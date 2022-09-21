ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katie Holmes's Life In 14 Trend-Setting Outfits

From her early days in Dawson’s Creek to that internet-breaking “bradigan” moment, Katie Holmes’s life in style is one with many chapters. Historically, she might not have been the most agenda-setting dresser – less It-girl, more girl next door – yet the last three years have seen the actor burst back onto the fashion scene with a roll call of noteworthy outfits.
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Amps Up See-Through Knit Dress With Pointy Louboutin Pumps for Revolve Gallery's NYFW Launch Party

Lori Harvey attended the Revolve Gallery NYFW presentation at Hudson Yards yesterday in New York. The Tennessee native wore a maxi dress by Revolve-owned brand NBD that came equipped with see-through striped knit paneling, while the remaining panels were made of opaque fuzzy material that offered the social media star more coverage. The “Conga” style, which is available for $248 on Revolve.com, featured an asymmetrical neckline and long see-through sleeves that effectively created a striking silhouette that was only amplified by the styling. Accessories Harvey wore, although minimal, included coupled silver and crystal studs that offered the Gymshark ambassador a little bit of...
Vibe

Jordyn Woods Teams Up With Shein For Birthday Collection

Ahead of her birthday on Friday (Sept. 23), model and entrepreneur Jordyn Woods has announced her partnership with the affordable clothing brand Shein. Her line with the online clothing retailer is titled SheinXJordyn. “The secret is out!” she excitedly wrote on Instagram Monday as she modeled high-end looks from the brand. “You can officially shop the #SHEINxJordyn Woods collection, inspired by my birthday!” More from VIBE.comBeyoncé Drops "Break My Soul" Remix EPLucky Daye Goes Halfcrazy In New Visual For "Over" Alongside Jordyn WoodsJada Pinkett Smith Says She Was Hesitant About Jordyn Woods' 'Red Table Talk' Interview She also shared that some of the items from...
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Chicly Elevates Baggy Cargo Pants With Ribbed Tank Top & Rainbow Slingback Pumps

Lori Harvey continues to deliver sensational street style looks with every arrival. The skincare entrepreneur was spotted out in Malibu, Calif., on Sept. 20. Harvey wore a white ribbed tank top from her Naked Wardrobe collaboration, which is currently sold out. The model paired the staple piece with mauve pink cargo pants from The Attico. The high-waist bottoms had a baggy fit and featured pockets on the knees, drawstrings on the side, and a cuff on the hem. Adding a touch of glam to her look, the SKN by LH founder accessorized with a Dior vintage pearl and safety pin necklace and...
rolling out

Kanye West has a pair of new baby's moms; find out who they are

Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
DoYouRemember?

Shania Twain Stuns In Plunging Dress With High Leg Slit For ACM Honors

Shania Twain recently turned heads while wearing a stunning plunging dress with a high leg slit for the ACM Honors. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram all glammed up and ready for the night, saying in the caption, “What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal… thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet’s Award.”
papermag.com

Tommy Dorfman's Simon Miller Collab Goes All the Way Up to Size 45

"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the biggest fashion launches, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see September's newest arrivals. Tommy Dorfman and Simon Miller have partnered on a size-inclusive capsule collection featuring the brand's classic footwear styles, including the High Raid Boot, Bubble Clogs, and High Mojo Boot, in limited edition colors that will be available in extended sizing (up to 45). "As a girl with a size 43 shoe shopping has always been a struggle," she says. Shop away dolls!
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Models Thigh-High Boots in Bodysuit For First Stuart Weitzman Campaign

Kim Kardashian stars in Stuart Weitzman’s fall ’22 campaign, launched today. The reality star and entrepreneur was announced as the brand’s newest ambassador earlier this month. In the ad, titled “Stand Strong,” Kardashian can been seen posing in the newest iterations of the brand’s boots, including a pair of suede thigh-highs, which was accompanied by a sleek bodysuit. More styles in the campaign include the Stuart Ruche 100 Boot, the croc-embossed leather Lucite 100 Wedge Boot, the Nudistwrap 100 Sandal and more “I’m thrilled to be featured in Stuart Weitzman’s Fall campaign shot by the incredibly talented Mario Sorrenti. This campaign is inspired...
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Fans Think Kylie Jenner Has 'Botched' Plastic Surgery In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'She Looks 50'

Although Kylie Jenner finally admitted to getting lip fillers (the same ones she denied having for years!) the same can’t be said for other alleged cosmetic treatments, as she, along with the rest of her famous family, don’t seem to be very forthcoming when it comes to talking about what they have and haven’t had done. (Hence why we were totally shocked when Khloé Kardashian confessed to having a nose job in 2018!) However, fans are more than convinced that the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder recently had some “botched” plastic surgery, as the difference in her appearance in recent Instagram pictures was hard to ignore!
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

Kim Kardashian Wows in a Sheer Sequin Gown at Fendi Show

Fendi made its grand debut at New York Fashion Week with a glamorous, star-studded show at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan. The event was staged in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Baguette, the house's It bag that rose to prominence in the 2000s and enjoyed a resurgence recently in the 2020s. The highly anticipated show brought out some of New York's A-list celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker, who helped popularize the bag on "Sex and the City."
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
