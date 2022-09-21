ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, OH

WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person shot in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — At least one person was shot in Trotwood Saturday night. >>At least 1 person in custody after police chase in Dayton. The shooting happened around 8:09 p.m. in the 5800 block of Lorimer Street, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. The victim was located at...
TROTWOOD, OH
WKBN

Multiple reports of fake active shooter threats at Ohio schools

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Law enforcement agencies around the Miami Valley are responding to multiple active shooter threats that are being reported as hoaxes. According to NBC affiliate WLWT, a call came in around 10 a.m. from Princeton High School on Viking Way in Cincinnati on reports of an active shooter. The school was put […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

No arrests made at Dayton's OVI checkpoints

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton Police Department released the results from the two OVI checkpoints held on Thursday. According to police, the first checkpoint was held at the intersection of East Third St. and Terry St., where 232 drivers drove through the checkpoint. Of the car that participated in the OVI checkpoint, 34 drivers […]
DAYTON, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Southern Ohio Couple Kills and Dismembers Family Member

MIDDLETOWN – A man entered a police station and asked to speak to an officer on September 20th confessing to a murder and a dismemberment. According to the Middletown Police department on September 20, 2022, a subject later, identified as John Havens, 34, entered the Middletown Division of Police lobby requesting to speak to an officer. Mr. Havens gave officers detailed information about a homicide at 5635 Stone Path Drive.
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint to be held in Butler Co. tonight

OXFORD — The Butler County OVI Task Force announced an OVI checkpoint will be held tonight in the City of Oxford. The checkpoint will be held on from 7:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., according to the Butler Co. OVI Task Force. >>Off-duty police officer in Hamilton arrested on OVI...
OXFORD, OH
WDTN

Amber Alert issued for 3 Greenville children canceled

GREENVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) – An amber alert that was issued on Wednesday after three children didn't show up at school in Darke County has been canceled. The children were found with their father and his mother. According to a press release, Greenville Police Department were alerted around 10:30 a.m. that three juveniles did not show […]
GREENVILLE, OH
peakofohio.com

Bellefontaine teen charged for breaking into a safe

Bellefontaine Police were dispatched to South Detroit Street Thursday night at 9:00 for a theft complaint. The victim told officers that they came home and discovered a safe in the home had been tampered with. The back of the safe had visible pry marks and the back had been pried...
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
WHIO Dayton

OVI checkpoint announced for Xenia tonight

XENIA — The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced an OVI checkpoint will be held in Xenia tonight. The checkpoint will be held on from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., according to OSHP. >>Police: Pursuit through parts of Greene County ends in arrest of deadly shooting suspect. Crews will be...
XENIA, OH
lovelandmagazine.com

Local counties are now "Green" level of COVID 19 transmission

According to the latest information from the CDC local levels of COVID 19 transmission are:. Clermont County, Ohio, community level is Low. Butler County, Ohio, community level is Low. Hamilton County, Ohio, community level is Low. Warren County, Ohio, community level is Low. In last week's report, the community level...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

