Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bay Shore's Boulton Center marquee collapses in busy Main Street; no injuries reported
No one was hurt but it fell down right when witnesses said numerous people were walking on busy Main Street.
thedelphianau.com
Digging into the History of Garden City
Like any other bustling town on Long Island, Garden City has centuries of history that deserve to be recognized. Long before there was Garden City, the entire area in the village where Adelphi is currently located was just grass. The Hempstead Plains, the largest prairie east of the Mississippi, stretched from Western Nassau all the way to Suffolk in central Long Island and included what is now New Hyde Park, Mineola, Garden City, Hempstead and Uniondale.
Happy solstice to all. We have some special pets to share with you. September 24-25
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. - The shedding does not stop. Sweeping, brushing, washing, it keeps coming! Not a problem when you think of the love you get in return. It’s worth it. Some breeds with a double coat, like German Shepherds, Siberian Huskies, Akitas, Samoyeds, and Malamutes, experience “coat blow.” Coat blow is when dogs switch from their winter coats to their summer coats.
longisland.com
Hawaiian-Inspired Cuisine in East Meadow
Long Island foodies have been saying “aloha” to Aloha Kitchen & Sushi in East Meadow. The primarily takeout restaurant on Bellmore Avenue serves a variety of Asian dishes as well as modern Hawaiian fare, a fusion of flavors inspired by authentic Hawaiian, Japanese, Korean, and American cuisine. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Herald Community Newspapers
One friend saves another at Oakcliff Sailing Center in O.B.
Mark Adipietro, 15, and Tucker Peters, 16, share a passion for sailing. After an incident at Oyster Bay’s Oakcliff Sailing Center on July 9, when Peters helped save Adipietro’s life, they have an even stronger bond. The residents of Westport, Connecticut, are experienced sailors. Peters has been sailing...
Herald Community Newspapers
The fate of two Town of Hempstead homes
Two houses in disrepair in the Town of Hempstead were deemed unsafe to live in for violating town code during a Town of Hempstead’s board meeting on September 7. One of the houses is on 709 Fishermans Road in Baldwin and the other is on 511 Sunnybrook Drive in Oceanside. Of the two houses, one is expected to be demolished.
NYC Lantern Festival Returns to Delight Families This Holiday Season
The NYC Winter Lantern Festival returns to the NYC metro area for the holiday season starting in October.
Take in colorful fall foliage with a visit to these nearby New York towns
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Leaf peepers, behold! Summer days are behind us, so it’s time to look ahead to the bright, beautiful colors of fall, and reports say New York can still expect “spectacular’' colors, though it may be a shorter foliage season. Just a short...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Herald Community Newspapers
West Hempstead cruises to 3-0 start
It was a picture-perfect afternoon Saturday for West Hempstead’s homecoming and the Rams put on a show to improve to 3-0 in Nassau Conference IV football for the first time since 2013. Seniors Jonathan Balthazard and Michael AbiAoun both rushed for a pair of touchdowns, and senior A’lorenz Chatman...
longisland.com
Brendos King Of Heros Opens in Williston Park
With a name like Brendos King Of Heros, this sandwich shop has a lot to live up to. The hot hero election has some very delicious sounding concoctions including the New Yorker, made up of ribeye, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, sautéed mushrooms on garlic aioli, ($14), the Sopranos, with sausage, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted peppers, garlic aioli on seeded semolina ($13), The Beast, with ribeye, bacon, mozzarella, crispy onion straws, gravy on toasted garlic bread ($16), and the Arthur Ave, made from sausage, mozzarella, vodka sauce, pesto aioli on seeded semolina ($13).
Police: Woman, dog rescued from fire at Central Islip home after passerby calls 911
A woman and her dog were rescued from a fire at a Central Islip home on Saturday.
longisland.com
Boat Catches on Fire and Sinks, Occupant Jumps Overboard and is Saved
The Public information Office reports the details of a Water Emergency that occurred on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 2:25 PM in Point Lookout. According to Police, a fifty-foot-long Bertram fishing boat notified authorities that he was in distress, and 911 dispatchers received numerous calls for a boat on fire in the water off of Point Lookout. The boat owner reports that he heard a loud bang, then his boat went on fire, and he jumped into the ocean, the boat sank a short time later.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Herald Community Newspapers
Chabad-Atlantic Beach village land battle continues
Chabad-Atlantic Beach village land battle continues. The ongoing land battle between the Village of Atlantic Beach and the Chabad of the Beaches tilted in favor of the Long Beach congregation on Sept. 6, when U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert issued a preliminary injunction against the village’s claim of eminent domain.
Protesters assemble outside Mather Hospital, condemn forest clearing
Mather Hospital has recently come under fire after removing trees, including walking trails, to expand its northern parking lot among other improvements. On Sunday, Sept. 18, a small group of protesters gathered near the hospital parking lot, most of whom were from the local environmental group, EcoLeague, founded by Holly Fils-Aime with friends about a year and a half ago.
ID Released For Man Killed In 2-Vehicle Southern State Parkway Crash In Hempstead
The identity has been released of a man who was killed in a crash on the Southern State Parkway. It happened just after 5 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24 on the eastbound side near Exit 15A in Hempstead, according to New York State Police. The collision involved two vehicles. According to...
Humane Long Island calls on Town of Islip to bring Sloth Encounters owner back to court
Humane Long Island is urging the Town of Islip to bring the owner of an exotic animal facility back to court for contempt.
Jet skiers battling 10-foot waves rescued from Long Island inlet: police
BABYLON, N.Y. (PIX11) — Two men were rescued by marine bureau officers on Friday after their jet ski malfunctioned off the coast of Long Island, Suffolk County police said. Kenneth Scarr, 28, and Dennis Myers, 69, were riding a Yamaha Jet Ski in the Fire Island Inlet when it stopped working at around 5:30 p.m., […]
Doctors on Long Island train for potential mass casualty events
OLD BETHPAGE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Future doctors at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine in Nassau County practiced their responses to mass casualty events on Friday. Nearly 100 first-year students went through simulated disaster scenarios, from terror attacks to train derailments, at the Nassau County Fire Service Academy in Old Bethpage. PIX11 photojournalist […]
Herald Community Newspapers
FDNY Firefighter Stephen Geraghty, dead at 62
Stephen J. Geraghty, 62, a retired FDNY Battalion Chief and Rockville Centre native, died on Wednesday, Sept. 21, after a long-fought battle with a World Trade Center-related illness. He is the fourth member of the FDNY to lose his life this week due to the devastating impact of the 9/11 terror attacks.
longisland.com
Fine Dining Restaurant Brass Swan Opens in Roslyn
With a soft opening on September 15, Brass Swan swooped into Roslyn with a fine dining experience featuring classic American fare. Promising a modern taste with a classic feel, the starters include Truffle Corn Tostadas with fresh shaved burgundy truffle, grilled corn and Mexican cheese blend ($25), Steak Tips served in Bone Marrow, a NY strip, arugula, potato chip, toasted breadcrumbs and pecorino roma ($27), Grilled Octopus ($26), and Pork Belly Costini, a crispy pork belly, guava glaze, frying cheese, and whipped burrata ($23).
Comments / 0