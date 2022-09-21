Read full article on original website
State College
Penn State Football: Northwestern Clash Set for ESPN Broadcast
Penn State football’s 3:30 p.m. meeting with Northwestern next weekend will air on ESPN, the program announced on Sunday morning. The Nittany Lions are coming off a 33-14 victory over Central Michigan this past Saturday to improve to 4-0 on the year. Northwestern dropped to 1-3 on the year after falling 17-14 to Miami (Ohio) on Saturday.
Onward State
No. 6 Penn State Field Hockey Squeezes By No. 23 Ohio State 2-0
No. 6 Penn State field hockey (8-1, 3-0 Big Ten) took down No. 23 Ohio State (3-5, 0-3 Big Ten) 2-0 Sunday afternoon. After a difficult first half for the Nittany Lions, late goals from Mackenzie Allessie and Jenna Punch earned the win. Penn State has now won seven consecutive...
echo-pilot.com
Penn State report card: 'This isn't our standard, this isn't what we do here ...'
STATE COLLEGE − Senior defensive tackle and leader PJ Mustipher had a spirited message for his teammates at halftime. The Nittany Lions were locked in a struggle with big underdog Central Michigan − a game they eventually won 33-14 in Beaver Stadium. But, at the time, their growing defense, the one with all kinds of depth, talent and swagger, had just been blitzed for two touchdowns.
The Penn State-Central Michigan Report Card
Every week can't be a gem for the Lions. The grades reflect that.
Onward State
Barney Amor Continues To Play Key Role In Penn State’s Success
It wasn’t the prettiest win, but Penn State got it done in the end. The Nittany Lions escaped Beaver Stadium with a 33-14 victory over Central Michigan Saturday afternoon. Most of the units did enough for the blue and white to pull out the victory but still didn’t have their best stuff, except for Penn State punter Barney Amor.
State College
Ugly but Necessary, Win Illuminates Penn State Football’s Fix-It List
There are two different truths to take from Penn State’s 33-14 sleepwalk over Central Michigan on Saturday. The first, a self-evident observation: Penn State has plenty to work on. There’s no sugarcoating the slog everyone was subjected to on Saturday, the sort of game that makes you brush your teeth afterwards just to get the taste out of your mouth. After scoring 14 points in the open seven minutes, Penn State subjected everyone to something similar to the experience of watching a movie you know the ending to but features no interesting plot points and lasts several hours. It just sort of happened, and then it was done. And everyone was grateful.
Onward State
No. 6 Penn State Field Hockey Shuts Down Michigan State 4-0
No. 6 Penn State field hockey (7-1, 2-0 Big Ten) defeated Michigan State (4-3, 0-2 Big Ten) on Friday night by a comfortable margin of 4-0. Four different players recorded goals for the Nittany Lions, as the team spread the love offensively while maintaining defensive control. Head coach Charlene Morett-Curtiss’...
Onward State
No. 17 Penn State Women’s Soccer Dominates Illinois 5-0
No. 17 Penn State women’s soccer (7-1-2, 2-0-1 Big Ten) rolled over Illinois (6-4-1, 1-2 Big Ten) 5-0 on Sunday afternoon at Jeffrey Field. Penelope Hocking opened up the scoring in the first minute and then the Nittany Lions didn’t slow down to celebrate senior day. Freshman Olivia Smith tallied her first career goal and center defender Jillian Jennings also grabbed her first goal with the Nittany Lions. Hocking and Kaitlyn Macbean each notched one more goal for good measure and closed out the game at 5-0.
It’s official: Penn State gets OK to expand alcohol sales at Beaver Stadium during games
Five trustees voted in opposition to the plan.
Onward State
No. 9 Penn State Women’s Volleyball Sweeps Indiana In Big Ten Opener
No. 9 Penn State women’s volleyball (12-0, 1-0 Big Ten) overpowered Indiana (7-6, 0-1 Big Ten) to preserve its undefeated season on Friday night at Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions made it look easy against the Hoosiers in a sweep (25-17, 25-21, 25-23) thanks to big contributions from outside hitters Kashuana Williams and Zoe Weatherington.
Onward State
Class Of 2024 Star Zack Ryder Commits To Penn State Wrestling
Penn State wrestling just keeps getting better, folks. Class of 2024 star Zack Ryder announced Friday morning that he’s committing to Cael Sanderson’s program. “I am extremely excited and blessed to announce that I will be furthering my athletic and academic career at Penn State University,” Ryder wrote.
Onward State
Staff Picks: What Brand Of Beer Should Be Sold In Beaver Stadium?
Raise your glass and have a drink for Penn State football…inside of Beaver Stadium?. Penn State Athletics is considering selling alcohol in Beaver Stadium, and it has us thinking about what kind of alcohol will be sold. From fan-favorite beer to local IPAs, our staff has some thoughts on what could be coming to the concourses.
Onward State
OS Creates: Penn State Football Photoshop Memes
A massive road victory against Auburn over had Penn Staters hyped all over the country. However, we noticed Penn State football’s graphic design team also popped off in its own way. After the win, the team took to Twitter to troll Auburn by photoshopping Sean Clifford’s face onto the infamous Tiger King, Joe Exotic.
Penn State didn’t tell townships, EMS about stadium alcohol plans beforehand. Some have concerns
If approved Friday by the board of trustees, service would not begin Saturday when Penn State plays Central Michigan, a spokesperson wrote in an email.
Onward State
Day: September 25, 2022
Penn State Football Moves To No. 11 In AP Top 25 Poll. The Nittany Lions move up three spots from No. 14 last week. No. 17 Penn State Women’s Soccer Dominates Illinois 5-0 Two players earned their first career goals for Penn State in the team's match against Illinois on senior day.
Onward State
No. 17 Penn State Women’s Soccer Upsets No. 4 Rutgers 2-0
No. 17 Penn State women’s soccer (6-1-2, 1-0-1 Big Ten) overcame No. 4 Rutgers (9-1, 1-1 Big Ten) 2-0 on Thursday night at Jeffrey Field. Ally Schlegel opened up the scoring in just the eighth minute and the Nittany Lions dominated the play for the remainder of the game. Penelope Hocking gave Penn State its insurance goal in the 53rd minute and broke the ranked Scarlet Knights’ 9-0 streak.
Digital Collegian
Penn State students weigh in which State College restaurant serves the best chicken
Throughout the State College area, there have been plenty of new chicken spots popping up around town — including Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers downtown. There are plenty of other chicken restaurants for students to choose from, and Penn State students have a lot to say about which spot is the best.
State College
Crumbl Cookies Sets Opening Date for State College Area Store
One of the most popular cookie chains in the nation will finally open its door in State College later this month. Crumbl Cookies will open its new State College location at 8 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, a spokesperson for the company confirmed. The store is located at 19 Colonnade Way in the former location of Jos. A. Bank, which closed in 2020.
H.S. Football: Crestwood uses running game to rout Williamsport
WRIGHT TWP. — The Crestwood game plan was obvious from the opening drive. Take advantage of Williamsport’s rush defense. Run as much as possible. The only wrinkle to the Comets’ game plan was that their defense was, well, too good at its job. Crestwood stifled Williamsport in...
State College police ask for help in ID’ing person who posted extremist stickers
The stickers were placed on public streetlights and traffic signal poles downtown early Tuesday morning.
