dude
3d ago
Who really knows? And does it really matter? Win or lose there will be zero impact on anyones life.
6
Yardbarker
Yankees president Randy Levine emphatically denies Aaron Judge was nearly traded to Angels
The story was discussed on the Friday edition of the "Tiki and Tierney" show that airs on New York sports radio station WFAN, and Yankees team president Randy Levine responded to the report via a strong statement read over the air. "The New York Yankees called Harold Reynolds after his...
Albert Pujols celebrated with ex-MLB star immediately after hitting 700th HR
On Friday night, Albert Pujols made history. And he didn’t go to join his St. Louis Cardinals to celebrate right after crossing home plate. Rather, he went behind home plate to celebrate with a former All-Star who was sitting in the first row: Adrian Beltre. Take a look at...
Barry Bonds’ strong message to Aaron Judge amid epic Yankees home run chase
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge is chasing history, as he is one home run away from tying Roger Maris’ single season record of 61 dingers, the franchise mark for most in a campaign. Depending on who you ask, Maris’ record is also the MLB’s single-season record, as the likes of Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa have all zoomed past the mark, though each were associated with performance-enhancing drugs.
Braves have no one but themselves to blame for Ronald Acuña Jr. issues
The Atlanta Braves are slowly falling apart approaching the postseason, and they just lost one of their best players in the lineup. The Atlanta Braves are slowly falling apart approaching the postseason, and they just lost one of their best players to an injury. Slugger Ronald Acuña Jr. is out of the lineup for the third game in a row, and the Braves are to blame for bringing him back before he was fully healed.
Yankees Arrogance and Greed on Full Display With Aaron Judge’s Home Run Chase
The Yankees are getting a taste of their own medicine as Aaron Judge chases history
Aaron Judge's Parents Adopted Him, and He Wouldn't Be a Yankee Without Them
Thirty years ago on April 26, 1992, a little boy by the name of Aaron James Judge was born. The next day, he was adopted. In the three decades since, Judge has gone from multi-sport high school athlete to Fresno State first-rounder and now MLB's most prolific home run hitter. Judge tied Babe Ruth's mark for 60 home runs in a single season, leaving him just shy of Roger Maris' American League record of 61, which baseball purists still consider the MLB record.
Kevin Durant Asks A Very Good Question
On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet with a question.
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario returns to Braves' bench Thursday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Ranger Suarez and the Philadelphia Phillies. Ronald Acuna will shift from designated hitter to the outfield while Rosario moves to the bench. William Contreras will be the Braves' DH on Thursday and Travis d'Arnaud will start behind the dish.
FOX Sports
Atlanta Braves' John Smoltz says Aaron Judge reminds him of WHO?! | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander is joined by joined Atlanta Braves legend John Smoltz to talk about Aaron Judge’s success and accomplishments this season. They also dive into everything the Braves’ rookie sensation Spencer Strider is doing this season!
thecomeback.com
MLB world reacts to Tony La Russa health news
It has been a disappointing year for the Chicago White Sox after coming into the season as the favorite to win the AL Central division. Things got even worse on Saturday after some unfortunate news emerged regarding White Sox manager Tony La Russa. The team released a statement prior to...
After 25 years of longball fatigue, Albert Pujols' 700th home run is a once-in-a-lifetime feat
Friday night, Pujols became the fourth player in MLB history to reach 700 home runs – and first since Barry Bonds.
WATCH: Albert Pujols hits 700th career home run, joins MLB history
St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th career home run on Friday, September 23, becoming the fourth player
Yardbarker
Albert Pujols Broke Up Someone Else’s History Wednesday Night
At this point in his career, Albert Pujols is a walking history book. Unfortunately, as he plays out the final month of his career, the St. Louis Cardinals aren’t exactly playing the best baseball right now. They’ve lost three straight games, all of which have been shutouts. But...
Yankees announcer takes classy stance amid Aaron Judge chase
New York Yankees TV announcer Michael Kay is taking a classy stance amid Aaron Judge’s home run chase. Judge has hit 60 home runs this season and is chasing Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 home runs in a season. Each game in which Judge participates for the rest of the regular season will draw plenty of fan interest, and therefore becomes a valuable TV property.
Are the Yankees about to pull a Jacoby Ellsbury with Aaron Hicks?
Aaron Hicks has three years and about $30 million remaining on his contract that general manager Brian Cashman should’ve never offered him. It’s honestly not even a knock on Hicks. It was just objectively out of this world that Cashman broke the New York Yankees’ “policy” of waiting until free agency for someone like Hicks, who’s been injury prone since his pro career began.
dodgerblue.com
2022 Dodgers Postseason Tickets On Sale Sept. 23
Los Angeles Dodgers postseason tickets for the National League Division Series and NL Championship Series go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PT. The 2022 MLB postseason begins with Wild Card Series in both leagues, but the Dodgers won’t start their quest toward a World Series title until hosting Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday, Oct. 11. That was cemented when L.A. clinched one of the top two records in the NL, regardless of how the rest of the season unfolds.
FOX Sports
Braves look to end slide in matchup with the Phillies
Atlanta Braves (93-58, second in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (83-67, third in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Kyle Wright (19-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 165 strikeouts); Phillies: Bailey Falter (5-3, 3.68 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 62 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -138, Phillies +116; over/under is 8 runs.
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
FOX Sports
Orioles host the Astros, look to continue home win streak
Houston Astros (99-53, first in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (79-71, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (16-5, 2.52 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 176 strikeouts); Orioles: Mike Baumann (1-3, 4.29 ERA, 1.48 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -179, Orioles +153; over/under is 7 1/2...
Giants Select Shelby Miller
12:23pm: The Giants formally announced that Miller has been selected from Sacramento and Waites has been optioned there in his place. 12:21pm: The Giants are selecting the contract of veteran right-hander Shelby Miller from Triple-A Sacramento prior to Thursday’s game against the Rockies. Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle tweeted earlier that Miller was in the clubhouse, and Andrew Baggarly of The Athletic now adds that Miller has been informed he’ll be active for today’s game (and not simply on the taxi squad). The Giants designated outfielder Lewis Brinson for assignment yesterday, so they already have an open spot on the 40-man. Slusser adds that righty Cole Waites looks to have been optioned to Sacramento to open a spot for Miller on the active roster.
