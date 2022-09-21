Read full article on original website
Vogue
Katie Holmes’s Life In 14 Trend-Setting Outfits
From her early days in Dawson’s Creek to that internet-breaking “bradigan” moment, Katie Holmes’s life in style is one with many chapters. Historically, she might not have been the most agenda-setting dresser – less It-girl, more girl next door – yet the last three years have seen the actor burst back onto the fashion scene with a roll call of noteworthy outfits.
Lori Harvey Amps Up See-Through Knit Dress With Pointy Louboutin Pumps for Revolve Gallery’s NYFW Launch Party
Lori Harvey attended the Revolve Gallery NYFW presentation at Hudson Yards yesterday in New York. The Tennessee native wore a maxi dress by Revolve-owned brand NBD that came equipped with see-through striped knit paneling, while the remaining panels were made of opaque fuzzy material that offered the social media star more coverage. The “Conga” style, which is available for $248 on Revolve.com, featured an asymmetrical neckline and long see-through sleeves that effectively created a striking silhouette that was only amplified by the styling. Accessories Harvey wore, although minimal, included coupled silver and crystal studs that offered the Gymshark ambassador a little bit of...
Jordyn Woods Teams Up With Shein For Birthday Collection
Ahead of her birthday on Friday (Sept. 23), model and entrepreneur Jordyn Woods has announced her partnership with the affordable clothing brand Shein. Her line with the online clothing retailer is titled SheinXJordyn. “The secret is out!” she excitedly wrote on Instagram Monday as she modeled high-end looks from the brand. “You can officially shop the #SHEINxJordyn Woods collection, inspired by my birthday!” More from VIBE.comBeyoncé Drops "Break My Soul" Remix EPLucky Daye Goes Halfcrazy In New Visual For "Over" Alongside Jordyn WoodsJada Pinkett Smith Says She Was Hesitant About Jordyn Woods' 'Red Table Talk' Interview She also shared that some of the items from...
Lori Harvey Chicly Elevates Baggy Cargo Pants With Ribbed Tank Top & Rainbow Slingback Pumps
Lori Harvey continues to deliver sensational street style looks with every arrival. The skincare entrepreneur was spotted out in Malibu, Calif., on Sept. 20. Harvey wore a white ribbed tank top from her Naked Wardrobe collaboration, which is currently sold out. The model paired the staple piece with mauve pink cargo pants from The Attico. The high-waist bottoms had a baggy fit and featured pockets on the knees, drawstrings on the side, and a cuff on the hem. Adding a touch of glam to her look, the SKN by LH founder accessorized with a Dior vintage pearl and safety pin necklace and...
Megan Thee Stallion's Bejeweled Bodysuit and Headpiece Are a Beautiful Nod to Brazil
Megan Thee Stallion is no stranger to bold fashion trends; from revealing catsuits to unexpected hip cutouts, she brings her signature playfulness to each look. Most recently, she pulled off one of her go-to silhouettes, showcased in an Instagram post: the bodysuit. The singer, who's been on tour in Brazil,...
Kourtney Kardashian Bares it All in Cheeky Photo to Introduce New Business Venture
Kourtney Kardashian just revealed her newest project: a new vitamin and supplement line called Lemme. The reality star, 43, announced the upcoming launch of her new brand via Instagram on Monday, where she also shared a very cheeky promotional photo. The racy snap features Kardashian posing in a dreamy pit...
Violet Affleck Wears Chic Floral-Print Dress Alongside Stepmom Jennifer Lopez in Beverly Hills
Girls’ day! Ben Affleck’s eldest daughter, Violet Affleck, wore a chic floral-print, button-down sleeveless dress alongside stepmom Jennifer Lopez while out to lunch in Beverly Hills. The 16-year-old chose a pair of plain black shoes for her spring-themed ensemble as she carried a brown tote bag on Saturday,...
Refinery29
Savage X Fenty Debuts Loungewear Collection — With Help From Gossip Girl’s Jordan Alexander
Last week, Savage X Fenty launched its newest loungewear collection, Xssentials, and the line is everything you’ll need this fall. From soft fabrics to bold vibrant color options, the intimates brand not only wants us to feel sexy but comfortable and cozy within. RUN, don’t walk to get your hands on this collection.
Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are
Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
‘The Lady In the Yellow Dress’ Captures Millions of Hearts On TikTok While She Searches For Her Boo
The good samaritans of TikTok are rallying together using hashtags and videos to help a woman find her ex-bae — but it’s all in good fun. The lady in the yellow/green dress is what they call her and she is boldly determined and on a mission to find her boo and make us laugh along the way.
Shania Twain Stuns In Plunging Dress With High Leg Slit For ACM Honors
Shania Twain recently turned heads while wearing a stunning plunging dress with a high leg slit for the ACM Honors. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram all glammed up and ready for the night, saying in the caption, “What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal… thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet’s Award.”
papermag.com
Tommy Dorfman's Simon Miller Collab Goes All the Way Up to Size 45
"The List" is PAPER's monthly roundup of the biggest fashion launches, capsules and collaborations. Scroll through, below, to see September's newest arrivals. Tommy Dorfman and Simon Miller have partnered on a size-inclusive capsule collection featuring the brand's classic footwear styles, including the High Raid Boot, Bubble Clogs, and High Mojo Boot, in limited edition colors that will be available in extended sizing (up to 45). "As a girl with a size 43 shoe shopping has always been a struggle," she says. Shop away dolls!
Kim Kardashian Models Thigh-High Boots in Bodysuit For First Stuart Weitzman Campaign
Kim Kardashian stars in Stuart Weitzman’s fall ’22 campaign, launched today. The reality star and entrepreneur was announced as the brand’s newest ambassador earlier this month. In the ad, titled “Stand Strong,” Kardashian can been seen posing in the newest iterations of the brand’s boots, including a pair of suede thigh-highs, which was accompanied by a sleek bodysuit. More styles in the campaign include the Stuart Ruche 100 Boot, the croc-embossed leather Lucite 100 Wedge Boot, the Nudistwrap 100 Sandal and more “I’m thrilled to be featured in Stuart Weitzman’s Fall campaign shot by the incredibly talented Mario Sorrenti. This campaign is inspired...
I worked at Sephora for 4 years. Here are 10 beauty products I swear by for flawless makeup.
After working at the cosmetics retailer, items from brands like Glow Recipe, Fenty Beauty, and Milk Makeup have become my staples for a flawless look.
Fans Think Kylie Jenner Has 'Botched' Plastic Surgery In Her Latest Instagram Post: 'She Looks 50'
Although Kylie Jenner finally admitted to getting lip fillers (the same ones she denied having for years!) the same can’t be said for other alleged cosmetic treatments, as she, along with the rest of her famous family, don’t seem to be very forthcoming when it comes to talking about what they have and haven’t had done. (Hence why we were totally shocked when Khloé Kardashian confessed to having a nose job in 2018!) However, fans are more than convinced that the 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder recently had some “botched” plastic surgery, as the difference in her appearance in recent Instagram pictures was hard to ignore!
Christie Brinkley & Daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook Looked More Like Twins Than Ever at NYFW
Michael Kors must have been the hottest show at New York Fashion Week on Wednesday because not only did Anne Hathaway have her Devil Wears Prada moment, Christie Brinkley and daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook showed up looking breathtaking in shades of pink. The mother-daughter duo wowed photographers with their coordinating outfits and their bright smiles.
Kim Kardashian Wows in a Sheer Sequin Gown at Fendi Show
Fendi made its grand debut at New York Fashion Week with a glamorous, star-studded show at Hammerstein Ballroom in Manhattan. The event was staged in celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Baguette, the house's It bag that rose to prominence in the 2000s and enjoyed a resurgence recently in the 2020s. The highly anticipated show brought out some of New York's A-list celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker, who helped popularize the bag on "Sex and the City."
The One Makeup Product Women Over 40 Should Never Wear, According To A Celebrity MUA
This post has been updated since its initial 07/03/22 publish date to include more expert insight. Whether you’re nailing an anti-aging contour trick or pulling off the perfect lipstick color for your skin tone, there are so many ways utilizin...
