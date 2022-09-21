ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Face-Off: What Is the Best Disney+ Original TV Series or Movie?

As IGN’s State of Streaming 2022 continues, we’re taking a deep dive into the past, present, and future of Disney+, Netflix, Apple TV+, Hulu, HBO Max, Prime Video, and so many more. And while we’re excited to present these breakdowns, exclusive reveals, and interviews to you, we actually need your help in deciding what the best Disney+ original TV series or movie is!
Netflix Tudum 2022: Everything Announced

Netflix’s Tudum showcase has now officially wrapped, but not before sharing a ton of new information about several upcoming films and TV series including Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, The Witcher Season 3, and more. IGN has you covered right here with every...
The Witcher Season 3: What to Expect From the Next Installment of the Netflix Series

Full spoilers follow for the first and second seasons of Netflix’s The Witcher and Andrzej Sapkowski’s Time of Contempt, the second book in The Witcher saga. The cast of The Witcher - Henry Cavill as Geralt, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri - are returning to the Continent for Season 3. While the Witcher universe is pretty expansive these days, with the RPG series, card game, manga, and even a cook book, the Netflix iteration brings it back to basics by following Andrzej Sapkowski's original book series.
The Crown Season 5 Gets November Premiere Date

The Crown Season 5 will premiere on Netflix from November 9. Announced at the streamer's Tudum event, we didn't get a precise release date, but we did get a look at a new teaser image. It shows a shattering Wolf medallion (symbolizing Geralt of Rivia's School of the Wolf), alongside a swallow, the symbol of his adopted daughter, Ciri.
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio: Official Behind the Scenes Clip - Tudum 2022

Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro and award-winning, stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson reimagine the classic Carlo Collodi tale of the fabled wooden boy with a whimsical tour de force that finds Pinocchio on an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds and reveals the life-giving power of love. Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio arrives on Netflix on December 9, 2022.
Netflix Tudum 2022: How to Watch and What to Expect

The annual Netflix event is happening today as the main livestream for Tudum 2022 begins at 10 a.m. PT. This Netflix celebration will span across five events and multiple continents as the company is set to reveal more information about upcoming movies and TV shows. Considering the streaming platform has...
God of War Ragnarok: 10 Gameplay Changes In Trailers

In this new God of War Ragnarok video, we go over 10 gameplay changes from pre-release materials including trailers, interviews, and the PS Blog before the game’s release date on November 9, 2022. In this sequel to God of War (2018), Kratos and Atreus must stop Ragnarok, the Norse...
Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals Delayed to 2023

Oxenfree 2: Lost Signals has been delayed to 2023 to make it Night School Studio's "best game yet." Night School Studio shared the update on Twitter, saying the delay was, in part, due to wanting to make it "truly special" and "add more localizations." "We owe it to our amazing...
Paramount+ Streaming Service Review

As part of IGN’s State of Streaming event, we’re taking a fresh look at the major streaming services and what they offer subscribers in 2022. You can check out our initial thoughts on the Paramount+ streaming platform as of 2021, and see what’s changed (for better or worse) in this updated review.
The Mother: Official Teaser Trailer - Tudum 2022

A deadly female assassin comes out of hiding to protect the daughter that she gave up years before, while on the run from dangerous men. Watch The Mother starring Jennifer Lopez, Joseph Fiennes, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, Paul Raci, and Gael Garcia Bernal on Netflix in May 2023.
Netflix’s The Watcher: Official Trailer - Tudum 2022

After the Brannock family moves into what was supposed to be their suburban dream home, it quickly becomes a living hell. Ominous letters from someone calling themself “The Watcher” are just the beginning as the neighborhood’s sinister secrets come spilling out. Inspired by the true story of the infamous “Watcher” house in New Jersey. The Watcher premieres on Netflix Thursday, October 13. Created by Ryan Murphy & Ian Brennan, the limited series stars Naomi Watts, Bobby Cannavale, Jennifer Coolidge, Mia Farrow, Margo Martindale, Terry Kinney, Joe Mantello, Richard Kind, Noma Dumezweni, Christopher McDonald, and Michael Nouri.
