fully grasp the accomplishment of some who walk among us during the walk. Therefore, I request this opportunity to reflect on the life and work of Dr. Wilder by simply reviewing words that I had penned about her earlier, along with the views of my associates who observed her efforts.
Page's Okra Grill owners buy Charleston restaurant building for nearly $1M
The owners of Page's Okra Grill recently paid just under $1 million for the building that housed the former Gnome Café on the Charleston peninsula. Page's affiliate 302 Coleman Blvd LLC bought the 3,200-square-foot, two-story commercial property at 109 President St. for $950,000, according to the commercial real estate firm NAI Charleston, which handled the sale for the seller, PR Properties Inc. of Sullivan's Island.
New Williamsburg interim superintendent, besieged by controversy, gets state backing
KINGSTREE — A number of controversies have trailed Kelvin Wymbs, Williamsburg County’s new interim school superintendent. He has been accused by colleagues of unprofessional outbursts of anger. A sheriff’s deputy observed him threatening a school board member. Two of his former employees claim he pushed them out of their jobs and sued him.
The little known Goose Creek Artist Guild gets a boost
To locals there may be four words that sound strange together, ‘Goose Creek Artist Guild.’ Some residents have no idea there is an artist guild in their city. But to others it is quite popular. It is respected enough that Goose Creek officials are giving the group their own space.
2 SC co-workers rue the day they cheated a COVID loan program
Two former co-workers who bilked a COVID-19 emergency loan program out of nearly $232,000 avoided prison time last week after expressing deep remorse and shame for what they described as a "stupid decision" and "despicable acts." A "tragic lapse of judgment" also comes to mind. Adam Cessna and Suzanne Weintraub,...
Editorial: Important lesson from I-26 expansion has nothing to do with roads
We’re so accustomed to big construction projects coming in years if not decades behind schedule (and over budget) that it’s worth taking note when one is ahead of schedule. Particularly when it’s a government project. So we celebrate news that the western-most portion of the I-26 widening...
Dorchester County, The Ponds residents unite to battle changes in Summerville neighborhood
A homebuilder's decision to cut off negotiations with Dorchester County over proposed changes to a Summerville neighborhood has politicians vowing to fight and has heightened the acrimony between residents and the company that wants to alter the look of their community along the Ashley River. "I've got as much chance...
