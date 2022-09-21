ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rockaway, NY

Digging into the History of Garden City

Like any other bustling town on Long Island, Garden City has centuries of history that deserve to be recognized. Long before there was Garden City, the entire area in the village where Adelphi is currently located was just grass. The Hempstead Plains, the largest prairie east of the Mississippi, stretched from Western Nassau all the way to Suffolk in central Long Island and included what is now New Hyde Park, Mineola, Garden City, Hempstead and Uniondale.
GARDEN CITY, NY
Happy solstice to all. We have some special pets to share with you. September 24-25

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The shedding does not stop. Sweeping, brushing, washing, it keeps coming! Not a problem when you think of the love you get in return. It’s worth it. Some breeds with a double coat, like German Shepherds, Siberian Huskies, Akitas, Samoyeds, and Malamutes, experience “coat blow.” Coat blow is when dogs switch from their winter coats to their summer coats.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Hawaiian-Inspired Cuisine in East Meadow

Long Island foodies have been saying “aloha” to Aloha Kitchen & Sushi in East Meadow. The primarily takeout restaurant on Bellmore Avenue serves a variety of Asian dishes as well as modern Hawaiian fare, a fusion of flavors inspired by authentic Hawaiian, Japanese, Korean, and American cuisine. The...
EAST MEADOW, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

One friend saves another at Oakcliff Sailing Center in O.B.

Mark Adipietro, 15, and Tucker Peters, 16, share a passion for sailing. After an incident at Oyster Bay’s Oakcliff Sailing Center on July 9, when Peters helped save Adipietro’s life, they have an even stronger bond. The residents of Westport, Connecticut, are experienced sailors. Peters has been sailing...
WESTPORT, CT
Herald Community Newspapers

The fate of two Town of Hempstead homes

Two houses in disrepair in the Town of Hempstead were deemed unsafe to live in for violating town code during a Town of Hempstead’s board meeting on September 7. One of the houses is on 709 Fishermans Road in Baldwin and the other is on 511 Sunnybrook Drive in Oceanside. Of the two houses, one is expected to be demolished.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

West Hempstead cruises to 3-0 start

It was a picture-perfect afternoon Saturday for West Hempstead’s homecoming and the Rams put on a show to improve to 3-0 in Nassau Conference IV football for the first time since 2013. Seniors Jonathan Balthazard and Michael AbiAoun both rushed for a pair of touchdowns, and senior A’lorenz Chatman...
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
longisland.com

Brendos King Of Heros Opens in Williston Park

With a name like Brendos King Of Heros, this sandwich shop has a lot to live up to. The hot hero election has some very delicious sounding concoctions including the New Yorker, made up of ribeye, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, sautéed mushrooms on garlic aioli, ($14), the Sopranos, with sausage, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, garlic aioli on seeded semolina ($13), The Beast, with ribeye, bacon, mozzarella, crispy onion straws, gravy on toasted garlic bread ($16), and the Arthur Ave, made from sausage, mozzarella, vodka sauce, pesto aioli on seeded semolina ($13).
WILLISTON PARK, NY
longisland.com

Boat Catches on Fire and Sinks, Occupant Jumps Overboard and is Saved

The Public information Office reports the details of a Water Emergency that occurred on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 2:25 PM in Point Lookout. According to Police, a fifty-foot-long Bertram fishing boat notified authorities that he was in distress, and 911 dispatchers received numerous calls for a boat on fire in the water off of Point Lookout. The boat owner reports that he heard a loud bang, then his boat went on fire, and he jumped into the ocean, the boat sank a short time later.
POINT LOOKOUT, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Chabad-Atlantic Beach village land battle continues

Chabad-Atlantic Beach village land battle continues. The ongoing land battle between the Village of Atlantic Beach and the Chabad of the Beaches tilted in favor of the Long Beach congregation on Sept. 6, when U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert issued a preliminary injunction against the village’s claim of eminent domain.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NY
PIX11

Doctors on Long Island train for potential mass casualty events

OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Future doctors at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine in Nassau County practiced their responses to mass casualty events on Friday. Nearly 100 first-year students went through simulated disaster scenarios, from terror attacks to train derailments, at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy in Old Bethpage. PIX11 photojournalist […]
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

FDNY Firefighter Stephen Geraghty, dead at 62

Stephen J. Geraghty, 62, a retired FDNY Battalion Chief and Rockville Centre native, died on Wednesday, Sept. 21, after a long-fought battle with a World Trade Center-related illness. He is the fourth member of the FDNY to lose his life this week due to the devastating impact of the 9/11 terror attacks.
ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY
longisland.com

Fine Dining Restaurant Brass Swan Opens in Roslyn

With a soft opening on September 15, Brass Swan swooped into Roslyn with a fine dining experience featuring classic American fare. Promising a modern taste with a classic feel, the starters include Truffle Corn Tostadas with fresh shaved burgundy truffle, grilled corn and Mexican cheese blend ($25), Steak Tips served in Bone Marrow, a NY strip, arugula, potato chip, toasted breadcrumbs and pecorino roma ($27), Grilled Octopus ($26), and Pork Belly Costini, a crispy pork belly, guava glaze, frying cheese, and whipped burrata ($23).
ROSLYN, NY

