Dragons drop game at Winona St.
(MSUM Athletics) WINONA, Minn. — The Minnesota State University Moorhead football team fell to Winona State, 40-7 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action Saturday in Winona, Minn. MSUM fell to 1-3 overall and in the NSIC with the loss while Winona State improved to 3-1 overall and in the...
Big Second Half Lifts Bison to 34-17 Win at South Dakota
VERMILLION, S.D. (NDSU Athletics)- North Dakota State rushed for 200 yards in the second half and scored 24 unanswered points to beat South Dakota 34-17 in the Missouri Valley Football Conference opener for both teams Saturday, Sept. 24, before a crowd of 6,530 at the DakotaDome. NDSU fullback Hunter Luepke...
Flat Fargo
Fargo looks pretty cool from a few hundred feet up. I joke often about how flat North Dakota is, “you can watch your dog run away for 4 days” or “…you can stand on the curb and see Jamestown”. I love being able to see. Those...
Bus driver, 3 students hurt in SW Cass County crash
LEONARD, N.D. (KFGO) – Three students and a school bus driver suffered injuries when the bus they were in crashed into the Maple River in southwestern Cass County Friday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said seven students were on the bus on 50th Street SE, returning home from...
Waubun man arrested in Wadena County drug case
WADENA, Minn. (KFGO) – A Waubun man is facing drug charges after his arrest during a traffic stop near Verndale. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy pulled over the driver for speeding. K9 Nitro was sent to the stop and suspected fentanyl was discovered. 32-year-old John...
Fargo police investigating fatal train/pedestrian incident downtown
FARGO (KFGO) – A man was struck and killed by a train in downtown Fargo early Friday. Police responded to the train crossing in the 400 block of Broadway around 12:30 a.m. after BNSF train operators notified authorities that a man was hit on the tracks by the eastbound train and was dead at the scene.
